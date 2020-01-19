 Skip to content
(Reason Magazine) Someone filed a class-action lawsuit challenging federal asset theft. Why didn't anyone try this sooner?
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're barking up the wrong Supreme Court...

/though Gorsuch is a libertarian and Roberts isn't evil....so...maybe?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Cause they didn't want to piss off the cops who'd come and steal all their stuff?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had this idea but it looks like someone else took it. Seriously though, how is this not a constitutional issue brought up before?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have to get these laws changed before Trump loses everything.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They got greedy and stole from someone that could afford a real lawyer.
 
Fissile
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I had this idea but it looks like someone else took it. Seriously though, how is this not a constitutional issue brought up before?


Name me a connected millionaire/billionaire who had a penny taken through asset forfeiture laws.
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's why you keep your life savings in the mattress like the old days and bring the whole bed on board.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because most civil asset forfeiture isn't federal, it's local?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Civil asset forfeiture has always been theft. They have never been required to prove anything other than the faintest of suspicions. On top of that the cops were keeping the money making it a massive conflict of interest.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: Because most civil asset forfeiture isn't federal, it's local?


Fark Lawyers(TM), help me out:

If Federal Asset forfeiture is found unconstitutional, would that make it easier to attack state and local forfeiture?
 
BrotherThaddeus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because of sovereign immunity? Even with a friendly court, this is a huge hurdle to get over (specifically the government has to agree to be liable). I would love for this case to be successful, but unless they get past sovereign immunity it's not going anywhere.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.


Since when do TSA officers ask if you have anything to declare? Also, cash isn't going to bring down an aircraft. It isn't dangerous.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kling_klang_bed: That's why you keep your life savings in the mattress like the old days and bring the whole bed on board.


I certainly think this is a practice that should be stopped but year, there are so many ways to move money around safely without hauling it in cash.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Innocent until proven guilty.  Unless you're not wealthy.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Ishkur: Because most civil asset forfeiture isn't federal, it's local?

Fark Lawyers(TM), help me out:

If Federal Asset forfeiture is found unconstitutional, would that make it easier to attack state and local forfeiture?


Federal court systems decisions do not bind to other court systems.

Some courts will look at precedent set by other courts but it's not required.
 
TSA agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Since when do TSA officers ask if you have anything to declare? Also, cash isn't going to bring down an aircraft. It isn't dangerous.


We still search it because it comes up as a bulk organic mass that could be explosives, but that's the extent of it.

Our only requirement is if we suspect that there is more than $10,000 we ask to see the passenger's travel itinerary. If they are traveling out of the USA we make a report to CBP because you have to declare if you are taking $10,000 or more out of the USA.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.


It's one thing to "raise flags" but it's another thing to "take it, and then you have to sue us to get it back, but good luck because we have all of your cash.". The onus to take something should be on the taker. It's almost textbook "guilty until proven innocent" which doesn't jive with our most loftier ideas of jurisprudence.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.


So, if he's a libertarian whacko (I don't know if he is) -he deserves to have all his money stolen?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't help in the local seizures that the agency doing the seizing gets to keep the money. It creates a powerful incentive to take whatever they can get away with. Some jurisdictions, like California, have done away with this, but the locals have just seized the assets in the name of the feds, who then share with them. Step one is to get rid of these incentives, which will do a lot to dial back law enforcement's zeal.
 
rattchett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I had this idea but it looks like someone else took it. Seriously though, how is this not a constitutional issue brought up before?


I suspect because in a lot of instances the DEA, who grinds the litigant, who has had their money seized, with a costly and anxiety filled legal proceeding, offers to settle before a court can render a determination that states the DEA's actions were unlawful.

Once the litigant settles, no more lawsuit. And since a Court never gets a chance to tell the DEA that it is acting illegally, it can continue to seize money.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.


Not sure if I have spotted, today, a skeptic or a bootlick?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.

Since when do TSA officers ask if you have anything to declare? Also, cash isn't going to bring down an aircraft. It isn't dangerous.


It was a joke, but the point still remains. Law enforcement looks for suspicious activity, and carrying around a large amount of cash could be viewed as suspicious.
Also, that comment about "running of time to go to the bank" is bullsh*t. He didn't come into that money
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heraclitus: They got greedy and stole from someone that could afford a real lawyer.


