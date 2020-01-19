 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: when did you first realize you were truly an adult?
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
WyDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The day my parents were visiting and the dog had an accident right in front of my mom and she sat there while I cleaned it up.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
first time we bought a washer dryer it dawned on me.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Objection. Presumes facts not in evidence.
 
envirovore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably when the Mrs and I took ownership of the old family house and started doing renovations leading to some major problems that need to be resolved.
That or when the hot water heater burst and we had to use our tax bill money to replace it.

I guess the short of this lame story is: when I realized being your own landlord is highly over rated.

/says the guy who's now an hour late for work due to having to clear his driveway in order to even be able to get to work.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
tbqh, I still feel like a fraud. I have an 11 and a nine-year old and I feel like I'm faking it whenever I'm around other parents. I have no idea what I'm doing.
 
envirovore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really though, I'm just a 14 year old in a adult shell that somehow manages to barely keep up on expected responsibilities.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
55.
When I stopped shagging college girls.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Still waiting
 
EatenTheSun [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: tbqh, I still feel like a fraud. I have an 11 and a nine-year old and I feel like I'm faking it whenever I'm around other parents. I have no idea what I'm doing.


We're all faking it. Every kid is different, and the world changes so fast, even the stuff we did as kids is barely relevant. Some people are just better at looking like they've got their sh*t together.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Early 30s, sitting in a parent teacher organization meeting.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I'm still a big kid though
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I looked at my new baby and then searched the room wildly, trying to find a grownup to figure out what to do.

Then I realized it was me. *I* was the adult.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Within the span of 21 months...

Wedding
House
"congratulations, it's a boy"
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I'm 43. I  still don't feel like an adult.
 
Pinner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
When my farts started smelling like my dad's.
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Bang! Bang! Bang! Went the trash can as it flew across the floor and into the wall. "Rise and shine you farking maggots!" That's when I learned almost 45 years ahead of my time that adulthood may include pissing myself just a little every once in a while.
 
bglove25
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I was filling out a job application yesterday that asked for 2 personal references. And I realized, "wait, I don't have to think of "adults," my actual friends are impressive credentialed professionals. I'll Just ask them instead of a teacher from twenty years ago."
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
50. I don't feel it.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I saw two children fighting and thought, "An adult should break this up".... Crap, that's me.
 
fdlgrl
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I feel like it's having children that drags you kicking and screaming I to adulthood.

I read that somewhere.

I don't have kids.
 
fdlgrl
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
*into
 
Gemcee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
When I was 21 I was a firefighter in a middle sized city in FL. One night we had a major fire downtown and I was the lead driver on the first in engine. My house was about ¼ mile from the fire and my parents were at my house visiting their grandkids so my Dad decided to come watch the fire.
I was at the pump panel working the fire lines when I glanced behind me into the crowd and saw my Dad looking at me. He had a funny look on his face and I was somewhat puzzled.Then it dawned on me, he realized that I didn't need him any longer to run interference for the bumps and bruises of life, which I was able to stand on my own.On one hand it made me kind of proud of myself but on the other kind of sad for him and the realization that I would have the same thing happen to me with my two sons.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
52 and still not sure what "being an adult" is. Is it moving out of the house, getting married/living together, buying your first car/home, joining the military, landing your first job, being a parent, dressing like a professional? It is one of those things that means something different to everyone and no matter what metric you use I will gladly point out thousands of exceptions for you.

Now excuse me while I go set up my 1980s coin op video game emulator.
 
karlandtanya
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm 53, and not yet.  I thought I'd be a lot older by the time I got this old.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm pretty sure I'm still faking it, but it did feel pretty nice to say "fark it", throw all our stuff in a shipping container, and drive across the country with my wife and three cats.

Friday I realized I was the oldest one in the pharmacy by five years. That was weird.
 
swankywanky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'll let you know.
 
vpc
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I had a rational, frank discussion with my doctor, and chose the birth control method that worked for me, not the one that she recommended.

The hormones in bc pills farked with a lot of things, and I love my hormone-free IUD. Never looking back. Switched docs too, 'cause it shouldn't have been an argument.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'm still a giant child, I just have big boy responsibilities and obligations.

I've never really had a genuine "oh shiat I'm an adult" moment, but several revelations of various degrees. The first being sometime during college when it dawned on me that I was paying for my education and that I should really put in the effort and make the most of it. I wound up working 3 jobs though work-study to put money in my pocket as well as pay down my tuition.

There was also the first time I didn't get carded when buying beer.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Signing papers on the house I bought, by myself, at age 28.  They handed me the keys and I was totally weirded out.
 
