 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Lonestar Guy)   ♫ ♬ So ship yourself some dirt so your kid's not birthed on foreign land. If you wanna be born in Texas, ya gotta have some soil in a pan ♬ ♫   (southernthing.com) divider line
23
    More: Murica, English-language films, Texas man, Ship transport, Shipping, Tony Traconi, Texas soil, military duty, Ship  
•       •       •

420 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2020 at 10:30 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



23 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice try buddy, he'll still be Italian forever and ever.

People are weird.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The affinity some people have for where they live or are from is weird and a little scary.
 
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He should have save the $200 in a education account, so he doesn't turn out to be as foolish as the father.   Importing soil that isn't sterilized before shipping and not inspected is most likely an import violation, (to stop pathogens from being sent to another country).
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

growinthings: He should have save the $200 in a education account, so he doesn't turn out to be as foolish as the father.   Importing soil that isn't sterilized before shipping and not inspected is most likely an import violation, (to stop pathogens from being sent to another country).


Pathogens? There ain't nothing more pure on God's green earth than Texas soil, son.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He could have had his wife just given birth in a US Embassy, that's our soil.
 
gar1013
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did anyone yell "Cotton-Eyed Joe"?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: He could have had his wife just given birth in a US Embassy, that's our soil.


There is no Texas Embassy in Italy.
 
gundamtsubasa [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I just cannot fathom the pride some people have in the geographical location of the womb they climbed out of, as if they had any choice in the matter.
 
meintx2001
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: Nice try buddy, he'll still be Italian forever and ever.

People are weird.


Uh, no, he's still American by birth.  So maybe American-Italian.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is the most Murrican thing I've seen in hours. Hours, I tells ya!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Is he Dracula?
 
Greek
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
And the father's name is Tony Traconi. His ancestors would likely be proud of the geographical location the kid was born in.
 
DarkVader
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Could have just taken a shiat in a pan, because this farking moron is certainly a Texass.
 
sanriosucks
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: DarkSoulNoHope: He could have had his wife just given birth in a US Embassy, that's our soil.

There is no Texas Embassy in Italy.


There is, however, one in London (or was). https://www.atlasobscura.com/pl​aces/th​e-embassy-of-the-republic-of-texas-lon​don-england
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: DarkSoulNoHope: He could have had his wife just given birth in a US Embassy, that's our soil.

There is no Texas Embassy in Italy.


You're right. It's in Malta.
image.tmdb.orgView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Trying way too hard.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: BitwiseShift: DarkSoulNoHope: He could have had his wife just given birth in a US Embassy, that's our soil.

There is no Texas Embassy in Italy.

You're right. It's in Malta.
[image.tmdb.org image 500x282]


Mitchell!
 
notyoucoach
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Everything is bigger in Texass. Especially the stupid.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
"Sod in my vagina? More likely than you'd think...."
 
candiru.fish
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
As a native Texan I approve of this ridiculous, meaningless, and wasteful gesture.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
and then the mother and baby came down with and died from a mysterious mold infestation found only in texas
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A man who takes his native soil that seriously may be some kind of terroir-ist.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Isn't soil a gigantic no-no to import to another country? Customs is going to see his post and freak out.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report