(Some Guy)   Meanwhile, in SW Missouri, tomorrow is "White Day"   (fourstateshomepage.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This needs to green as a fun exercise in how many people actually read the article before posting
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: This needs to green as a fun exercise in how many people actually read the article before posting


Dang, I can't play.  I clicked it by accident and read it.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No,that's March 14th
 
Butterflew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I also RTFA and ventured here to see who had done the same. Lol
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You claim a superiority and belief in individuals based on the color of their skin or their ethnic background and they call you a racist.  Watever hapen to sivility?
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: This needs to green as a fun exercise in how many people actually read the article before posting


You have to understand that intent and context only matter depending on how I personally feel about the individuals and the situation at-hand.

There's no question in my mind that this electronic sign is a B I G O T and it knew what it was doing when it beamed out its B I G O T R Y.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Murflette: This needs to green as a fun exercise in how many people actually read the article before posting


Whoa... "Article"... what are you talking about?
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
When they came up with the white/blue naming convention they must have known something like this would happen. I'll bet there's a few teachers there that are laughing and saying "I told you so".
 
jamspoon [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Murflette: This needs to green as a fun exercise in how many people actually read the article before posting


As citizen of the EU I can't do that Dave
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This needs to not-red as a fun exercise in how many people actually read the article before posting.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: You claim a superiority and belief in individuals based on the color of their skin or their ethnic background and they call you a racist.  Watever hapen to sivility?


They stopped teaching it at about the same time they stopped teaching people how to spell.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Carthage school colors are "BLUE" and "WHITE". Those two colors are the names given to their class blocks.
This coming Monday is normally not on the school calendar. That is a snow make up day. And thus reminder as a "WHITE" block day.
In hindsight it was mentioned. Perhaps it should have said it was a "NON-BLUE" day.


So they picked their two favourite colours; one of them was white, and the other was NON-BLACK.

Bless their hearts.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Perhaps they're fans of Japanese Horror Gaming:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Have the people responsible been sacked yet?
 
soporific
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Murflette: This needs to green as a fun exercise in how many people actually read the article before posting


There are articles? Why was I not told?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Murflette: This needs to green as a fun exercise in how many people actually read the article before posting


That, and how you can make money by writing a book about the media passing off crap as news, then doing exactly that on your own website by greenlighting loads of clickbaity headlines.

/playing the ends against the middle is always a good ruse
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Texas used to share Confederate Heroes day with MLK Day.   Now it's on two separate days, and "Heroes" has been replaced with "Memorial."  It's a day before MLK day.

No real boost to the economy for this civil war day.  There may be white sales, but who wants to buy any of those.
 
The Googles Do Nothing
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
How come they don't call traveling in the NBA anymore?
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Oh no a typo.
EVERYBODY BE OUTRAGED!!!
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Have the people responsible been sacked yet?


external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Texas used to share Confederate Heroes day with MLK Day.   Now it's on two separate days, and "Heroes" has been replaced with "Memorial."  It's a day before MLK day.

No real boost to the economy for this civil war day.  There may be white sales, but who wants to buy any of those.


Crackers are on sale.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Murflette: actually read the article


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Russ1642: When they came up with the white/blue naming convention they must have known something like this would happen. I'll bet there's a few teachers there that are laughing and saying "I told you so".


Are they saying the sign can't accommodate the last line to say white block day?
 
mchaboud
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think having a white day is great.  The other 364 days of the year, people could say "simmer down, honky, it ain't your day."

(Yes, I read the article...)
 
Ozarkhawk
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Used to have the same thing happen in a small town in Idaho in high school.  Our MWF classes were an hour long, our T/TH classes were 80 minutes long, so we would presumably have the same amount of class time for each class during the week.

Our school colors were blue and white.  Our MWF classes were Blue Days, T/Th were White days.

We would have cancellations for snow days.  If all the cancellations happened to be T/TH,  at the end of the year they would announce on the radio that there would be 2 makeup days at the end of the year, the last Thursday and Friday before vacation, but both would be White Days.  It was so the kids knew what classes to go to.  We knew exactly what it meant.

Hadn't thought about that in decades.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Carthage school colors are "BLUE" and "WHITE". Those two colors are the names given to their class blocks.
This coming Monday is normally not on the school calendar. That is a snow make up day. And thus reminder as a "WHITE" block day.
In hindsight it was mentioned. Perhaps it should have said it was a "NON-BLUE" day.


