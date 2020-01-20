 Skip to content
(ABC News) After you reset the San Antonio clock, go ahead and reset the clock for Kansas City
35
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. That was farking five minutes ago!
Please, FFS, no hat trick.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As cold as it is at the moment, it's a wonder the guns didn't freeze.

C'mon, enough with the murdering!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BBQ murder trifecta in play. Looking at Carolinas or Memphis...
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: BBQ murder trifecta in play. Looking at Carolinas or Memphis...


We're full up on murder here. NC white mayo BBQ sauce it is...
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew Andy Reid had bad clock management but this is ridiculous.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
We need a gunfire tab.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: NC white mayo BBQ sauce it is...


Stop peddling lies.  Nobody in Best Carolina OR even Least Carolina does that.  That's an Alabama abortion.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Jesus. That was farking five minutes ago!
Please, FFS, no hat trick.


Guy pulls out a pistol at a rap concert.  Guy pulls out a pistol at a bar after a fight.

Clearly we need to ban "assault weapons" from hunters to stop this behavior.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Jesus. That was farking five minutes ago!
Please, FFS, no hat trick.


Doesn't Honolulu make a hat trick
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Exile On Beale Street: Jesus. That was farking five minutes ago!
Please, FFS, no hat trick.

Guy pulls out a pistol at a rap concert.  Guy pulls out a pistol at a bar after a fight.

Clearly we need to ban "assault weapons" from hunters to stop this behavior.


I've never needed an assault weapon for hunting.  Ever.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Exile On Beale Street: NC white mayo BBQ sauce it is...

Stop peddling lies.  Nobody in Best Carolina OR even Least Carolina does that.  That's an Alabama abortion.


You are correct. My apologies. Don't know why I associated that with NC. Forgive me.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Much like the thread upstream...crowded bar...
 
phrawgh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Obviously nothing can be done about it. No other country on earth has figured it out. We just have to accept it as the price of freedom and pray to Jesus it happens to our neighbor and not us.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What a shiathole.
 
fat_free
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is the gun okay ???
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How did the gunman get from San Antonio to Kansas City so quickly?
 
Insain2
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have 2 AR15's I use for "Target" practice, 30-06 for Deer hunting, GSG for plinking, pellet gun for racoons & several hand guns.

But I don't have any reason on earth to gather them all up and take someone or several out unless the "Zombie's" or an invading army were coming up over my hill.......

I know I'm a "Weird-o but I'm me🙃
 
frostus
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: How did the gunman get from San Antonio to Kansas City so quickly?


After flying in from Honolulu the rest was cake.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Exile On Beale Street: Jesus. That was farking five minutes ago!
Please, FFS, no hat trick.

Guy pulls out a pistol at a rap concert.  Guy pulls out a pistol at a bar after a fight.

Clearly we need to ban "assault weapons" from hunters to stop this behavior.


Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you Exhibit A in how not to form an argument.

Y'all got a gun problem. Stop focusing on the length of the weapon and pay attention to how guns are used in general.

It's a tool for killing the living. That is a gun's purpose. The bangy things aren't even that interesting. Can't you nuts get off on hammers or something?

Gun regulations are good. Heavy gun regulations are good. No you don't need guns and guns and guns and guns and guns.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well Obama did a shiatty of taking people's guns...
 
fat_free
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I mean, on the positive thinking side, this would NEVER happen to Browns fans.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: AngryDragon: Exile On Beale Street: Jesus. That was farking five minutes ago!
Please, FFS, no hat trick.

Guy pulls out a pistol at a rap concert.  Guy pulls out a pistol at a bar after a fight.

Clearly we need to ban "assault weapons" from hunters to stop this behavior.

I've never needed an assault weapon for hunting.  Ever.


So you've never used a Ruger 10/22 to hunt rabbits, bwana?  Because this rifle...

Fark user imageView Full Size


and this rifle...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Are exactly the same action, fire the same caliber. One would be considered an "assault weapon", a nonsensical term for a semi-automatic rifle with tacticool mall ninja dressing and a shoulder thing that goes up.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Insain2: I have 2 AR15's I use for "Target" practice, 30-06 for Deer hunting, GSG for plinking, pellet gun for racoons & several hand guns.

But I don't have any reason on earth to gather them all up and take someone or several out unless the "Zombie's" or an invading army were coming up over my hill.......

I know I'm a "Weird-o but I'm me🙃


Hoping username does not check out
 
starsrift
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Exile On Beale Street: NC white mayo BBQ sauce it is...

