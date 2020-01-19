 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   Smoking is still bad for you, but it can make you richer   (upi.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, Lottery, Virginia man, Scratchcard, Harland Dodson of Colonial Beach, Mega Millions, scratch-off lottery ticket thanks, Gambling, Lotteries  
•       •       •

508 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2020 at 11:36 AM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That buys a lot of smokes!
 
King Something
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Why not? It worked for Jim Carrey.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Smokers never have lighters. People are always asking me for a light. When I politely tell them that I don't smoke, they look at me like I'm the asshole. As a smoker you have one job to do, have a light on you.
 
RandyJohnson
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
You think he would have made more money just making motorcycles.
 
invictus2
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
he looks like 90's era martin mull
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He should be able to buy a healthier wife now, who doesn't smell like grandma or have as many wrinkles.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: That buys a lot of smokes!


Mmm....not really, anymore.
 
Kirablue42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mugato: Smokers never have lighters. People are always asking me for a light. When I politely tell them that I don't smoke, they look at me like I'm the asshole. As a smoker you have one job to do, have a light on you.


No, the worst is when you ask someone smoking a cigarette in front of you if you can have one and they say no, and it's the third person in a row you have asked for a cigarette. But that was years ago, and I don't want to be a grievance collector, so will just let that one go.

I always give out cigs to those that ask. always.
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Half a mil gets her a hospital bed for a few nights once once she has cancer, so I guess there's that.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report