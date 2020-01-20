 Skip to content
Coronavirus lands in Beijing, and now it's time to panic
    Followup, Severe acute respiratory syndrome, human transmission, People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, central city of Wuhan, Republic of China, lunar new year  
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

fusillade762: Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.


Well everything will shut down for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, except that means crowded trains full of people who only get to see their families once every couple of months. Pandemic here we come!
 
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: fusillade762: Shut.  Down.  EVERYTHING.

Well everything will shut down for the upcoming Lunar New Year holiday, except that means crowded trains full of people who only get to see their families once every couple of months. Pandemic here we come!


Alright, for my turn ill take a charter to Seoul, move from there to Beijing, treat the illness twice, and draw my cards.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's no giant meteor, but it could work.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Last I heard it was a total of two deaths.
Still at that figure?

And anyone in China or has access to Chinese media who can tell us what level of defcon the Chinese are at?
 
Badafuco [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I too have been sick from drinking too many Coronas.
 
gar1013
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
nulluspixiusdemonica
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim:  And anyone in China or has access to Chinese media who can tell us what level of defcon the Chinese are at?

They're at "double dose of dessicated snow-leopard ear".....
 
Optimus Primate [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This reminds me of the new Netflix series "Medical Police" where they shockingly announce "the death toll may be DOZENS! Perhaps even TENS OF HUNDREDS!" and equate it to a global apocalypse.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This doesn't surprise me at all.  Any beer so nasty that you have to put lime in it to make it palatable is bound to cause other issues. Naming a virus after it seems fitting.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

gar1013: [i.pinimg.com image 600x900]


So close and you came with an image.  +1
 
wxboy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Last I heard it was a total of two deaths.
Still at that figure?

And anyone in China or has access to Chinese media who can tell us what level of defcon the Chinese are at?


If you're going by Chinese media, it's almost certainly

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Last I heard it was a total of two deaths.
Still at that figure?

And anyone in China or has access to Chinese media who can tell us what level of defcon the Chinese are at?


No matter how bad it gets, China's response is going to look like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bhcompy [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They're not sure if it's spreading person to person yet.  While we maybe should panic, we also maybe should hold our horses
 
kbronsito
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Global pandemic is just as feckless as giant meteor. All they do is disappoint. That's why this year, I'm voting for super volcano.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gar1013: [i.pinimg.com image 600x900]


You're doing the Lords work
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Moving to Madagascar
 
pup.socket
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are we in Resident Evil Land now?
 
Natsumi
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

bhcompy: They're not sure if it's spreading person to person yet.  While we maybe should panic, we also maybe should hold our horses


It may have started to jump person to person
 
August11
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bhcompy: They're not sure if it's spreading person to person yet.  While we maybe should panic, we also maybe should hold our horses


The guy at Yale doesn't believe the current number of sick could all be from the same fish market.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If it's smart it'll save it's mutation points until it infects Madagascar and the world starts looking for a cure.

That's when you go from making people a little sick to full-out bleeding organs from every bodily orifice.
 
