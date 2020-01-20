 Skip to content
Heating pipe bursts in Russian hotel, boiling water kills 5
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heating pipe bursts in Russian hotel, boiling water kills 5

So, were they with an opposition group, or a news agency?
 
American-Irish eyes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't sound like a good way to go but, was the stew any good?
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Zero stars.  Worst Air BnB ever.  Unit only had hot water."
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not quite the steaming golden shower they had hoped for.
 
probesport
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr_Vimes: Not quite the steaming golden shower they had hoped for.


MythDragon
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I bet they were steaming mad.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Warthog: "Zero stars.  Worst Air BnB ever.  Unit only had hot water."


That's a scalding review.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't ignore blow-off valves, people.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

probesport: Mr_Vimes: Not quite the steaming golden shower they had hoped for.

Just putin it out there.
 
probesport
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Don't ignore blow-off valves, people.


The sound is always hard to ignore.
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, no jokes from me. That is a horrible way to die.
 
wantingout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
damn thats gotta be one of the wurst ways to go.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Don't ignore blow-off valves, people.


It's right there in the name: "blow off". I shan't be blamed for complying.
 
Report