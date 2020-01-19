 Skip to content
(KOIN Portland)   Fark ready headline: "Oregon marijuana sales 420% stronger near Idaho"
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just amazing to me that these states with strong principled stances are so willing to give up easy revenue. Same here with Utah and NO WEED NO LOTTO yet one of the lowest per pupil funding because NO TAXES.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weed pairs well with sparkling Muscatel from Idaho.

NearCanuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need a SPLIFFY tag
 
DoughyGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had an uncle who was a police office in NH, just over the border from MA. People would regularly drive over the border to pick up fireworks and then head back home to MA where they are illegal. But, he says that the State Police there used to take down plates, then call them over to a comrade in the MA State Police to look out for that vehicle coming across the border. Not sure if that's enough probable cause to stop them, so they probably found another reason ("driving erratically", for example). But it was a story told to me long ago, so take it with a grain of salt.

However, this story stuck with me when WA legalized weed a year or two before OR. I would drive up there to pick up my cannabis, but I wouldn't drive directly back across the border. Instead, I'd use the opportunity to visit my mother for lunch, or go out and see a movie, or just so somewhere to go eat. My idea was that if I lingered around long enough, by the time I crossed back over into OR they wouldn't be looking for my car any more (if they were in the first place.) It was stupid, but hey I only had to do it for a little while before it got legalized in Oregon.

And they say the weed making you paranoid is just a myth...
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weed pairs well with sparkling Muscatel from Idaho.

Um, no, it doesn't.
 
Strategeryz0r [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was just in one of those ontario border towns. Can confrim, all dispensaries are 90% Idaho plates.

/certainly wasn't there for the devils lettuce
//that's illegal where I'm from (Idaho)
///slashies in threes
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I wish I had at least a border state.  Let me see... AL, TN, NC, SC, FL.  Probably not in this millennia. Hmm come on FL you're GA's only hope.  Unfortunately that's the farthest border state from me.
 
NearCanuck
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Strategeryz0r: I was just in one of those ontario border towns. Can confrim, all dispensaries are 90% Idaho plates.

/certainly wasn't there for the devils lettuce
//that's illegal where I'm from (Idaho)
///slashies in threes


You found an Ontario weed shop?

You must be one of the chosen.
 
Strategeryz0r [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NearCanuck: Strategeryz0r: I was just in one of those ontario border towns. Can confrim, all dispensaries are 90% Idaho plates.

/certainly wasn't there for the devils lettuce
//that's illegal where I'm from (Idaho)
///slashies in threes

You found an Ontario weed shop?

You must be one of the chosen.


Hahahaha shiat. I'm still waking up. Ontario is a border town in Oregon

Forgot that preview button.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: I had an uncle who was a police office in NH, just over the border from MA. People would regularly drive over the border to pick up fireworks and then head back home to MA where they are illegal. But, he says that the State Police there used to take down plates, then call them over to a comrade in the MA State Police to look out for that vehicle coming across the border. Not sure if that's enough probable cause to stop them, so they probably found another reason ("driving erratically", for example). But it was a story told to me long ago, so take it with a grain of salt.

However, this story stuck with me when WA legalized weed a year or two before OR. I would drive up there to pick up my cannabis, but I wouldn't drive directly back across the border. Instead, I'd use the opportunity to visit my mother for lunch, or go out and see a movie, or just so somewhere to go eat. My idea was that if I lingered around long enough, by the time I crossed back over into OR they wouldn't be looking for my car any more (if they were in the first place.) It was stupid, but hey I only had to do it for a little while before it got legalized in Oregon.

And they say the weed making you paranoid is just a myth...


I did sort of the same, I wouldn't park near the weed store because I had Oregon plates, so I'd park a few blocks away and walk, just so nobody saw me park and go straight in.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NearCanuck: Strategeryz0r: I was just in one of those ontario border towns. Can confrim, all dispensaries are 90% Idaho plates.

/certainly wasn't there for the devils lettuce
//that's illegal where I'm from (Idaho)
///slashies in threes

You found an Ontario weed shop?

You must be one of the chosen.


I thought this was an autocorrect fail but nope.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/​Ontario,​_Oregon which is indeed a border town.
 
Strategeryz0r [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: DoughyGuy: I had an uncle who was a police office in NH, just over the border from MA. People would regularly drive over the border to pick up fireworks and then head back home to MA where they are illegal. But, he says that the State Police there used to take down plates, then call them over to a comrade in the MA State Police to look out for that vehicle coming across the border. Not sure if that's enough probable cause to stop them, so they probably found another reason ("driving erratically", for example). But it was a story told to me long ago, so take it with a grain of salt.

