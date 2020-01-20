 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Imgur)   24 hours of snow in Newfoundland condensed into 30 seconds   (imgur.com) divider line
4
    More: Cool, Source code, Cut, copy, and paste, Canada, Text editor, 30-second timelapse, Hide Thumbnails, old embed code, hours of snowfall  
•       •       •

92 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2020 at 6:31 AM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That was... impressive. Wonder if they'll be able to get those cars out before the spring.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better Off Dead
Youtube 6fq4UIu-r0Q
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
On mobile that leads to a jpg
 
Natsumi
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Damn... (I live in Namibia, we don't get snow. At all)
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report