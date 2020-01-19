 Skip to content
(Herald Mail Media)   Not News: Conductor asks passenger to give up her seat. 1950's News: A black passenger. Wait, this isn't 1950: the president of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund   (heraldmailmedia.com) divider line
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
~"The white lady wanted to keep some seats empty. Please move to another car away from the white lady."

That is a little cute.
I think there might be another side to this.

/I hope there is another side to this.
 
cew-smoke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, this was all around crap from beginning to end.  The conductor was a moron and Amtrak handled it poorly. However, comparing this to Rosa Parks is a bit of an insult to Rosa Parks and the others who came before her. The situations were nothing alike.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to do some scenic travel so bad but I can't fathom putting money in Amtrak's pocket. Between this & the "security" raid& asset forfeiture kickbacks, they are basically Satan. I can't imagine paying their ticket price for a relaxing.journey then getting robbed like that.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Insert <BOTH-SIDER'ISM> story here...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dokstarr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the conductor was asking people to move all the way into the train and to fill up available space so they could fit as many as possible on the train.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I laid it out. (The younger conductor) now said 'she wanted to keep empty seats at the front,' " Ifill wrote. "Me: 'oh so there were no 'special passengers.' "

The front seats on the Amtrak train I ride have signs saying they are for handicapped people. Douchebags plop down in them because they want the seat closest to the door.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to Trump's America.
 
wood0366
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I've ridden Amtrak, admittedly about fifteen or so years ago, their customer-facing folks had their customer management skills honed to a monoatomic edge and were professional and excellent to ride with.

This is disturbing and I'm wondering if this is a sign that Amtrak's unable to maintain service quality.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like a wild over reaction.  While the Amtrak employee was a bit ham fisted about it all they were trying to do was manage where passengers were distributed.  It sounds like it had zero to do with the color of the passenger.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This story reads like another opportunity to exercise the right to be offended.
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cew-smoke: So, this was all around crap from beginning to end.  The conductor was a moron and Amtrak handled it poorly. However, comparing this to Rosa Parks is a bit of an insult to Rosa Parks and the others who came before her. The situations were nothing alike.


Oh, I dunno...she refused to move and wasn't forced, complained to a senior conductor as she debarked the train, and he immediately apologized.  (Per a different site that didn't mind my ad blocker). Sounds like a low level employee being a bit officious, and everyone up the chain being apologetic.
 
chawco
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, this thread is going to be a train wreck.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not a lot of information with the context or WHY the conductor did it.

Note that on some trains that run the NE corridor but are NOT regional rails (think trains TO/FROM New Orleans or Miami) they will often segregate train cars by destination.  This means that people going from New Orleans to New York (majority of train) are on cars 3-9 but they put the people getting on/off in between in the first 2 cars.

It could have been a situation like this.
Or it could have been racism.
Or it could have been a simple power trip.
Or they may have wanted to close a car for simpler passenger management.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dick Hammer: I want to do some scenic travel so bad but I can't fathom putting money in Amtrak's pocket. Between this & the "security" raid& asset forfeiture kickbacks, they are basically Satan. I can't imagine paying their ticket price for a relaxing.journey then getting robbed like that.


I know a guy who used to frequently travel by air with large amounts of cash. He never got anything seized by the DEA or any other agency although they would have been justified in doing so. He won't be traveling for a while though because he's in prison at the moment.


cew-smoke: So, this was all around crap from beginning to end.  The conductor was a moron and Amtrak handled it poorly. However, comparing this to Rosa Parks is a bit of an insult to Rosa Parks and the others who came before her. The situations were nothing alike.


It's hard to get the exact story of why this happened. It could be a totally legit reason...maybe it has to do with what platform they were going to pull up to or disembarking passengers from the back while bringing in passengers in the front. However, anyone working mass transit in the US should be mindful of the context problems with asking people to move seats. It can raise hackles.


Ifill, the president and director of the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund in New York and cousin of the late former Evening Sun reporter and PBS political analyst Gwen Ifill, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Fun fact: I once worked in an office job with Gwen Ifill's niece in Jacksonville, FL. When I first heard her name I said, "Oh, like Gwen Ifill?" and she said they were related. They kind of looked similar too.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chawco: Man, this thread is going to be a train wreck.


That's racist!
 
kkinnison
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Ma'am this car is about to catch on fire, please move to the next one

THIS IS NOT 1950 AND I AM NOT ROSA PARKS.

Someone seems overlly sensitive to being asked to move
 
El_Dan
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

sleze: Not a lot of information with the context or WHY the conductor did it.

Note that on some trains that run the NE corridor but are NOT regional rails (think trains TO/FROM New Orleans or Miami) they will often segregate train cars by destination.  This means that people going from New Orleans to New York (majority of train) are on cars 3-9 but they put the people getting on/off in between in the first 2 cars.

It could have been a situation like this.
Or it could have been racism.
Or it could have been a simple power trip.
Or they may have wanted to close a car for simpler passenger management.


