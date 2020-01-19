 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   TX DMV to KGAF radio owner wanting station callsign on personalized plates: LOL, NO, GFY, KTHXBYE   (wfaa.com) divider line
gojirast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WGAF? TANSTAAFL. FOAD. EIEIO.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
well...i kant give a ...oh
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gojirast: WGAF? TANSTAAFL. FOAD. EIEIO.





Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A55 RGY
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's only a matter of time until every acronym that can fit on a license plate will have a meaning that is unacceptable to "The Authorities" and then license plates will be banned, or we can return to sanity.
 
ranev700
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
it's a BFD
 
Feel_the_velvet [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Kala Ghoda Arts Festival

It's no KJZZ.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Texas originally declined my plate. I appealed it with an explanation. It was approved.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JustLookin
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So you can't have the letters GAF in sequence on a plate? Or FU? If I get the plate FUN am I saying fark You, attractive and successful African American?
 
caution [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Write KGAF everywhere on the company van. Five feet tall on the side. All over the back, especially around the plate.
 
JustLookin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I mean, I get not allowing fark YOU as a plate, but Jesus, calm down, Tex.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, trucknutz are standard equpment in texas.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bullitt: Texas originally declined my plate. I appealed it with an explanation. It was approved.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


Too much Tina?  Whose Tina?

Oh, tuna... Yeah that's an oral sex thing, innit
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

gojirast: WGAF?


KGAF.
 
gojirast
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bullitt: Texas originally declined my plate. I appealed it with an explanation. It was approved.

[Fark user image 425x425]


That's only after they turned down 2MCHANL though...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gojirast: Bullitt: Texas originally declined my plate. I appealed it with an explanation. It was approved.

[Fark user image 425x425]

That's only after they turned down 2MCHANL though...


Who watches the 2m channel anymore?
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Bullitt: Texas originally declined my plate. I appealed it with an explanation. It was approved.

[Fark user image image 425x425]


2 Much 2 Sodium?
Is this like 2 Fast 2 Furious, but for people with high blood pressure?
 
