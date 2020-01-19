 Skip to content
(CNN) What do you do with a bike trail that's become a homeless encampment? Fark: a mile-long homeless encampment
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's always some properties or buildings that are owned by the government, due to non-payment of taxes.  Why not open some of them up?

My county keeps acquiring strip malls and older office parks.  They sit empty for years while the unpaid taxes rack up and no one comes calling to purchase because to bring them up to code is cost prohibited.

Meanwhile, the homeowners and business owners trying to hang on are besieged by panhandlers.  The cops know there aren't enough shelters, but I bet they also could point out some spots that are out of the way.  The owners get some relief, the homeless get some privacy, and maybe then we can work on getting some social workers and charities to go help out.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cuz nobody wants that in their neighborhood and tax payers don't want to pay for housekeeping and utilities for people like the examples in the story. I live a mile from the trail the article is about and everybody has pretty much lost patience with that rat infested, shiat covered, needle littered, bicycle chop shop. I fully believe that the majority of people there do not want to leave and have no desire to change.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maybe people have lost patience with rich, entitled NIMBY's and the same system providing you with your comfortable home leaves nothing for those shiatting on the bike trial.

you horde resources and vilify those who have none.

f u
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
[thatescalatedquickly.jpg]
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm not rich, they ARE in my backyard and I'm not the one with the hoard of stolen bikes piled up next to my tent. Not doing meth and maintaining gainful employment has been a pretty successful plan for me and I won't apologise for it.
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fragrant?
 
dready zim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Provide a legitimate place for those people to camp up where they can be left in peace?
 
devine [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

devine: Fragrant?


I misread the headline. I read What do you do call a bike trail that's become a homeless encampment? Fark: a mile-long homeless encampment
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I want to know where Bicycle Dave managed to get a 10' x 10' Bontrager pop-up canopy like they use at sponsored events around the country.
 
otherideas
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Yep, the system provides some with comfortable homes. You've figured it out! They got there due to the government, and only the government can fix it. They try their hardest but that oppressive California government has a figurative hobnailed boot on their throat!
 
meintx2001
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They will NEVER be any semblance of contributing members of society in any form.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

meintx2001: They will NEVER be any semblance of contributing members of society in any form.


so help figure out a place for them to shiat or enjoy the feces on you bike trail.

it costs more to harass, jail and clean up than it would to house them.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

maddog2030: I'm not rich, they ARE in my backyard and I'm not the one with the hoard of stolen bikes piled up next to my tent. Not doing meth and maintaining gainful employment has been a pretty successful plan for me and I won't apologise for it.


Always easier to let it be when you don't have to actually deal with the problem.
Sounds like the folks there are the poster children of the homeless problem. Less give a hand and they will right themselves and more we will keep sucking resources and shiat on everything we come in contact with.
 
DVD
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I won't be on the side of the folks that maintain that if someone is homeless, that it MUST be their fault and that they MUST be a druggie of some kind.

I will note that the group can get very dangerous.  Attacks, etc.  There is generally mental illness going on.  There can be drug use as well.  There's also the injured that had no way back, and so may now be part of the mental illness situation, or may have finally had their spirit broken down so far that any road back for them is blocked inside.

Some may have medical debt, criminal fees or other debts that will immediately come calling and knock them back into homelessness the moment they appear back on the civil radar, and they know it.

But hey, let's allow Republicans to control the conversation by voting them in again so that we can just keep the cause of massive homelessness a mystery and brutalize them at every turn.  Maybe a widespread medical emergency or widespread riot during a recession will come along and more Americans will get to join them.  There are always ways to replenish the extreme poverty pool so that Fixed News and Own Americans Now will have someone to point at and despise.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
10 year old kid bmx ramp jump over people
Youtube b5JyqzwaNx8
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was told that unemployment was at a record low.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

dready zim: Provide a legitimate place for those people to camp up where they can be left in peace?


The county is doing that right now. Not making this up but the first site chosen had to be abandoned because it turns out that the property was built over an old military dump that contains mustard gas canisters and probable explosives. The property is used as a parking lot near the Sonoma County airport and it was deemed safe to park on but not safe to live on.
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Thought it would be about the Springwater Corridor in Portland.

Same shiat, different location
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

It's not the job of society or government to just give people housing just because they don't have or don't want to function in society. This isn't Oprah.

These bike trail shiatters don't appear to have any inclination to do anything better. They should be removed from this public space, which they're ruining with their presence, which in turn is hurting everyone in the area, especially the people who are paying taxes and live in the area.

Those that want help, help. Those that want to just do drugs and shiat on the bike path, put them in a rocket and send it straight to the sun
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Yep, the system provides some with comfortable homes. You've figured it out! They got there due to the government, and only the government can fix it. They try their hardest but that oppressive California government has a figurative hobnailed boot on their throat!


Oh you didn't read the article did you.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I was expecting this to be about Portland, Oregon

Parks bureau works to clear large encampment on Springwater Corridor
Fark user imageView Full Size


39 second video of the 205 bike path
I-205 Path conditions
Youtube BT-SnWpYJMY


An entire gallery of links and pictures
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

You gotta learn to thrive.
 