However, this story stuck with me when WA legalized weed a year or two before OR. I would drive up there to pick up my cannabis, but I wouldn't drive directly back across the border. Instead, I'd use the opportunity to visit my mother for lunch, or go out and see a movie, or just so somewhere to go eat. My idea was that if I lingered around long enough, by the time I crossed back over into OR they wouldn't be looking for my car any more (if they were in the first place.) It was stupid, but hey I only had to do it for a little while before it got legalized in Oregon.

And they say the weed making you paranoid is just a myth...

I did sort of the same, I wouldn't park near the weed store because I had Oregon plates, so I'd park a few blocks away and walk, just so nobody saw me park and go straight in.


This was a problem on the Idaho border when OR first legalized.

I say was because Idaho State Police realizes at the volume this occurs, they can't do anything about it. So they kind of gave up.
 
Strategeryz0r [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: NearCanuck: Strategeryz0r: I was just in one of those ontario border towns. Can confrim, all dispensaries are 90% Idaho plates.

/certainly wasn't there for the devils lettuce
//that's illegal where I'm from (Idaho)
///slashies in threes

You found an Ontario weed shop?

You must be one of the chosen.

I thought this was an autocorrect fail but nope.  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/O​ntario,_Oregon which is indeed a border town.


Wasn't autocorrect fail, sleepy brain fail. I meant Oregon border town, but typed the town name instead of the state lol.

Definitely has nothing to do with products procured in said town...
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
From what I understand about Idaho cops and their desperation to find drugs in cars, you should probably consume anything you buy before going home. Maybe take a few showers, wash your clothes, vacuum out the car - maybe even rent a different car and just ditch the old one in Oregon. You can buy a new one later.
 
Strategeryz0r [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

From what I understand about Idaho cops and their desperation to find drugs in cars, you should probably consume anything you buy before going home. Maybe take a few showers, wash your clothes, vacuum out the car - maybe even rent a different car and just ditch the old one in Oregon. You can buy a new one later.


It's not that bad, truthfully. They used to line up state troopers at the border and pop anyone who came back across with an ID Plate for bad lane changes, not signaling long enough, etc. Just to search. Now they just do normal patrols. Honestly, considering we are surrounded by states that legalized to some degree, I'm just waiting for the state legislature to cave. The stats on missed tax revenue are staggering.
 
ingo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, there's been a 69% increase in sex in Idaho towns bordering Oregon and Washington state.

Nice.
 
Durboloid
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Only around 60 state troopers for the entire state.  Ontario attracts Idahoans for other reasons as well - no sales tax for one.  The end result is that stretch of road is quite busy during work hours, there is rarely more than one state trooper, and I don't worry a bit about it on my monthly visit.  Throwing my money over the border to Oregon.  WTG Idaho.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Strategeryz0r: holdmybones: From what I understand about Idaho cops and their desperation to find drugs in cars, you should probably consume anything you buy before going home. Maybe take a few showers, wash your clothes, vacuum out the car - maybe even rent a different car and just ditch the old one in Oregon. You can buy a new one later.

It's not that bad, truthfully. They used to line up state troopers at the border and pop anyone who came back across with an ID Plate for bad lane changes, not signaling long enough, etc. Just to search. Now they just do normal patrols. Honestly, considering we are surrounded by states that legalized to some degree, I'm just waiting for the state legislature to cave. The stats on missed tax revenue are staggering.


It's the Weed Domino Theory.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Makes sense, I would smoke a lot of marijuana too if I had to live near Idaho.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Strategeryz0r: holdmybones: From what I understand about Idaho cops and their desperation to find drugs in cars, you should probably consume anything you buy before going home. Maybe take a few showers, wash your clothes, vacuum out the car - maybe even rent a different car and just ditch the old one in Oregon. You can buy a new one later.

It's not that bad, truthfully. They used to line up state troopers at the border and pop anyone who came back across with an ID Plate for bad lane changes, not signaling long enough, etc. Just to search. Now they just do normal patrols. Honestly, considering we are surrounded by states that legalized to some degree, I'm just waiting for the state legislature to cave. The stats on missed tax revenue are staggering.


Yeah, I've heard stories all from a few years ago that were crazy. A good friend was pulled from his car and screamed at because he had CO plates and came through from OR. He is an active firefighter and a veteran and even after showing his id they kept right on going.

That's good they've chilled out. I try not to drive into WY or KS with my CO plates because I don't want the hassle. I'm sure it's also cooled off but it just isn't worth it.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Makes sense, I would smoke a lot of marijuana too if I had to live near Idaho.


Idaho is beautiful. People don't have any idea. I predict it's going to be overrun by Coloradans and Californians within a decade. It's already started.
 
