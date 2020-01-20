 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Register)   He took my heart away   (theregister.co.uk) divider line
7
    More: Creepy, 2016, Computer security, Daniel Moonie, Criminal Investigation Department, Judge, Crown prosecutor Paul Spratt, Trent hospital administrator, Paddy Chayefsky  
•       •       •

996 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2020 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You Gotta Have Heart
Youtube Ry8CpIg2fvU
 
SBinRR
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His Honour Judge David Fletcher told Moonie: "You are not lacking in intelligence. You clearly know your way around computers. You need now to concentrate very hard on utilising the skills you have in going forward in a positive manner and not resort to this behaviour which could result in something that causes a massive blow to public confidence."

Should have went with the old "Use your powers for good, not evil", because that's what he said in more words.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a moonie?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Occam's Disposable Razor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is illegal and unethical, but I can't muster any outrage here. I personally DGAF if some weird dude is watching my angiogram or heart cath procedure.
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Occam's Disposable Razor: This is illegal and unethical, but I can't muster any outrage here. I personally DGAF if some weird dude is watching my angiogram or heart cath procedure.


What about your anal probe?
 
Lurky McLurkerton [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...Said I had it coming to me,
but I wanted it that way.
But any love is good lovin'
So, took what I could get...
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report