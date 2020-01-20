 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   Reset the Texas clock   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
16
    More: News, Constable, 21-year-old man, San Antonio bar Sunday night, critical condition, Person, San Antonio Police Department, ABC News' Matt Foster, second person  
•       •       •

954 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2020 at 5:25 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Correct me if I'm wrong, but doesn't  "The Clock" refer to terrorism/lone wolf type attacks? This sounds like some dumbasses in a beef shooting up a nightclub. It sucks people died, but headline is misleading.
Am I an asshole?
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there are two godamn clocks.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: there are two godamn clocks.


Ok. Understood. I've read your posts, I know you are passionate in your beliefs. I respect that. Wasn't trying to make light of anything.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirablue42: there are two godamn clocks.


I now realize you were referring to Kansas City, not me. My apologies. Goddammit.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Correct me if I'm wrong, but doesn't  "The Clock" refer to terrorism/lone wolf type attacks? This sounds like some dumbasses in a beef shooting up a nightclub. It sucks people died, but headline is misleading.
Am I an asshole?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering that the Virginian gun protest is about to kick-off it's going to be an interesting day today
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The concert, called Living the DREAM, featured a lineup of up-and-coming rappers popular on social media.

betty_ain't_white.jpg

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Music community offers thoughts, prayers following Ventura shooting

Surely, this time it will make a difference.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: there are two godamn clocks.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Wave Of Anal Fury: Music community offers thoughts, prayers following Ventura shooting

Surely, this time it will make a difference.


It won't make a different, and don't call me Shirley!
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Checks TFA..."it happened at a rap concert."

/ There's your problem.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Obviously nothing can be done about it. No other country on earth has figured it out. We just have to accept it as the price of freedom and pray to Jesus it happens to our neighbor and not us.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
So was this a good guy with a gun, or a bad guy with a gun?

Did anyone else at the concert have a gun, and if so why didn't they defend themselves?

This is Texas; Why wasn't prolific gun ownership/carry the deterrent that it's supposed to be?

None of this fits the narrative!
=Smidge=
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Checks TFA..."it happened at a rap concert."

/ There's your problem.


<insert thatsracist.gif>
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What a shiathole.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kirablue42: there are two godamn clocks.


glocks, not clocks.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report