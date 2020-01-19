 Skip to content
(Abc.net.au)   "Oh what a day, what a lovely day" Dust storm in Australia shows Fury Road was a documentary   (abc.net.au) divider line
24
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We Live, We Die, We Live Again

//minor correction for Australia
 
lordluzr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's screwing with the "Disasters" settings on SimAustralia?
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordluzr: Who's screwing with the "Disasters" settings on SimAustralia?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lordluzr: Who's screwing with the "Disasters" settings on SimAustralia?


Parts of the country are now getting 2" diameter hail...
 
Flurching
‘’ 1 hour ago  

calufrax: lordluzr: Who's screwing with the "Disasters" settings on SimAustralia?

Parts of the country are now getting 2" diameter hail...


https://twitter.com/joshbutler/status​/​1219087044246302721?s=21
 
evilsofa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too bad the rocket sled ran out of power just before it got to the dust storm.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This entire Chinese Hoax is out of control! Someone tell Charlie to get back to the less dangerous finger traps.
 
rewind2846 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And tomorrow every single can of silver spray paint will disappear from store shelves.
/shiny
//chrome
 
calufrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flurching: calufrax: lordluzr: Who's screwing with the "Disasters" settings on SimAustralia?

Parts of the country are now getting 2" diameter hail...

https://twitter.com/joshbutler/status/​1219087044246302721?s=21


https://twitter.com/TimYowie/status/1​2​19082751464239105
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

calufrax: Flurching: calufrax: lordluzr: Who's screwing with the "Disasters" settings on SimAustralia?

Parts of the country are now getting 2" diameter hail...

https://twitter.com/joshbutler/status/​1219087044246302721?s=21

https://twitter.com/TimYowie/status/12​19082751464239105


https://twitter.com/ABCcameramatt/sta​t​us/1219095864188100609
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
What, were the deadly animals not enough for them?  They had to go for deadly air?
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And someone has been playing golf on the steps of Parliament House in Canberra.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So someone summoned all of the elementals to destroy Australia? Who'd they piss off?
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rewind2846: And tomorrow every single can of silver spray paint will disappear from store shelves.
/shiny
//chrome


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

steerforth: And someone has been playing golf on the steps of Parliament House in Canberra.

[Fark user image 850x512]


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Australia is Mother Nature's proving grounds.
 
Johnny_Canuck
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Just need locusts to complete the doomsayer bingo card
 
drayno76
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They're going to need a lot of Pledge oil and paper towels.  We better send them Brawny Arm Trump.
 
daffy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It's nice to know that it's not just American weather men that suck at their jobs.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
:ALERT: Australia has gone pneumonic...REPEAT...Australia has gone pneumonic :ALERT:
 
Flurching
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

calufrax: Flurching: calufrax: lordluzr: Who's screwing with the "Disasters" settings on SimAustralia?

Parts of the country are now getting 2" diameter hail...

https://twitter.com/joshbutler/status/​1219087044246302721?s=21

https://twitter.com/TimYowie/status/12​19082751464239105


Been there, not a place you want water damage
 
Flurching
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

steerforth: calufrax: Flurching: calufrax: lordluzr: Who's screwing with the "Disasters" settings on SimAustralia?

Parts of the country are now getting 2" diameter hail...

https://twitter.com/joshbutler/status/​1219087044246302721?s=21

https://twitter.com/TimYowie/status/12​19082751464239105

https://twitter.com/ABCcameramatt/stat​us/1219095864188100609


Nicely mapped storm track using emergency call locations.
https://twitter.com/claire_science/st​a​tus/1219098980371460096?s=21
 
steerforth [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Spotted in the area:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
