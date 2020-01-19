 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Methodist church has message from God to Boomers: "Get out"   (twincities.com) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of the decision makers...

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The present members, most of them over 60 years old, will be invited to worship somewhere else.

"Go be old somewhere else"
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Cottage Grove church struggled with membership and finances. Seven years ago, Methodist officials said they could no longer pay for a minister for the church.

That's when the Cottage Grove church switched to lay ministry, with weekly sermons by members of the church.

I think I found your problem.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, they have a Facebook page. Imagine that.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: The Cottage Grove church struggled with membership and finances. Seven years ago, Methodist officials said they could no longer pay for a minister for the church.

That's when the Cottage Grove church switched to lay ministry, with weekly sermons by members of the church.

I think I found your problem.


I'm really surprised the church wasn't shuddered years ago.  Having a lay minister can work as a stop-gap, but seven years is a stretch.  I've seen churches closed and the congregation given directions to the nearest surrounding churches in less time.  Hell, I've seen a church lose its minister for lack of viable funding, get closed, then get opened up again when laity in the area went up in less than seven years.
 
Xanadone [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eh, it's just one more example of how much the United Methodist Church sucks.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Hornswagglers, father rapers, and Methodists.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Huh.  I never realized that there were vulture-capitalist bankruptcy loopholes in the Methodist church.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
old people on fixed incomes need not show up with their $2.00 tithes. We want young fresh blood that can be fleeced for $40 or $50 every week. God wants it that way. He told me so this morning while I was doing a line of coke off my babysitter's ass.

Hint to everyone: you don't need to be fleeced by these morons. You can worship what you want, when you want, and with who you want. God doesn't need your money. These moronic bastards with private jets and mansions do.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: old people on fixed incomes need not show up with their $2.00 tithes. We want young fresh blood that can be fleeced for $40 or $50 every week. God wants it that way. He told me so this morning while I was doing a line of coke off my babysitter's ass.

Hint to everyone: you don't need to be fleeced by these morons. You can worship what you want, when you want, and with who you want. God doesn't need your money. These moronic bastards with private jets and mansions do.


Or, you can be even less stupid and realize that when you die it is all over as far as you are concerned. The end.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Jesus said we are called to reach new people," said Wetterstrom.

Yeah, but did he say to do it by getting rid of the old ones?

The benchmark is one church for every 1,000 residents, so 37,000-population Cottage Grove might be expected to have 37 churches. In fact, it has only 13.

News flash, young people are no longer superstitious and and willing to believe everything someone tells them. They see the world around them and they're smart enough to realize that religion is the root of most of its problems.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's been awhile, but
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yup, flaunting a program of exclusion and intolerance, and all the great publicity that results, is sure to get them flocking in.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
One church per 1,000 residents seems like a crazy high standard. There are around 90k people in my rown (Tracy, Ca) but nowhere near 90 churches. I'd guess there are less than half that and I don't think I have ever heard anybody say there are too few churches.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As attendance declines you tend to get more concentrated wackiness and stupidity. The next 25 years are going to be interesting in the world of churches.

I know a lot of young people (under 40s) who are interested in the community aspect but not at all the superstitious, paternalistic or judgemental aspect that inhabits what's left of religion these days.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fusillade762: The present members, most of them over 60 years old, will be invited to worship somewhere else.

"Go be old somewhere else"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: The benchmark is one church for every 1,000 residents, so 37,000-population Cottage Grove might be expected to have 37 churches. In fact, it has only 13.


I don't know where they get that "benchmark" number, but I'm not too terribly distant and there are 25 churches in my town with a population > 60,000.
 
Parthenogenetic [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The board members of my church are all retirees. Because they all have a "we're living on a fixed income" mindset, we've gotten rid of paid musicians and the youth pastor.

We've cut back on community outreach, and have become financially defensive ("How are we supposed to pay for that?!") and insular ("Charity begins at home.").

They got rid of the Sunday morning service that overlapped with Sunday school, so now parents have to either wait after the early service for the kids to finish, or drop off the kids for Sunday school and wait for the late service after they're done. None of the board members have kids of that age, and they apparently don't understand that some people would rather not attend than put up with the inconvenience. "Well if their faith is so weak, do we even want them?" YES, you dopes!

Anyway, I could see how a church could get bogged down by leaders who consider congregation members in their 50s to be ungrateful whippersnappers.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"...Grove Church was founded by pastor Jim Baker..."

Lol.
Reap the whirlwind rubes.
 