Sin'sHero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: I was told that unemployment was at a record low.


We can hire them out to rake the forests.
 
LordJiro [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Address the societal issues (like the overpriced housing market, the fact that it's increasingly difficult to get a job that can pay the bills (especially if you cannot afford college), the lack of affordable physical and mental healthcare, the shiatty way we treat our veterans and the mentally ill, etc.) that lead to shiatloads of homelessness?

Nah, better just to persecute, harass and abuse the homeless until they either die or become someone else's problem.
 
anfrind
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Are there no prisons?  Are there no workhouses?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

But go on, villify the people who worked hard their whole lives, didn't drop out of school, and didn't succumb to a drug addiction.  Surely those rich people who pay the taxes that the homeless are mooching off of are the real villains.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
We live near SR, it's the closest "big city" to us though it's still over half an hour away. I don't get out much anymore so it was rather a shocking surprise when we went out xmas shopping last month and I saw how an entire stretch of freeway is now rimmed by this camp that wasn't there before the fires. We've had major, city-burning-down fires here since 2017, so it's not unreasonable to expect that the housing situation for the poorest among us is even worse now, but that camp cannot stay where it is. Not because "nimby" (it's not my neighborhood) but because there is absolutely nothing conducive to even rock-bottom "homeless living" on that stretch of road. It's literally penned between back-yard fences and the freeway.

Right now it's winter and raining a bit, so there isn't as much worry, but if I lived near that camp, I'd be more concerned about cooking fires than rats. Rats nibble, fires DEVOUR.

We are a pretty tolerant and sympathetic people up here, but that particular camp does no good for anyone. Not the homeless, not the people whose back yards they are camped along, not the city gov, not firefighters, nobody. I would not be surprised if, after all the offers for beds or housing are given out and there are still people camping there, SR just clears the camp out with bulldozers and dump trucks before summer comes and the fire danger increases.

The problem with the city itself providing a camping area is, wait for it, fire! They would be liable for any fires caused by the homeless in the camping area if it was city approved.

We are a little leery about fire...
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

There IS a cost to having to constantly re-install copper pipes and copper wiring into a house everytime after it is ripped out by a junky looking to get 10 bucks for their fix.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dready zim: Provide a legitimate place for those people to camp up where they can be left in peace?


One with rules so that most homeless people would not qualify for reasons of income, mental health, addiction, physical health, underaged children, outstanding warrants, tribal affinity, and a general history of mistrust of the system?

Perhaps the Nike, Adidas, and other caterers to the jogging set, come up with a solution that is as generous as the markup of their product.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

another marker board libertarian talking about about the real world, nice.

Your solution is to scream at the sky (and the feces) and hope the problem migrates to somewhere else.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Plenty of places in the country without an overpriced housing market.  But of course, I see none of your proposals require the homeless/jobless to actually do anything for themselves.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Because socialism bad.
 
Ima4nic8or
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Where is the path along I-205?  I wasnt aware there was one there and couldnt find it on google earth.  I also couldn't find the NE Sandy Lane referenced in the text in the video.  The closest I could find was a Sandy Ct but its at least 1/4 mile from 205.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Remember citizen, work will make you free!
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

almost sounds like you be willing pay an extra .001% in taxes to help minimize the non normative behavior of those able to get it together/ get them out of your face? Interesting.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How about the closed military bases I used to hear about all the time?  Usually those had fencing, so the homeless could pitch their tents in the outdoors, they'd know exactly where the boundary is, and again, charities that set up soup kitchens could drive up to the gate and do their thing.  People that wanted a roof over their head and a mailing address could live in the empty barracks.  One barrack for a couple of families, another for men, another for women, maybe one for substance users, another with sobriety only, etc.

We have a homeless problem, no doubt, what we need are some solutions that recognize that some people will accept help and some won't.  Just telling governments to round 'em up and shove 'em down the road isn't a solution.

If I thought my HOA would not immediately begin proceedings, I'd let someone needing a few months to save up the security deposits live in my backyard.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Whoa, let's not get carried away here.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hey now. I was one of them once. You're right lol. I contribute many shiatposts, bad jokes & unfunny headlinesbut that's all.  Ha ha, deal with it.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

four people have smarted mass extermination?
 
inner ted
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Fu for being so stupid as to make me agree with soviet spud
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

You mean they just got lazier and lazier, waiting to ride someone else's coattails.
 
GungFu
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SP Cartman Jumps Homeless
Youtube uZ2TRdmEmaY
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

You mean like a camp where they can all be, like, concentrated in one place?

Something tells me that won't exactly fly
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

It's been tried. They don't show up. They say they make more money panhandling.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
a major rodent infestation...along the Joe Rodota Trail

it's the joe rodentia trail now
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

yep: that's a perfect summary of mental illness and addiction. well done.
 
DarkVader
‘’ less than a minute ago  

We get it, you're a shiatty person.
 
