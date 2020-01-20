 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   Suddenly, hailstorm   (abc.net.au) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I was hoping for a moment it was Lzzy Hale's band.. nope.

Hail that big looks like it would be fatal.. and this is during Australia's summer?  Wow.
 
ansius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Add a couple of people being struck by lightning in a storm in a different state, and this adds up to some seriously screwed up weather in Oz. Fires, drought, floods, hail, lightning... if there's a Sharknado soon, I really wouldn't be surprised.

https://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2020-0​1​-20/australia-wild-weather-hail-rain-s​torms-lightning-dust/11883496
 
MagicBoris
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brakeline
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Hailing is not a curse upon people who are in the street looking for a taxi to stop and pick them up.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

ansius: Add a couple of people being struck by lightning in a storm in a different state, and this adds up to some seriously screwed up weather in Oz. Fires, drought, floods, hail, lightning... if there's a Sharknado soon, I really wouldn't be surprised.

https://mobile.abc.net.au/news/2020-01​-20/australia-wild-weather-hail-rain-s​torms-lightning-dust/11883496


This is Oz - it'll be a saltwatercrocnado.
 
169th Cousin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Care for another spin?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
a lot of damage to sky lights in homes, pergolas being significantly damaged and of course flooding

I'd never seen the word pergolas before.  Seen them my whole life though:

hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size


/a lil less ignernt.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Tearing branches off trees causes flooding?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Alphax: I was hoping for a moment it was Lzzy Hale's band.. nope.

Hail that big looks like it would be fatal.. and this is during Australia's summer?  Wow.


Yes please
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think Mother Nature is saying that no one should live in Australia.
 
Report