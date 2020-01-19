 Skip to content
(New Zealand Herald)   Professional cockfighting rooster, fighting well outside of his weight class, remains undefeated   (nzherald.co.nz) divider line
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, they come to snuff the rooster.  You know he ain't gonna die.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
As one of the organisers held the bird, preparing to release it into the arena, it struggled free and lashed out, inflicting a deep wound on the victim who stood nearby.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Penis.
 
daffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
He got just what he deserves.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
*grumpy cat good*
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Little Jerry is a champion.
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
GOODGODMARYMOTHEROFGOD

That is some horrific shiat
 
gunsmack
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This is truly sad and upsetting.

/ that the rooster only took out one of of those f*ckers
 
crinz83
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
and this is just a chicken with a razor blade. wait'll they learn how to use handguns
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yep, that's going to happen.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Karma's a bi**h

cdn.guff.comView Full Size
 
