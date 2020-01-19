 Skip to content
(WTAE)   How stupid do you have to be when you have to be rescued from a tree after your kayak overturns in January in Pennsylvania?   (wtae.com) divider line
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was smart enough to get rescued.  January usually isn't very forgiving of kayak mishaps.
 
wingedkat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smart enough to get on a tree, apparently.
 
John's Long Mustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was raining all Saturday.  It was 25 degrees, windy and snowy all day today.  That's a rough combination for a kayak trip.
 
Zykstar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they were running a kayak equivalent to the Chasse Gallerie?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yippie Kayak, Brother Farkers.
 
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile, subby sits on their fat backside, liver swollen and has a vowel movement in front of all of Fark because they're too good for twitting.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least it wasn't February?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
we've had a mild winter until this last weekend, when we had snow and ice.   people around here do their outdoors stuff year 'round.   why wait until everything is perfect?
 
GregInIndy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: He was smart enough to get rescued.  January usually isn't very forgiving of kayak mishaps.


Love kayaking in season. Pushing out in winter is taking your life in your hands if you capsize. I'd be too scared of an accident to do it. Lucky he's not dead.
 
gunsmack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: He was smart enough to get rescued.  January usually isn't very forgiving of kayak mishaps.


Gotta disagree. If you're kayaking in PA, alone, in January, the day after a snowstorm, not very bright.

/ Potter is the Alabama of PA btw
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's go kayaking!
Kayaking
Youtube RcDxk6ttzxE
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raccoon Creek in Beaver County.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Subby tried to make it sound like the tree wasn't in the river.

/subby might be fibbing a wee bit
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yinz stupid. IOW, hillbilly stupid.
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

duckpoopy: Yinz stupid. IOW, hillbilly stupid.


I was gonna say...that's just good ol' down home beaver county stupid.  Nothin' t'write home about.  Butt just got a cuppa two tree in 'im on da way ta da ack a mee and tings got a little outta hand.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pretty.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: [Fark user image image 400x224]


People die from that.  I've had to read the coroner's report of someone who died from avulsion of the heart after their boat circled around and hit them. Sorry to pee on anyone's parade.

///welcome to Fark
//and all that
/threesies
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby has obviously never been kayaking before. Backwater creeks after rains hide all sorts of lovely surprises right beneath the water line and one good unexpected current change or even a minor rapid can flip you.

/I've paddled from the Walt Whitman bridge to the Ben Franklin bridge and back on the Jersey side (fark the shipping channel) and even that has its moments on white knuckling it. The tide rips, rollers from tugs, and drunk assholes in boats and jet skies
//PFD always, food and water and keep cell phone in water proof container in case you need rescue
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
No Darwin award for this rivulet, freshet, dipstick going down hill faster all the time. This time.
 
King Something
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Dumb enough to live in Pennsylvania in the first place, apparently.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's just cold, subby!
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Pennsylvania stupid, apparently
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

styckx: Subby has obviously never been kayaking before. Backwater creeks after rains hide all sorts of lovely surprises right beneath the water line and one good unexpected current change or even a minor rapid can flip you.

/I've paddled from the Walt Whitman bridge to the Ben Franklin bridge and back on the Jersey side (fark the shipping channel) and even that has its moments on white knuckling it. The tide rips, rollers from tugs, and drunk assholes in boats and jet skies
//PFD always, food and water and keep cell phone in water proof container in case you need rescue


Knowing some folks in Penn. it was more like they were drunk, decided the 'yak would make a good sled, got on top of a hill, caught some air at the bottom, and well, there ya go. Drunk dude(s) in a 'yak in a tree needin' rescue.
 