I had a similar thing happen to me at the Houston airport.  After being as often into the secure area I asked for their authority.  One of them pointed to a sign on the wall, in the secure area where no passengers will see it.  She also referred to a mention '"on your passport" which was a new addition and was not on mine.
They kept asking me "why are you carrying so much cash?". Pissed  them right off when I told them " because I'm a millionaire and my bank statements are in my bag to prove it".
Complained to my congressman, but I still had to fly back to Houston to collect my cash.  Excuse for some Pappacito's enchiladas.
 
phenn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.


How is it a) a crime and b) anyone's farking business?
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Russ1642: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.

Since when do TSA officers ask if you have anything to declare? Also, cash isn't going to bring down an aircraft. It isn't dangerous.

It was a joke, but the point still remains. Law enforcement looks for suspicious activity, and carrying around a large amount of cash could be viewed as suspicious.
Also, that comment about "running of time to go to the bank" is bullsh*t. He didn't come into that money


(Damn iPad)

......overnight.  They had plenty of time to deposit all that cash.
what's happened since is awful, but if they just went to the bank like normal human beings, this could have been avoided. I'd be worried about losing my Tupperware.
It's just stupidity all around.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: Fark Lawyers(TM), help me out:

If Federal Asset forfeiture is found unconstitutional, would that make it easier to attack state and local forfeiture?


I only have my Fark GED in law, but there is no second step.  If it's unconstitutional (and it is) then that's the end of that.
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.

Since when do TSA officers ask if you have anything to declare? Also, cash isn't going to bring down an aircraft. It isn't dangerous.


They dont, my understanding is on international flights you have to declare anything over 10k.  There is no reason to take that dudes money. I'm all for eliminating the TSA and homeland security.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Russ1642: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.

Since when do TSA officers ask if you have anything to declare? Also, cash isn't going to bring down an aircraft. It isn't dangerous.

It was a joke, but the point still remains. Law enforcement looks for suspicious activity, and carrying around a large amount of cash could be viewed as suspicious.
Also, that comment about "running of time to go to the bank" is bullsh*t. He didn't come into that money


The TSA are not law enforcement.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheCableGuy: Federal court systems decisions do not bind to other court systems.


Yeah, amend my last post to imply that it gets all the way to SCOTUS.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Russ1642: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.

Since when do TSA officers ask if you have anything to declare? Also, cash isn't going to bring down an aircraft. It isn't dangerous.

It was a joke, but the point still remains. Law enforcement looks for suspicious activity, and carrying around a large amount of cash could be viewed as suspicious.
Also, that comment about "running of time to go to the bank" is bullsh*t. He didn't come into that money


I'm fine with not believing people. But, the police should be seen with this same level of skepticism.
Otherwise, lol, okay, bootlick.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Because most civil asset forfeiture isn't federal, it's local?


TFA cites a USA Today 2016 report which stated that DEA has stolen $200+ million across 5,200 seizures at 15 airports. USA Today also cites an Amtrak report that they've paid an informant $850k over ~20 years for itineraries possibly related to drugs without actually using a warrant.

One case had a lady have $25k stolen during an LA trip and she got $21k back; they took $4k just cause.

The USA Today article states that of 1,600 seizures at LAX totaling $52m, only 1 seizure report was connected to criminal activity.

The DEA should be shut down.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Fissile: hoodiowithtudio: I had this idea but it looks like someone else took it. Seriously though, how is this not a constitutional issue brought up before?

Name me a connected millionaire/billionaire who had a penny taken through asset forfeiture laws.


They typically don't travel with bags of cash and certainly don't go through the TSA to get to their private plane.
 
Skail
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank,


You realize bank hours are fairly brief and non-negotiable and don't always neatly line up with available flights, correct?  And getting up earlier typically won't help that?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Russ1642:Also, cash isn't going to bring down an aircraft. It isn't dangerous.

The jury is out on this one.  There could be a riot on board fighting over the money, once the crew and passengers get wind of it -- if any of the travelers have 3% of the "common sense" displayed by our federal protectors.
 
misanthropicsob
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.

Not sure if I have spotted, today, a skeptic or a bootlick?


The latter.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Russ1642: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.

Since when do TSA officers ask if you have anything to declare? Also, cash isn't going to bring down an aircraft. It isn't dangerous.

It was a joke, but the point still remains. Law enforcement looks for suspicious activity, and carrying around a large amount of cash could be viewed as suspicious.
Also, that comment about "running of time to go to the bank" is bullsh*t. He didn't come into that money

I'm fine with not believing people. But, the police should be seen with this same level of skepticism.
Otherwise, lol, okay, bootlick.


I'm not a TSA bootlicker. It's my lack of trust in the TSA that would make me immediately deposit all that cash in the bank. Only bad things happen when you carry around cash like that.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: , but if they just went to the bank like normal human beings, this could have been avoided. I'd be worried about losing my Tupperware.
.