They may want to fill up a few cars rather than have passengers spread out among a bunch of partially full cars for things like ease of cleaning, providing cabin service, or security.
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

jaytkay: "I laid it out. (The younger conductor) now said 'she wanted to keep empty seats at the front,' " Ifill wrote. "Me: 'oh so there were no 'special passengers.' "

The front seats on the Amtrak train I ride have signs saying they are for handicapped people. Douchebags plop down in them because they want the seat closest to the door.


I hope this was the case--sitting in a handicapped seat.  But if it was, wouldn't the article or someone have pointed this out?  Kinda disturbing on more than one level.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Imagine if jr. conductor derpnerp had simply prefaced the initial request with "ma'am we're trying to ensure that the empty seats are towards the front of the train, [request]"...

/he didn't do his job in full
//semiconductor HAHAHAWhjn iophja hjo omg i kill me
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Uh...yeah.

I'm going with "Things that never happened" for $1000, Alex.
 
semiotix
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: So, this was all around crap from beginning to end.  The conductor was a moron and Amtrak handled it poorly. However, comparing this to Rosa Parks is a bit of an insult to Rosa Parks and the others who came before her. The situations were nothing alike.


I had a longer post, but what it boils down to is that I very sincerely doubt Rosa Parks would be offended by the comparison.

Parks lived for 50 years after 1955, knew perfectly well that killing off Jim Crow laws didn't magically make everything better, and would have looked askance at Ifill if she'd done anything less than raise holy hell over this.
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
That was impossible to read, self important, offended drivel. With any seating that is going to get full it is just good manners to move to the middle. Or back or whatever that allows them to fill more efficiently. That way the seats can fill faster and people aren't tripping all over each other.

Quit blaming everything on the racism. Sheesh.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"There's only one possible explanation: RACISM"

- Fark
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

A ha, don't complain,
Everybody move to the back of the train.
 
smunns
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
This smells of someone's personal agenda.  If she wants to really make a difference.  Do what my black wife did and marry a white nerd.
 
lynxi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As a bus driver I enjoy the power trip I get for not letting people who just finished a cigarette sit next to me. But, smokers are gross.
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Conservatives having to defend Amtrak:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

wood0366: When I've ridden Amtrak, admittedly about fifteen or so years ago, their customer-facing folks had their customer management skills honed to a monoatomic edge and were professional and excellent to ride with.

This is disturbing and I'm wondering if this is a sign that Amtrak's unable to maintain service quality.


I just rode Amtrak round trip NC to NY. The conductors on the NC to NYC leg were amazing, helpful, and fun. The ones on the NYC to Rochester let were absolute dickheads.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cew-smoke: So, this was all around crap from beginning to end.  The conductor was a moron and Amtrak handled it poorly. However, comparing this to Rosa Parks is a bit of an insult to Rosa Parks and the others who came before her. The situations were nothing alike.


Yeah. Rosa Parks and company planned their protest well in advance.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dokstarr: So the conductor was asking people to move all the way into the train and to fill up available space so they could fit as many as possible on the train.


General admission seating is first ass in the seat, wins.

Since this seems to be a general admission thread, congratulations on your win.
 
the_cnidarian
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
(MODERATORS: COMMENTS CAN END HERE)
 
gar1013
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

the_cnidarian: (MODERATORS: COMMENTS CAN END HERE)


(MODERATORS:  BAN EVERYONE WHO POSTS AFTER THIS POST)
 
opalakea
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What really disturbs me is how someone with this authority can just entirely make up something so ridiculous

Srsly? Has she watched the news in the last 4 years?
 
G. Tarrant [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

El_Dan: sleze: Not a lot of information with the context or WHY the conductor did it.

Note that on some trains that run the NE corridor but are NOT regional rails (think trains TO/FROM New Orleans or Miami) they will often segregate train cars by destination.  This means that people going from New Orleans to New York (majority of train) are on cars 3-9 but they put the people getting on/off in between in the first 2 cars.

It could have been a situation like this.
Or it could have been racism.
Or it could have been a simple power trip.
Or they may have wanted to close a car for simpler passenger management.

They may want to fill up a few cars rather than have passengers spread out among a bunch of partially full cars for things like ease of cleaning, providing cabin service, or security.


If that's the case, it's really easy for the conductor to say that. "Hi there, were trying to consolidate passengers into a few cars so we can clean these, as we don't have a lot of passengers today. Could I ask you to please move to one of our other cars?"

Even Amtrak isn't claiming the conductor said that.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

the_cnidarian: (MODERATORS: COMMENTS CAN END HERE)


Who elected you leader of this outfit?
 
sigdiamond2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"We have to move you to another seat to make room for the person who's going to take your seat."

I'm sure no Farkers would have any problem with this scenario if it happened to them.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: ~"The white lady wanted to keep some seats empty. Please move to another car away from the white lady."

That is a little cute.
I think there might be another side to this.

/I hope there is another side to this.


Yeah, there ISpeople on both sides
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
These people would like to sit together can you move to that open seat?

WHY DON'T YOU JUST CHAIN ME UP IN THE HOLD OF THE SHIP?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Amtrak is a hotbed of "seat saving."   Usually one person is happy to have the whole row and comes up with ways to ward off any one or two people who might take over their territory.

