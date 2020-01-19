 Skip to content
Can't get your opiate of choice?..Try anti-diarrhea medicine (constipation tri-fecta in play)
32
growinthings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Subby, a number of stores stopped selling it altogether.  When this started a year or two ago, I said to my dr. I would assume they'll be so stoned that they won't feel the horrendous pain as they bowel explodes from the sever constipation this will cause.  Sadly, not a few days later, in the local news, someone was so stoned, they didn't feel any pain, because of the severity of this Imodium overdose, they were found, dead from an infection when their bowel ruptured.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well shiat
 
Biscuit Tin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As a person with irritable bowel syndrome, I always have a bottle of this on hand. The most I have ever taken at one time is 6, and that not only stopped the immediate drastic problem, but prevented any bowel activity for about the next 5 days..I can't imagine the effects of taking 40 or 60 of them. I would think it would lead to bowel obstruction and death, as mentioned in the above post. Jesus, that's sad. Is that whole Sackler family in prison, yet? They should be.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It never occurred to me that Imodium worked via an opiate pathway.  That explains why I hate the stuff.  I don't like heroin at all because I can't poop for shiat afterward.  Literally.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Biscuit Tin: Is that whole Sackler family in prison, yet?


And this.  They're evil at this point.  They can't say they didn't know.
 
Wyalt Derp [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't give a shiat.
 
ingo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Immodium was a stimulant because after I took some I no longer felt pooped.
 
Geralt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always wondered, what happens if you take Immodium and a laxative at the same time? Does your large intestine explode?
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I needed some of it a month ago and was confused to see that I had to ask the pharmacist for it instead of just getting it from the shelves. I was joking with her that it must be a hell of a party drug - "I'll never poop again!" But now I guess I know why it's hidden away. So much for my jokes.
 
King of Monkeys [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
My friend Becky tried an anti-diarreah once. One day she was beautiful, the next day she never pooped again.
No shiat.
 
listernine
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

styckx: Well shiat


Go back, reverse that.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
How lucky for manufacturers that they have to limit the amount in a single package.  But that seems far fetched.
 
ocelot
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Party poopers.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Yet more proof that fundamentally speaking, humans are farking stupid.
 
Cold_Sassy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I don't care. Lettum kill themselves however they can.
 
bthom37
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jeez, just buy kratom when withdrawing. It's way cheaper.

(This is based on what I'm told, I've tried kratom once and it's farking gross, but it will get you pleasantly high)
 
caljar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Is there anything the druggies can't ruin?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
At least Becky never had diarrhea.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Actually, addicts use imodium to wean themselves off heroin according to my pharmacist.  Obviously not the best solution.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

swahnhennessy: I needed some of it a month ago and was confused to see that I had to ask the pharmacist for it instead of just getting it from the shelves. I was joking with her that it must be a hell of a party drug - "I'll never poop again!" But now I guess I know why it's hidden away. So much for my jokes.


Ignorance is bliss.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Three boxes??? Holy not-shiat. You'd spend the next month bound up tighter than a Chinawoman's foot!
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I first learned about this from a class on drugs and addiction, I was wondering how long it would be before it was behind a glass shelf. I guess that time has arrived.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Constipation trifecta in play.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Biscuit Tin: Is that whole Sackler family in prison, yet?

And this.  They're evil at this point.  They can't say they didn't know.


What are the two of taking bout? Plz 411. 🙃
 
OooShiny [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bthom37: I've tried kratom once and it's farking gross


Kratom comes in capsules too; handy when unable to tolerate the choking mess caused by swallowing the loose green powder.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: When I first learned about this from a class on drugs and addiction, I was wondering how long it would be before it was behind a glass shelf. I guess that time has arrived.


Not to be all judgemental, and I have not quoted you because I wondered the same thing, but I have a problem with this.

Why?

Because IM not the one with a drug problem, and i hate having to wait 20 minutes in a pharmacy line when I'm miserable with a cold just to buy 12 tablets of the OTC medication that actually works.

I take issue whenever the vast majority has to go along with the program in a futile effort to save addicted people from themselves.

I might be an asshole for saying it, but it's not my problem.  I've taken opiate painkillers before, I just wasn't a farking idiot about them and only used them when I actually needed them.

Getting addicted is 100% preventable, but it's not politically correct anymore to make anyone be responsible for their own actions or bear the consequences of the circumstances they created for themselves.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Constipation trifecta in play.


That's the new Fark tagline.
 
gar1013
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The more you eat the more you fart: Enigmamf: When I first learned about this from a class on drugs and addiction, I was wondering how long it would be before it was behind a glass shelf. I guess that time has arrived.

Not to be all judgemental, and I have not quoted you because I wondered the same thing, but I have a problem with this.

Why?

Because IM not the one with a drug problem, and i hate having to wait 20 minutes in a pharmacy line when I'm miserable with a cold just to buy 12 tablets of the OTC medication that actually works.

I take issue whenever the vast majority has to go along with the program in a futile effort to save addicted people from themselves.

I might be an asshole for saying it, but it's not my problem.  I've taken opiate painkillers before, I just wasn't a farking idiot about them and only used them when I actually needed them.

Getting addicted is 100% preventable, but it's not politically correct anymore to make anyone be responsible for their own actions or bear the consequences of the circumstances they created for themselves.


Pro-tip:

Don't even bother with Sudafed.

Get some Afrin, a Neil Med irrigation bottle with saline packets, a jug of distilled water, and some Flonase.

Use the Afrin, wait 10-15 mins, use the Neil Med with the saline packets and distilled water, wait 10-15 mins and then use the Flonase.

You'll need to stop the Afrin after 3 days, but you can use the other stuff until the problem stops.

Does it take more time? Yes. Does it work better? Hell yes.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Constipation trifecta in play.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Peejay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Constipation trifecta in play.


Constipation trifecta always in play as long as the politics tab links to a certain tweeter.

/constipation is when you're full of shiat, you see
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark up your regular "Shat" you'll be a doing a "Thumbs" up too when you findly get back to...........
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

soundvenue.comView Full Size
 
