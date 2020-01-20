 Skip to content
Caption these green guys
12
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Get down, Kermit! He's got a gun!!"
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Green Man Group never achieved as much success as its big brother.
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Quick hand me the anti-venom junior has sucked his thumb again!
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We need a medic over here, Sgt Gorf has been hit!"
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Frogs the musical
 
Yoleus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Bob, it really is time to grow up. Leap-frog is just not funny any more.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
top frog: "Just pull yourself up by your bootstraps"
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
top frog: "fark your feelings"
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Larry: C'mon man! We're going to Oz to save the princess from the purple space dinosaur!

Fred: How many 'shrooms did you have this time?

Larry: Not that many. Like...one.

Fred: How many?!

Larry: 10.

Fred: Yeah okay. Have fun storming the castle. When you get back we need to have a talk.
 
FrickinBored
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Quick! Hand me the bucket, Eddie's going to spew!"
 
PhotoshopCrazy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Alas, poor Yorick! I knew him, Horatio: a fellow of infinite croaks, of most excellent fancy
 
Report