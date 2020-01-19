 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Whatever happened to just getting leid in Hawaii?   (cnn.com) divider line
51
    More: News, Honolulu County, Hawaii, unprecedented tragedy, Territory of Hawaii, deepest condolences, entire Honolulu Police Department, Hawaii, Honolulu, family  
•       •       •

2270 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2020 at 5:11 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



51 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/2020/01​/​19/multiple-honolulu-police-officers-i​njured-shooting-near-diamond-head/

Two police officers killed; multiple houses and vehicles on fire.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Holy sh*t! Guy finds out he's getting evicted so he decides to LARP Grand Theft Auto
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image image 425x284]
Holy sh*t! Guy finds out he's getting evicted so he decides to LARP Grand Theft Auto


Holy hell!! That's crazy!
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hibiscus Drive

That's gotta be about the only street in Honolulu that isn't Hale'akaka'ela'umua' Ave
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only those cops had guns they wouldn't have been killed
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come'on'I'wanna'lay'ya'intheground
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what can I say except we're dead now
 
ronnie2bucks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: If only those cops had guns they wouldn't have been killed


Obviously these were bad guy cops with guns when the situation called for good guy cops with guns.

Try to keep up.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hawaii has some pretty strict gun control, and no BS about people crossing state lines to buy paperless or whatever.
 
Starkaryen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

i.r.id10t: Hawaii has some pretty strict gun control, and no BS about people crossing state lines to buy paperless or whatever.


Yeah, but people just swim out to international waters.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: If only those cops had guns they wouldn't have been killed


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 100x75]


My money's on the PTSD catching up w/ Rick after being forced out of the King Kamehameha Club
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: gopher321: [Fark user image 100x75]

My money's on the PTSD catching up w/ Rick after being forced out of the King Kamehameha Club


He hasn't been the same since Icepick died
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I submitted this with a better worse headline. ;)
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I was actually running right through that neighborhood a few months ago.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Verily I say unto you, the era of the sword and axe is nigh, the era of the wolf's blizzard. The Time of the White Chill and the White Light is nigh, the Time of Madness and the Time of Contempt
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hawaii Five-0 are 0-2.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Wow, I was actually running right through that neighborhood a few months ago.


Your post adds nothing either.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth, probably because of the meth.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are the guns safe?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump should immediately tweet an insult towards whoever is president of their country.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tarl3k: I submitted this with a better worse headline. ;)


Welcome to fark.
 
Cathedralmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: The Googles Do Nothing: Wow, I was actually running right through that neighborhood a few months ago.

Your post adds nothing either.


Smarted for being insightful.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Well at least it didn't happen in America for once.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Trump should immediately tweet an insult towards whoever is president of their country.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Trump should immediately tweet an insult towards whoever is president of their country.


He probably is going to ignore or attack because Obama.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: elvisaintdead: gopher321: [Fark user image 100x75]

My money's on the PTSD catching up w/ Rick after being forced out of the King Kamehameha Club

He hasn't been the same since Icepick died



*fistbump*
respect.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Waiting for gun bingo game!
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 425x284]
Holy sh*t! Guy finds out he's getting evicted so he decides to LARP Grand Theft Auto


Is that what started this?  An eviction that someone didn't take well?  Well... He sure showed them I guess.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

nekom: WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 425x284]
Holy sh*t! Guy finds out he's getting evicted so he decides to LARP Grand Theft Auto

Is that what started this?  An eviction that someone didn't take well?  Well... He sure showed them I guess.


Yeah apparently it started with the eviction and the landlord was stabbed; police arrived for that and were killed.  Then the person lit the house on fire.
 
NeuroticRocker
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I picked the wrong week to quit spit-roasted, pineapple glazed pork
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Kill your landlord

C-I_L_L your landlord
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ronnie2bucks: Karma Chameleon: If only those cops had guns they wouldn't have been killed

Obviously these were bad guy cops with guns when the situation called for good guy cops with guns.

Try to keep up.


Clearly this is fake news. Strict gun laws and no adjacent states with weak gun laws for criminals to but truckloads of AR47 assault rifles with no background checks over the counter at a gunshow.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some lolo should have shared his pakalolo.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What about getting spit roasted by two Polynesian men?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Meth, probably because of the meth.


I was told there would be no meth.

/oblig
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Now we know who had Peter Brady's good luck Tiki.
 
Skleenar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

WoolyManwich: [Fark user image 425x284]
Holy sh*t! Guy finds out he's getting evicted so he decides to LARP Grand Theft Auto


It's tough to tell from the photo, but there is a rental property on the corner of Hibiscus and Poni Moi that I've stayed at before.  This looks like either that house or a very close neighbor(s) were torched.  Wow.
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

orbister: LarryDan43: Meth, probably because of the meth.

I was told there would be no meth.

/oblig


In Hawaii? What fool told you that?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Callous: orbister: LarryDan43: Meth, probably because of the meth.

I was told there would be no meth.

/oblig

In Hawaii? What fool told you that?


celebrityinsider.orgView Full Size
 
Skleenar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Callous: orbister: LarryDan43: Meth, probably because of the meth.

I was told there would be no meth.

/oblig

In Hawaii? What fool told you that?


That's not a very meth-y neighborhood.  More like Grey Poupon.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Issue with someone's Mahalo Rewards Card?
 
Skleenar
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
But, sure, yeah.  Meth can be anywhere.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

litespeed74: Trump should immediately tweet an insult towards whoever is president of their country.


Drink!
 
Callous [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: Callous: orbister: LarryDan43: Meth, probably because of the meth.

I was told there would be no meth.

/oblig

In Hawaii? What fool told you that?

[celebrityinsider.org image 850x566]


I watched a couple episodes of his show and from what I saw that shiat is everywhere.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Skleenar: Callous: orbister: LarryDan43: Meth, probably because of the meth.

I was told there would be no meth.

/oblig

In Hawaii? What fool told you that?

That's not a very meth-y neighborhood.  More like Grey Poupon.

[Fark user image image 618x577]


Yeah, it seemed pretty fancy when I was passing through.  Right by the ocean, Diamondhead looms overtop, and Waikiki beach a short walk away.  I think a lot of properties might be rentals though, to tourists.
 
Displayed 50 of 51 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report