Stop peddling lies.  Nobody in Best Carolina OR even Least Carolina does that.  That's an Alabama abortion.


Now that's just ridiculous. Everybody knows it's impossible to get an abortion in Alabama.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Just add a new tab for it on the main page.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

swamp_of_dumb: AquaTatanka: AngryDragon: Exile On Beale Street: Jesus. That was farking five minutes ago!
Please, FFS, no hat trick.

Guy pulls out a pistol at a rap concert.  Guy pulls out a pistol at a bar after a fight.

Clearly we need to ban "assault weapons" from hunters to stop this behavior.

I've never needed an assault weapon for hunting.  Ever.

So you've never used a Ruger 10/22 to hunt rabbits, bwana?  Because this rifle...

[Fark user image image 425x220]

and this rifle...

[Fark user image image 425x318]

Are exactly the same action, fire the same caliber. One would be considered an "assault weapon", a nonsensical term for a semi-automatic rifle with tacticool mall ninja dressing and a shoulder thing that goes up.


Don't play stupid.

We all know that when he put assault weapons in parentheses what he was talking about.

And you are likely knowledgeable enough to know that gun grabbers don't know the damned difference anyway.

/not a gun grabber
//fark the NRA
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: Insain2: I have 2 AR15's I use for "Target" practice, 30-06 for Deer hunting, GSG for plinking, pellet gun for racoons & several hand guns.

But I don't have any reason on earth to gather them all up and take someone or several out unless the "Zombie's" or an invading army were coming up over my hill.......

I know I'm a "Weird-o but I'm me🙃

Hoping username does not check out


He has guns - the username checks out
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Good thing they are having the gun rally in Richmond to protect those poor guns from those evil people.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I notice FARK doesnt post any stories when someone whips out an inflatable pool at a club and half a dozen people drown. Wont see those stories here
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AquaTatanka: AngryDragon: Exile On Beale Street: Jesus. That was farking five minutes ago!
Please, FFS, no hat trick.

Guy pulls out a pistol at a rap concert.  Guy pulls out a pistol at a bar after a fight.

Clearly we need to ban "assault weapons" from hunters to stop this behavior.

I've never needed an assault weapon for hunting.  Ever.


You obviously don't stalk the most dangerous game.

/hunting
//plinking
///home defense
////three things the AR-15/M-16/M-4 was not designed for
 
NoahBuddy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

swamp_of_dumb: AquaTatanka: AngryDragon: Exile On Beale Street: Jesus. That was farking five minutes ago!
Please, FFS, no hat trick.

Guy pulls out a pistol at a rap concert.  Guy pulls out a pistol at a bar after a fight.

Clearly we need to ban "assault weapons" from hunters to stop this behavior.

I've never needed an assault weapon for hunting.  Ever.

So you've never used a Ruger 10/22 to hunt rabbits, bwana?  Because this rifle...

[Fark user image 425x220]

and this rifle...

[Fark user image 425x318]

Are exactly the same action, fire the same caliber. One would be considered an "assault weapon", a nonsensical term for a semi-automatic rifle with tacticool mall ninja dressing and a shoulder thing that goes up.


Now I don't know nuffink about guns, but I reckon the magazine clip in the second JIF makes a big difference, irregardless of this "calibre" and "action" whotsits.

/I could be worng
 
Hobodeluxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

swamp_of_dumb: AquaTatanka: AngryDragon: Exile On Beale Street: Jesus. That was farking five minutes ago!
Please, FFS, no hat trick.

Guy pulls out a pistol at a rap concert.  Guy pulls out a pistol at a bar after a fight.

Clearly we need to ban "assault weapons" from hunters to stop this behavior.

I've never needed an assault weapon for hunting.  Ever.

So you've never used a Ruger 10/22 to hunt rabbits, bwana?  Because this rifle...

[Fark user image 425x220]

and this rifle...

[Fark user image 425x318]

Are exactly the same action, fire the same caliber. One would be considered an "assault weapon", a nonsensical term for a semi-automatic rifle with tacticool mall ninja dressing and a shoulder thing that goes up.


one has a high capacity clip/magazine.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Insain2: I have 2 AR15's I use for "Target" practice, 30-06 for Deer hunting, GSG for plinking, pellet gun for racoons & several hand guns.

But I don't have any reason on earth to gather them all up and take someone or several out unless the "Zombie's" or an invading army were coming up over my hill.......

I know I'm a "Weird-o but I'm me🙃


Take better care of your garbage arsehole.
 
debug
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Kansas City, MO or Kansas City, KS?  It would be helpful if they put details like this in the article.
 
Report