(10 News)   Protip: Don't let your fanny pack get caught on the door of the jewelry store you just robbed. Especially if you keep your ID in said fanny pack   (10news.com) divider line
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's another tip: once you get to prison, never say the words "fanny pack".
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
batlock666
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Here's another tip: once you get to prison, never say the words "fanny pack".


In prison he'll be the fanny pack.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That one secret tip that no one wants you to know about: Don't rob jewelry stores.
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


And...

UncutGemsStuckDoor.PNG
 
jtown
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, and...

Fannypack - Cameltoe (Official Music Video)
Youtube lvyt0PwMX_g
 
jjorsett
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
$70,000 in gold chains? Retail math.
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Here's another tip: once you get to prison, never say the words "fanny pack".


Prison pocket, please.  Fanny pack is not the preferred nomenclature.
 