One hundred mile trip began with "You can't sit here.  My boyfriend is getting on a the next station."  Since my group was across the aisle "I said I'll move when he shows up."  On a multicar train, how does he know which car?

The boyfriend never showed up, he was apparently tired of her lies.   It was just a practiced event to ward off anyone taking a vacant seat without using, feet dangling over the seat, a laptop or bag on the seat, etc.   Each train ride is an education.

Who knew you could bribe an Amtrak employee to reserve a seat or coach, just for you and your friends.  So much easier than just lying.

On the rare occasion, some trains have sections of cars decoupled at at a station so that some with go west to Chicago at 80 mph and another group will go north to Boston at 65 mph, but that is announced.  You really do want to be in the section that goes to your destination.*

There are also quiet cars, which don't allow cell phone or radio or laptop audio.

*The answer to the math problem was in a previous thread.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
See, America, is finely great again.
Trump 2020.
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
(MODERATORS: ....  (_*_)¯\_(ツ) ...  )
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sigdiamond2000: "We have to move you to another seat to make room for the person who's going to take your seat."

I'm sure no Farkers would have any problem with this scenario if it happened to them.


It happens to me frequently. I've never had a problem with it.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sleze: Not a lot of information with the context or WHY the conductor did it.

Note that on some trains that run the NE corridor but are NOT regional rails (think trains TO/FROM New Orleans or Miami) they will often segregate train cars by destination.  This means that people going from New Orleans to New York (majority of train) are on cars 3-9 but they put the people getting on/off in between in the first 2 cars.

It could have been a situation like this.
Or it could have been racism.
Or it could have been a simple power trip.
Or they may have wanted to close a car for simpler passenger management.


We don't have time to wait for more information. This is the Internet. We must make firm conclusions immediately. To hell with your logic and reasoning.
 
ski9600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just as an aside, I wonder if there are any people that study some stuff that might explain last names around here.  For instance it seems like there are a lot of black people named Ifill in the eastern part of the USA.  And I know there are lots of Andersons back where I come from.  I'm wondering about people named Udall.  Seems to be prevalent in NM and CO.

I've never heard of or seen an Ifill in Colorado.  I remember the PBS personality Gwen Ifill and thought she was great and now when I hear that name I'm like what?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: sleze: Not a lot of information with the context or WHY the conductor did it.

Note that on some trains that run the NE corridor but are NOT regional rails (think trains TO/FROM New Orleans or Miami) they will often segregate train cars by destination.  This means that people going from New Orleans to New York (majority of train) are on cars 3-9 but they put the people getting on/off in between in the first 2 cars.

It could have been a situation like this.
Or it could have been racism.
Or it could have been a simple power trip.
Or they may have wanted to close a car for simpler passenger management.

We don't have time to wait for more information. This is the Internet. We must make firm conclusions immediately. To hell with your logic and reasoning.


You sound like someone that would say: it isn't rape if she doesn't protest.
 
wxboy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's likely that the intent was to try to keep the passengers organized by destination, or to keep as much space open as possible, so that (for instance) if the train was half full, they could keep one or two cars empty and only have to service passengers in a limited number of cars.  Or they wanted to assure that groups of people getting on the train later could sit together.

The first time I rode Amtrak several years ago, I basically sat where I wanted, then was asked to move, for at least one of these reasons.  And I'm a white guy.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sleze: Not a lot of information with the context or WHY the conductor did it.

Note that on some trains that run the NE corridor but are NOT regional rails (think trains TO/FROM New Orleans or Miami) they will often segregate train cars by destination.  This means that people going from New Orleans to New York (majority of train) are on cars 3-9 but they put the people getting on/off in between in the first 2 cars.

It could have been a situation like this.
Or it could have been racism.
Or it could have been a simple power trip.
Or they may have wanted to close a car for simpler passenger management.


There is no hope for the future, with this moronic logic. For all intensive purposes you're saying racism doesn't exist.
Can't read minds.
Racism happens in the mind.
Hence nothing can ever be proven to be racist. Because minds we can't read them.

Yeah let's not avoid the appearance because that would be too complicated!?!?
🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄☠☠☠🤔😠
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: The ones on the NYC to Rochester let were absolute dickheads.


Welcome to New York. Pay us and go fark yourself. We got your customer service right here.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FleshMonkey: ~"The white lady wanted to keep some seats empty. Please move to another car away from the white lady."

That is a little cute.
I think there might be another side to this.

/I hope there is another side to this.


There probably is. After my truck got stolen I used the bus every day, and the drivers would (usually) tell people who sat in the elderly/wheel-chair accessible fold-up seats (if they knew ahead of time) "Don't get too comfortable, I've got a couple wheelchairs to pick up in about 5 minutes and you'll have to move". Easier and safer to chase them off the seat first thing than hold up a lane of rush-hour traffic while they gather their bags, people further back reshuffle to make room, THEN the driver can fold up the seats to squeeze the wheelchairs in.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
On a completely unrelated note, here's a picture from Fark's last party:

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
