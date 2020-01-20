 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   The envelope please. Floridians hate....Floridians. Oh, and NJ is the Dirty Harry of Murica   (nj.com) divider line
35
35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Texas hates their hat?
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Digging the MN-WI-IL-IN-KY-TN chain of "I hate you" vs "sorry, who are you?"
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
South Carolina hates Ohio?
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dodecahedron: South Carolina hates Ohio?


Yeah, that had me scratching my head as well.  Would have guessed Georgia.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

TommyDeuce: dodecahedron: South Carolina hates Ohio?

Yeah, that had me scratching my head as well.  Would have guessed Georgia.


They said the sample size was really small for this poll, so maybe it was just one random guy with a sports team grudge or something.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NJ is the Dirty Harry of Murica

Well, that's half right.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't read that chart without imagining Emperor Palpatine whispering, "Goooood. Let the hate flow through you."

Or maybe I can't.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NY and PA hate NJ...

Then both come to vacation here in the summer!
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: NY and PA hate NJ...

Then both come to vacation here in the summer!


Farkin' shoobies.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... according to an internet poll of Instagram followers.
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its true, Florida hates Florida.

Its hot, our sports teams suck, and in today's political climate no matter who you are, you can't stand half the people here.
 
Brakeline
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Florida is a curse upon peninsulas
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: NJ is the Dirty Harry of Murica

Well, that's half right.


No, it's all right. They're dirty and they're hairy.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: NJ is the Dirty Harry of Murica

Well, that's half right.


you feelin' lucky?


/on 1st cup of coffee
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dodecahedron: South Carolina hates Ohio?


Woody Hayes, They still talk about it there. They hold a grudge. Google Woody Hayes Clemson.
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: NY and PA hate NJ...

Then both come to vacation here in the summer!


Psh, us NYers have our own beaches.

Jersey is for the blackjack and hookers. We vacation there year-round.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Its true, Florida hates Florida.

Its hot, our sports teams suck, and in today's political climate no matter who you are, you can't stand half the people here.


I will vouch for this. And our entire state government is full of Trumpanista racists and misogynists, with ringers like Pam Bondi, Matt Gaetz, Joe Gruters, Rick DeSantis, Rick Scott, and Marco Rubio. Our only shining light is Val Demings.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kyle Butler: dodecahedron: South Carolina hates Ohio?

Woody Hayes, They still talk about it there. They hold a grudge. Google Woody Hayes Clemson.


Sports, the last refuge of tribalism.  Until Obama/Trump was elected, now it's politics.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ohioans hate the state to the north so much that true Ohioans won't even refer to them by name.

Filthy animals.
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody hates NC, despite Duke sucking?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Kyle Butler: dodecahedron: South Carolina hates Ohio?

Woody Hayes, They still talk about it there. They hold a grudge. Google Woody Hayes Clemson.


Ha! It was a good guess, then.
 
Mad Morf
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: Its true, Florida hates Florida.

Its hot, our sports teams suck, and in today's political climate no matter who you are, you can't stand half the people here.


This. ^

There's a lot to hate about Florida.

/15 years in and around Miami
//Going back in 2 weeks
///Friends
////Ugh
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: brainlordmesomorph: Its true, Florida hates Florida.

Its hot, our sports teams suck, and in today's political climate no matter who you are, you can't stand half the people here.

I will vouch for this. And our entire state government is full of Trumpanista racists and misogynists, with ringers like Pam Bondi, Matt Gaetz, Joe Gruters, Rick DeSantis, Rick Scott, and Marco Rubio. Our only shining light is Val Demings.


I was surprised that Bondi was on Trumps defense team.

And you read that DiSantis is gutting the felon right to vote thing with the poll tax of legal fees? I was thinking someone should set up a GoFundMe page to pay those fees off for people.
 
probesport
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Come on now, Michiganders hate California just like everyone else - Ohio just has overzealous highway patrol and some rival football team.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

brainlordmesomorph: dodecahedron: brainlordmesomorph: Its true, Florida hates Florida.

Its hot, our sports teams suck, and in today's political climate no matter who you are, you can't stand half the people here.

I will vouch for this. And our entire state government is full of Trumpanista racists and misogynists, with ringers like Pam Bondi, Matt Gaetz, Joe Gruters, Rick DeSantis, Rick Scott, and Marco Rubio. Our only shining light is Val Demings.

I was surprised that Bondi was on Trumps defense team.

And you read that DiSantis is gutting the felon right to vote thing with the poll tax of legal fees? I was thinking someone should set up a GoFundMe page to pay those fees off for people.


Some counties are taking care of it themselves but I would definitely donate:
https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2​0​20/01/florida-felon-voting-rights-amen​dment-4-counties-poll-tax.html

"To implement this section, Florida's four most populous counties created "rocket dockets" to waive fines and fees en masse. Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach, and Hillsborough-which, together, make up more than a third of the state's population-launched programs to identify individuals who owe fines and fees and fast-track their cases to the courts. A judge then waives their financial obligations (except restitution to victims) and provides them with a court order declaring their sentences complete. This order reestablishes their right to vote. Courts, prosecutors, and public defenders all support these programs, and celebrity activist John Legend helped to publicize them by sitting in on a "rocket docket" session. Local officials provide individuals with voter registration forms as soon as their fines and fees are waived. "
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
People from NJ and CA are the only ones I've ever heard say they couldn't live in any other state. At least the ones from CA had a reason for that.
 
Bowen
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Shirley, you can't be serious.
 
tarheel07
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: South Carolina hates Ohio?


It may have something to do with Ohioans trekking down to their Redneck Riviera.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: NY and PA hate NJ...

Then both come to vacation here in the summer!


DE hates NJ because after Sandy all of them came here while the NJ beaches recovered.
 
Fissile
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: People from NJ and CA are the only ones I've ever heard say they couldn't live in any other state. At least the ones from CA had a reason for that.


You call this farking pizza?  What?  You never hurd a calzone?  I shudda never come to this motherfarking state.  Nuttin but mutts an losers.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Who do the Scots hate?
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

groppet: Who do the Scots hate?


Their mortal enemies. The Scots.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: ... according to an internet poll of Instagram followers.


I assumed it was another one of those 'How many Google hits for the phrase <State1> hates <State2>?" infographics.
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I find amusing that all of New England outside of Massachusetts hates Massachusetts.

/lives in NH.
/they do help boost our economy by shopping here.
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