Quadlok [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The only unfortunate thing about being around for the death throws of religion is that all the halfway reasonable people abandon it first and leave the idiots, the charlatans, and the mentally ill behind to make life hard for the rest of us.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Raoul Eaton: Yup, flaunting a program of exclusion and intolerance, and all the great publicity that results, is sure to get them flocking in.


Not to mention losing their tax-exempt status when the government finds out they are supporting age discrimination, and the government will find out...
 
zang
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fusillade762: The present members, most of them over 60 years old, will be invited to worship somewhere else.

"Go be old somewhere else"


We prayed about this and if it's a choice between the kids and financials, the priest would rather come in a little behind.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Or, you can be even less stupid and realize that when you die it is all over as far as you are concerned. The end.


I don't like religion but I'm not going to assume that.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, in the "false Church"......

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A memo recommends that they stay away for two years, then consult the pastor about reapplying

I'd like to send in an application. All my references' phone numbers will have a 666 area code.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheDirtyNacho: As attendance declines you tend to get more concentrated wackiness and stupidity. The next 25 years are going to be interesting in the world of churches.

I know a lot of young people (under 40s) who are interested in the community aspect but not at all the superstitious, paternalistic or judgemental aspect that inhabits what's left of religion these days.


Yup..  the oldest scam in the world...
 
Marine1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: old people on fixed incomes need not show up with their $2.00 tithes. We want young fresh blood that can be fleeced for $40 or $50 every week. God wants it that way. He told me so this morning while I was doing a line of coke off my babysitter's ass.

Hint to everyone: you don't need to be fleeced by these morons. You can worship what you want, when you want, and with who you want. God doesn't need your money. These moronic bastards with private jets and mansions do.


The UMC doesn't do too much of that. Some, but the whole "Through Faith Alone" part of Protestant doctrine makes fleecing people harder.

It also makes institutionalizing a system that protects pedophile church officials harder.
 
Devo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why not cut service time and do two services? A traditional service with a choir and a contemporary with rock n roll? Those boomers will remember you in the will
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: One church per 1,000 residents seems like a crazy high standard. There are around 90k people in my rown (Tracy, Ca) but nowhere near 90 churches. I'd guess there are less than half that and I don't think I have ever heard anybody say there are too few churches.


From my deep research (google page one "how many churches are in America?") It seems there are 300,000 churches in the US, roughly 1000 people per church. I think conversely you have to look at how many towns of 1000 or less have 4-5 churches. You can't just make a blanket statement about a town should have x amount of churches by population.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Toxophil: "...Grove Church was founded by pastor Jim Baker..."

Lol.
Reap the whirlwind rubes.


You're thinking of Bakker.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Huh. Way to embrace those messages of acceptance and god's love. At that point, you might as well just admit it's purely a "marketing" decision...
 
Dave2042
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If there was a god, this might matter.
 
frostus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Not a  problem, church. I left you long long ago.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ima4nic8or: One church per 1,000 residents seems like a crazy high standard. There are around 90k people in my rown (Tracy, Ca) but nowhere near 90 churches. I'd guess there are less than half that and I don't think I have ever heard anybody say there are too few churches.


My hometown had 8000 people and almost 20 churches. We had one of each of the main denominations plus minor ones like Christian Science, 7th Day Adventists, Bethel Lutheran, Jehovah's Witnesses. Our one Jewish family had to go to Madison for a Synagogue. It was probably because it is the 3rd oldest community in Wisconsin and was always a crossroads so no one ethnic group dominated the settling.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Quadlok: The only unfortunate thing about being around for the death throws of religion is that all the halfway reasonable people abandon it first and leave the idiots, the charlatans, and the mentally ill behind to make life hard for the rest of us.


How weak are you that the "idiots, the charlatans, and the mentally ill" are able to make life hard for you?
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 minute ago  

duckpoopy: Hey Nurse!: old people on fixed incomes need not show up with their $2.00 tithes. We want young fresh blood that can be fleeced for $40 or $50 every week. God wants it that way. He told me so this morning while I was doing a line of coke off my babysitter's ass.

Hint to everyone: you don't need to be fleeced by these morons. You can worship what you want, when you want, and with who you want. God doesn't need your money. These moronic bastards with private jets and mansions do.

Or, you can be even less stupid and realize that when you die it is all over as far as you are concerned. The end.


Ayup. Just helping to separate them from their money before the wills go into effect.

How very Christian of them, eh?
 
