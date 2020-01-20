 Skip to content
(5 News Fayetteville)   'Whites Only' and 'Colored Seated in Rear' sings for sale in antique store cause outrage. Then again, this is Arkansas   (5newsonline.com) divider line
Exile On Beale Street
3 hours ago  
"I've lived in a small town my whole life. I don't even know what the word means. There's been black people in the store and we laugh about it. There's people that collect that stuff. It has nothing to do with racism. It's part of history, like, 'Look how far we've come,'" Dean said.

Bullshiat.

"The thing that was even more upsetting to me is the fact that they're not antiques, they're replicas," Shanks said.

Oh hell no. If they were actual antiques, put them in a Civil Rights Museum. You're making replicas for shiats and giggles and selling them to other racists while playing innocent? Fark you. I hope all the bad things happen to you.
 
Biscuit Tin
2 hours ago  
It's in an Arkansas newspaper, but it happened in Colorado. They are not original signs; they are not real sociological artifacts. They are replicas, just made for entertainment. And that is offensive as hell, if you ask me. It's not much of a jump from there to a little black figure hanging from a noose that shows which way the wind is blowing. Put it on your porch! It's fun!
 
Diagonal
2 hours ago  
How do you sell a sing?
 
offacue
2 hours ago  

Diagonal: How do you sell a sing?


By getting paid to sing on stage.
 
maddan
1 hour ago  
If you go out of your way to be racist, (by making copies of racist relics) you are racist...or catering to racists.
 
ChrisDe
30 minutes ago  
Arkansas? Were those items on sale, or just part of the store's signage?
 
groppet
29 minutes ago  
So they aren't even antiques? Toss em in the garbage and put the real ones in museums.
 
cynicalbastard
28 minutes ago  
Back in the Old South, quite a few prominent Gentlemen liked people of color in the rear, if you follow me.
 
This text is now purple
27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/appropriate use for a Whites Only sign
 
thismomentinblackhistory
26 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: It's in an Arkansas newspaper, but it happened in Colorado. They are not original signs; they are not real sociological artifacts. They are replicas, just made for entertainment. And that is offensive as hell, if you ask me. It's not much of a jump from there to a little black figure hanging from a noose that shows which way the wind is blowing. Put it on your porch! It's fun!


Type in "jim crow sign" on Amazon and you get the same thing
 
jayfurr
26 minutes ago  
'sings for sale'?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhackingDay
26 minutes ago  
Replicas? This is why I hate "antique stores" and racists.
 
Erebus1954
25 minutes ago  
Let's have a contest to see who can be the most outraged.
 
akya
22 minutes ago  
i mean, I guess you could use it for sorting laundry?

/probably best to get matching signs for the gentles and colors bins.
 
MythDragon
22 minutes ago  
Maybe she misunderstood the signs
Colored seating in rear
wetokole.comView Full Size

We serve colored carry out only
papermart.comView Full Size
 
Call the Guy
22 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: Back in the Old South, quite a few prominent Gentlemen liked people of color in the rear, if you follow me.


Follow you? Gonna make sure you're always in front and I never lose sight of you, no offense
 
MilkIt
22 minutes ago  
FARK

Submit race baiting title

APPROVED!
 
OccamsWhiskers
19 minutes ago  

maddan: If you go out of your way to be racist, (by making copies of racist relics) you are racist...or catering to racists.


It's a classic dodge. "I'm not racist. It's just that my customers are". It comes up often in housing discrimination claims.
 
UNC_Samurai
19 minutes ago  
I see some our in-house racists are wondering what all the fuss is about.
 
Gulper Eel
18 minutes ago  
Sell a 'live, laugh, love, lynch' sign while you're at it, dumbass.
 
jjorsett
18 minutes ago  
There actually are people, including black people, who collect such things just as a reminder of the bad old days. For that  the reason, even the real ones shouldn't be relegated to museums.
 
Private_Citizen
17 minutes ago  
Csb
I've spent some time in Arkansas, and there are "antique" shops on every corner. They cater to cityfolk who think they're going to discover some treasure that the locals don't know the true value of. Ironically, the shops mostly stock replicas and Chinese junk, with a smattering of real antiques that they damn well know how much are worth.

My favorite sign I saw on one of the shops was "We buy junk. We sell antiques." It perfectly captured the small town grifter vibe. But ultimately, they're businesses and they stock stuff that sells. A Chinese replica of a "whites only pool" sign isn't destined for a collector- it's likely going to end up posted on some yokel's above ground backyard pool. But if you ask them about it, they'll swear it was just for laughs and they don't have a racist bone in their body.

