(Great Falls Tribune)   If you're going to steal a running car with a pit bull inside, you might as well crash immediately into a power pole before the dog has a chance to kill you   (greatfallstribune.com) divider line
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You have to be some kind of high/stupid to steal a car with a pit bull just sitting there inside.
 
NicoFinn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good ole Loaf & Jug gas station.

/WTF
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dog of Peace.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What an asshole
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Didn't I see you eating poop earlier?"
 
noitsnot
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Read the article - dog is OK.  Phew.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NicoFinn: Good ole Loaf & Jug gas station.

/WTF


Hey Sandita wasp?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It was looking in the rearview mirror and seeing the dog that caused him to crash.
 
FeuDePoubelle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: You have to be some kind of high/stupid to steal a car with a pit bull just sitting there inside.


I leave my pit in the car all the time. I always figured that between the manual transmission and the pitbull, I would never have to lock it.  This story has proven me somewhat wrong.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Car theft is a misdemeanor? What the hell?!  Oh, 1999 Altima.  Never mind.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I can only wish there was an internal dashcam.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NicoFinn: Good ole Loaf & Jug gas station.

/WTF


Yeah, this is just a typical Friday night at the loaf n jug.
 
Report