So they picked their two favourite colours; one of them was white, and the other was NON-BLACK.

Bless their hearts.

"WHITE" block



Are they saying the machine doesn't have space for block?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Oh no a typo.
EVERYBODY BE OUTRAGED!!!


Leaving the word block out is not a typo shortening something is not a typo
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yes, I'm sure no one had any idea this would cause controversy. Just an honest mistake.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: BitwiseShift: Texas used to share Confederate Heroes day with MLK Day.   Now it's on two separate days, and "Heroes" has been replaced with "Memorial."  It's a day before MLK day.

No real boost to the economy for this civil war day.  There may be white sales, but who wants to buy any of those.

Crackers are on sale.

[Fark user image 850x850]


"White sale" means linens.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

King Something: Murflette: actually read the article

[Fark user image image 722x360]


RTWFAFF!
They didn't offer an explanation as to why they don't use the whole phrase white block /blue block!!!!
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
In hindsight it was mentioned. Perhaps it should have said it was a "NON-BLUE" day.

What's really funny to me is when I saw the headline, I thought, no it's not, tomorrow is BLUE MONDAY.

Blue Monday (date) - Wikipedia

Blue Monday 2020: when in January it falls and why it's supposedly the most depressing day of the year
The Scotsman

Worried about Blue Monday? Don't panic the most depressing day of the year is normally in November
Telegraph

Blue Monday 2020: What is Blue Monday - What is most depressing day of the year?
Daily Express
 
noitsnot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Murflette: This needs to green as a fun exercise in how many people actually read the article before posting

That, and how you can make money by writing a book about the media passing off crap as news, then doing exactly that on your own website by greenlighting loads of clickbaity headlines.

/playing the ends against the middle is always a good ruse


I think "make money" may be going too far tho
 
casual disregard
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Murflette: This needs to green as a fun exercise in how many people actually read the article before posting


I read the article and I'm not sure how any response might be wrong before posting.

I don't need a day. I get a whole year. A whole life without questioning or badgering.

They made an obvious mistake and that can be forgiven.

/when they gave out the crayons i wasn't bothered by how "flesh" didn't look like mine, it was the fact that "white" didn't look like mine
//i'm paler than that
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: Yes, I'm sure no one had any idea this would cause controversy. Just an honest mistake.


Being inconsiderate is also a form of racism
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: King Something: Murflette: actually read the article

[Fark user image image 722x360]

RTWFAFF!
They didn't offer an explanation as to why they don't use the whole phrase white block /blue block!!!!


Outrage is the new block.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Murflette: This needs to green as a fun exercise in how many people actually read the article before posting

I read the article and I'm not sure how any response might be wrong before posting.

I don't need a day. I get a whole year. A whole life without questioning or badgering.

They made an obvious mistake and that can be forgiven.

/when they gave out the crayons i wasn't bothered by how "flesh" didn't look like mine, it was the fact that "white" didn't look like mine
//i'm paler than that


Yeah people should temper their anger because it doesn't bother you easy to say when your life isn't there life
 
casual disregard
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Murflette: words


I may have walked into a trap.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
White Night was a regular drill at Jonestown to rehearse drinking the Flavor-Aid.
 
Myria
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

baka-san: No,that's March 14th


That was my first thought, too! I'd rather call March 14 White Day than Pi Day anyway, since I am one with the Tau.
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
We wouldn't have to worry about innocent shiat like this being potentially real if about 1/3 of the country hadn't decided to totally lose their shiat and spend the last 12 years or so going full-on Klan.
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The statement from the school (not posted in this FA) leads me to believe this probably wasn't intentional, just incomprehensible stupidity.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The sign does seem to be a mistake. Their excuse seems legit.

When I lived in Virginia, they had King-Lee-Jackson Day, which is horribly insulting. Now apparently, they split it into MLK Day on Monday and Lee-Jackson Day on the preceding Friday. Still kind of insulting.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

skozlaw: We wouldn't have to worry about innocent shiat like this being potentially real if about 1/3 of the country hadn't decided to totally lose their shiat and spend the last 12 years or so going full-on Klan.


And if people hadn't fought against MLK day
 
dennysgod
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I guess they should just change their school colors to Blue and Not-Blue just to be safe
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Murflette: This needs to green as a fun exercise in how many people actually read the article before posting


Wlcome to Frk
 
