(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Father arrested after tagging in to son's high school wrestling match   (myfox8.com) divider line
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That illegal finishing move looks like the kid could have had his neck broken or a head injury--he does look a little woozy. If that was my kid at the receiving end, I'd be damned upset too, though I'd like to think I'd see how my kid was doing first before going after that other student.
 
probesport
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gar1013
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sozelle: That illegal finishing move looks like the kid could have had his neck broken or a head injury--he does look a little woozy. If that was my kid at the receiving end, I'd be damned upset too, though I'd like to think I'd see how my kid was doing first before going after that other student.


Yeah, after watching the video, it wasn't right what the dad did...


...but I understand.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He should have thrown the kid a folding chair or a bull whip or something.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

gar1013: sozelle: That illegal finishing move looks like the kid could have had his neck broken or a head injury--he does look a little woozy. If that was my kid at the receiving end, I'd be damned upset too, though I'd like to think I'd see how my kid was doing first before going after that other student.

Yeah, after watching the video, it wasn't right what the dad did...


...but I understand.


Yeah, don't suplex people when doing Greco-Roman.
 
SmallBallerBrand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Saw this happen at a tournament in the 80's. Kid did get hurt from a slam like that and the dad went ape. Started pummeling the kid. Then his his dad rushed the mat to go after the other dad. 10 year old me thought it was hilarious at the time.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sozelle: That illegal finishing move looks like the kid could have had his neck broken or a head injury--he does look a little woozy. If that was my kid at the receiving end, I'd be damned upset too, though I'd like to think I'd see how my kid was doing first before going after that other student.


It looked worse than it was he was controlled the whole time and not just dropped.
 
The Perineum Falcon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Something strange about the photo.  I cannot quite pinpoint it though.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SmallBallerBrand: Saw this happen at a tournament in the 80's. Kid did get hurt from a slam like that and the dad went ape. Started pummeling the kid. Then his his dad rushed the mat to go after the other dad. 10 year old me thought it was hilarious at the time.


40Something year old me finds this hilarious.
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I probably shouldn't have laughed at that but I did. Maybe it was the khakis.
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Resident Muslim: gar1013: sozelle: That illegal finishing move looks like the kid could have had his neck broken or a head injury--he does look a little woozy. If that was my kid at the receiving end, I'd be damned upset too, though I'd like to think I'd see how my kid was doing first before going after that other student.

Yeah, after watching the video, it wasn't right what the dad did...


...but I understand.

Yeah, don't suplex people when doing Greco-Roman.


suplexes are allowed in Greco-Roman, they are doing US Folkstyle wrestling which doesn't allow high amplitude throws. There are a lot of other differences but that is the main one.

Weird how they called the referee the expert.
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 1 minute ago  

The Perineum Falcon: Something strange about the photo.  I cannot quite pinpoint it though.

[Fark user image image 850x440]


Dutch Angle?
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hey Dad you just changed the course of your son's life into a dead end alley.

Father of the Year Fark style!
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SmallBallerBrand: Saw this happen at a tournament in the 80's. Kid did get hurt from a slam like that and the dad went ape. Started pummeling the kid. Then his his dad rushed the mat to go after the other dad. 10 year old me thought it was hilarious at the time.


At a summer tournament, depending on age and style it could have been legal.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What is this doing in the Main tab?
 
Report