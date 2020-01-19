 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Just some news about a dentist performing a tooth extraction. Fark: While riding a hoverboard and recording the procedure with a hidden camera   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Jury, Misdemeanor, Seth Lookhart, Felony, Judge Michael Wolverton, Bench, Patient, Trial  
•       •       •

638 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2020 at 6:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Farkspeare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Marty: Doc, I'm going to slip you the hoverboard.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, it doesn't hover and it's not a board. Also, do they still catch fire randomly?
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Lookhart was also charged with medical assistance fraud for billing Medicaid for procedures that were either unnecessary or not properly justified and theft of $25,000 or more by diverting funds from Alaska Dental Arts, among dozens of others."

Somehow, I think the Hoverboard was pretty far down the list of problems...

//And to be fair, filming the patient would be a far more grievous violation
 
LewDux
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if safe
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: "Lookhart was also charged with medical assistance fraud for billing Medicaid for procedures that were either unnecessary or not properly justified and theft of $25,000 or more by diverting funds from Alaska Dental Arts, among dozens of others."

Somehow, I think the Hoverboard was pretty far down the list of problems...

//And to be fair, filming the patient would be a far more grievous violation


Yeah, subby and whoever wrote the article give the hoverboard thing all of this importance, and then nobody mentions how that particular part was "illegal". I am going to go out on a limb and say that it isn't actually illegal, because nobody ever though that it would need to be illegal. The violation of HPPA and the whole Medicare and insurance fraud things are what's actually illegal. The hoverboard part is juts more evidence of his lack of professionalism... But like yuo said, the recording it and THEN sending it to people is actually illegal.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if he can do it right THAT is the guy you want to do it.
 
fmcgalaxie500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much like the Mercury Marquis commercials from the early 70s.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_co​n​tinue=1&v=8It6KFhlsBo&feature=emb_logo​

SNL did a spoof of this with a rabbi performing a bris. But I can't find the video.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Repeat / followup
 
flemardo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I mean, it doesn't hover and it's not a board. Also, do they still catch fire randomly?


Probably not. But it was fun to see videos of lithium batteries go boom.

Motor Powered Unicycle Explodes In a Fireball at this guy's feet
Youtube X_jKg68GLuY
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fat boy: Repeat / followup


That was the bench trial, this was this judge's verdict.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And the attorney's "apology" to the hoverboard patient:

"It's unacceptable and be assured that when I agreed to represent him I got in his face and told him what I thought about him for doing this"

Meaning, "If you don't want to get every book on the judge's shelves thrown at you, pay up."
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

fmcgalaxie500: Much like the Mercury Marquis commercials from the early 70s.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_con​tinue=1&v=8It6KFhlsBo&feature=emb_logo

SNL did a spoof of this with a rabbi performing a bris. But I can't find the video.


i remember that SNL skit from a best of video i had in the 90s. Here it is..

https://vimeo.com/312218800
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Yeah, subby and whoever wrote the article give the hoverboard thing all of this importance, and then nobody mentions how that particular part was "illegal". I am going to go out on a limb and say that it isn't actually illegal, because nobody ever though that it would need to be illegal. The violation of HPPA and the whole Medicare and insurance fraud things are what's actually illegal. The hoverboard part is juts more evidence of his lack of professionalism... But like yuo said, the recording it and THEN sending it to people is actually illegal.


"unlawful dental acts"

I think it's a basic catch all for doing things that good put the patient at extra risk.  You don't need specific laws for something as basic as reckless endangerment.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

flemardo: Probably not. But it was fun to see videos of lithium batteries go boom.


Fire extinguisher just sitting in the corner...

Apparently li-on fires are really hard to put out.  Fire departments are having to come up with new protocols for electric vehicle fires.
 
ComaToast
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
My dentist was worse. Her Muzak consisted entirely of Sting's solo works. I begged her to play Slayer as it was a better accompaniment to the drill. But no, she had a fortress around her cold heart.
 
BigChad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skyd1v
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ComaToast: My dentist was worse. Her Muzak consisted entirely of Sting's solo works. I begged her to play Slayer as it was a better accompaniment to the drill. But no, she had a fortress around her cold heart.


My dentist alternates between Kenny G. and Barry Manilow.  Not Muzak, a bunch of YouTube videos playing on a loop on a screen set in the ceiling.

Dude's like 36.  Seems normal in every other respect.
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Sometimes I think to myself that it's ok to bring back tar and feathering.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report