BS. They don't like outsiders, and they Really don't like people who aren't white.
End csb
 
StoPPeRmobile
17 minutes ago  

Diagonal: How do you sell a sing?


With a ponderosa.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Hachitori
16 minutes ago  
I never understand this desire to make history invisible.  If you do that, people forget. That's why Stalin used to have people erased from pictures.

I can't think of a better teaching moment that to take my 10-year-old child to the park and show him a statue of a Confederate General, and teach him about the evils of slavery.
 
Diogenes
16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
15 minutes ago  
'Whites Only' and 'Colored Seated in Rear' sings for sale in antique store cause outrage. Then again, this is Arkansas

.
Is it too much to ask that at least Subby be required to read TFA?
 
brainlordmesomorph
11 minutes ago  

Hachitori: I never understand this desire to make history invisible.  If you do that, people forget. That's why Stalin used to have people erased from pictures.

I can't think of a better teaching moment that to take my 10-year-old child to the park and show him a statue of a Confederate General, and teach him about the evils of slavery.


"That's right son, we built this lovely statue here in the park, and put that guy larger than life in a heroic pose for you to look up to in order remind us all how evil and wrong he was, and how much we disagree with everything he stood for."

Riiight...
 
jso2897
8 minutes ago  

Biscuit Tin: It's in an Arkansas newspaper, but it happened in Colorado. They are not original signs; they are not real sociological artifacts. They are replicas, just made for entertainment. And that is offensive as hell, if you ask me. It's not much of a jump from there to a little black figure hanging from a noose that shows which way the wind is blowing. Put it on your porch! It's fun!


You read the article, didn't you, you sneaky bastard?
 
jso2897
6 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Hachitori: I never understand this desire to make history invisible.  If you do that, people forget. That's why Stalin used to have people erased from pictures.

I can't think of a better teaching moment that to take my 10-year-old child to the park and show him a statue of a Confederate General, and teach him about the evils of slavery.

"That's right son, we built this lovely statue here in the park, and put that guy larger than life in a heroic pose for you to look up to in order remind us all how evil and wrong he was, and how much we disagree with everything he stood for."

Riiight...


And we built it right when we remembered our precious Civil War dead - 1967.
 
mazzz
6 minutes ago  

Hachitori: I never understand this desire to make history invisible.  If you do that, people forget. That's why Stalin used to have people erased from pictures.

I can't think of a better teaching moment that to take my 10-year-old child to the park and show him a statue of a Confederate General, and teach him about the evils of slavery.



Ever heard of museums and classrooms?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
5 minutes ago  
If they were actual period pieces, then I could see them being sold in an antique store. Being that they are replicas, then yeah, this crap needs to be called out as racist store owner.
 
FlyingBacon
4 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: Let's have a contest to see who can be the most outraged.


The woke crowd wanna have a word with you
 
Weird Hal
4 minutes ago  

Diogenes: [Fark user image 330x500]


Sing Street Official Trailer #1 (2016) - Aidan Gillen, Maria Doyle Kennedy Movie HD
Youtube jYk2Vx1z6lk
 
brantgoose
4 minutes ago  
People buy those Heritage, Cultural, Nostaligic signs for their laundry baskets": one for Whites Only and one for the Colored clothes in the Rear.

Yeah, that's the ticket. My wife Morgan Fairchield does the sorting and I do the laundry.
 
mazzz
3 minutes ago  

jjorsett: There actually are people, including black people, who collect such things just as a reminder of the bad old days. For that  the reason, even the real ones shouldn't be relegated to museums.


Let's relegate them to schools, where they can be presented with context.
 
Animatronik
3 minutes ago  
Dont make replicas of racist signs.
Its like wearing a swastika.
That is all.
 
Tom_Slick
3 minutes ago  
Happened in Colorado not Arkansas, if you're going to submit an article please read it and get the location right.
 
brantgoose
2 minutes ago  
erratum: nostalgic

Nostaligic is the Anti-Bellum spelling.
 
brantgoose
less than a minute ago  

Tom_Slick: Happened in Colorado not Arkansas, if you're going to submit an article please read it and get the location right.


And would it kill newspapers, radio stations and TV stations to put the name of the town, county and state in the banner? There are enough Madisons and Springfields to confuse even professional geographers, and trust me, the average web denizen is not a geography teacher. That would be the average psychopath.
 
