(Modern Farmer)   Finding meaning in modern art is like finding a needle in a haystack   (modernfarmer.com) divider line
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
24 hours to find a needle in a haystack?
Challenge accepted:
yourdictionary.comView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better than watching golf on TV.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Bit like finding the shape of a bunny in the clouds.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Just go to Detroit. You can find all the needles you want.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's not like finding a needle on the Jersey shore.
 
Cathedralmaster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Needle in the hay.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Needle in the Hay Lyric Bad Astronaut (Elliott Smith Cover)
Youtube QSQvdiP32HE
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The problem with modern art isn't the lack of meaning, but the importance of meaning above all else.  Virtually every piece has a very specific meaning for the artist.  But it is often so abstracted as to be virtually unrelateable to the audience.  With no common framework of symbols, the audience cannot divine the meaning from the work itself.  That's why you often see those little blurbs telling you what the artist means - the written word is the collection of symbols that convey meaning.  In comparison, Michelangelo had an entire corpus of Christology to use to convey the meaning through.  Bu that also meant he could only convey certain meanings - those that corresponded to the symbols he had at hand.  The freeing of art from a straitjacket of accepted symbols means artists can explore their own meaning more freely, but also means they have a harder time transmitting that meaning to an audience not steeped in their own personal symbology.  It's a give and take.
 
oldfool
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Signal-to-noise
madness to meaning
Hope in hell
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

