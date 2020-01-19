 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Carscoops)   You know those balls people hang from the backs of their trucks? This guy takes it a step further. Matter of fact he takes everything a step further   (carscoops.com) divider line
9
    More: Stupid, Pickup truck, Car body styles, Truck, pickup truck, Tailgate, Rifle, rear wing, Sky  
•       •       •

195 clicks; posted to Main » on 20 Jan 2020 at 12:34 AM (2 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Calypsocookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sure but he doesn't have these rims
tse2.mm.bing.netView Full Size
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The spoiler really ties it all together.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The worst part is having to see the thing parked every day in the University of Illinois' Chairwoman of Medieval Poetry Department's Faculty lot space.
 
Chariset [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can anyone read the text on the back?

I'm guessing it's some kind of "mah freedoms!" quotation
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In fact, if we ever came up behind this pickup while driving, we'd be scared to sit behind it out of fear the basketballs could come loose and bounce directly into the windshield.

Good way to keep people from following too closely.
 
AntiM [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Chariset: Can anyone read the text on the back?

I'm guessing it's some kind of "mah freedoms!" quotation


Why yes I can:

overcompensation


Excessive compensation specifically :excessive reaction to a feeling of inferiority, guilt, or inadequacy leading to an exaggerated attempt to overcome the feeling.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta say, I kinda like the bumper...

The rest, not so much
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image 568x391]


That's amazing.  The more I look, the worse it gets.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report