But that isn't a legal requirement.
Interesting people hate being made by an actual law to buy health insurance.
But like asset forfeiture creating quasi laws.
Nice disconnect people.
 
On-Farkin-On
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fissile: hoodiowithtudio: I had this idea but it looks like someone else took it. Seriously though, how is this not a constitutional issue brought up before?

Name me a connected millionaire/billionaire who had a penny taken through asset forfeiture laws.


El Chapo?
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Russ1642: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.

Since when do TSA officers ask if you have anything to declare? Also, cash isn't going to bring down an aircraft. It isn't dangerous.

It was a joke, but the point still remains. Law enforcement looks for suspicious activity, and carrying around a large amount of cash could be viewed as suspicious.
Also, that comment about "running of time to go to the bank" is bullsh*t. He didn't come into that money

(Damn iPad)

......overnight.  They had plenty of time to deposit all that cash.
what's happened since is awful, but if they just went to the bank like normal human beings, this could have been avoided. I'd be worried about losing my Tupperware.
It's just stupidity all around.


the daughter didnt have time because her dad finally wised up and asked her to put it in a bank. old man saves cash, doesn't trust bank. daughter convinces dad to put it some place safe. Gives money to daughter says open an account for me. daughter catching a flight next days says sure ill do it when i get home. the steal the money on her way home.

so he did exactly what you said he should have done but when he had 80k+ and not $10 or whatever.

story on fark about someone with 43k in a shoebox in a couch that went to goodwill the other day. considering that most banks pay shiat for savings accounts and also screw around with fees etc. its not absurd
 
willwall
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.


The question isn't if carrying is a bunch of cash is stupid, but if carrying a bunch of cash is legal. It's both.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: .

I'm not a TSA bootlicker. It's my lack of trust in the TSA that would make me immediately deposit all that cash in the bank. Only bad things happen when you carry around cash like that.


Yeah, but one of those bad things should not be it was taken by people in positions of authority. Otherwise, toss out the government and bring on anarchy.
 
Epic Fap Session
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"I didn't want to risk missing my $250 Southwest flight to deposit $83k."

/Hasan Minhaj actually did a really good episode about CAF
//Maybe it was John Oliver
///100% unconstitutional
 
kling_klang_bed
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Andy Andy: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.

So, if he's a libertarian whacko (I don't know if he is) -he deserves to have all his money stolen?


Ayn Rand the welfare queen wouldn't had a problem with that, especially when her rape fantasy novels weren't selling, and Paul Ryan certainly had no problem dicking millions of people out of the government benefits that made his career and lifestyle possible. I wouldn't be surprised at the stupidity of a libertarian carrying their their life savings in a tupperware can because it might go to things that society functioning.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Skail: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank,

You realize bank hours are fairly brief and non-negotiable and don't always neatly line up with available flights, correct?  And getting up earlier typically won't help that?


If I was carrying my life savings, I would make time to go to the bank. I have a full time job, and still manage to make it to the bank when I need to.
Going to the bank is not an impossible task. I can't believe you think it is
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

On-Farkin-On: Fissile: hoodiowithtudio: I had this idea but it looks like someone else took it. Seriously though, how is this not a constitutional issue brought up before?

Name me a connected millionaire/billionaire who had a penny taken through asset forfeiture laws.

El Chapo?


And yet, I don't think we got very much of his 💰
 
TSA agent [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phenn: How is it...anyone's farking business?


There is a nice lawsuit against TSA here if they hire a good lawyer.

TSA's mission is restricted to threats to aviation. That's literally how the 4th Amendment in construed to allow administrative searches of airline passengers and their baggage. It was the case of U.S. v Davis (1972) that states airline security searches are part of a general regulatory scheme and limited only to a search to ensure safety of airline passengers.

We are allowed to look for guns, knives, explosives, etc. and anything else isn't stuff that we search for.

If we find something illegal in the course of a search, we can turn it over to law enforcement to handle. The obvious example is we open up a bag and find a huge stack of child pornography (photographs) that are part of what we are searching. But for that to be a legitimate arrest and prosecution, we have to be able to specifically articulate what we were searching for and how it is included in the area of the bag that we found whatever contraband. In other words: Your bottle of water in a side mesh pocket of your backpack means we can't unzip the main compartment of your backpack and find anything illegal in there, because that's not what we were looking for.

So, back to this cash. TSA can find bulk mass of organic things that need to be visually searched. Fat stacks of cash is one of those. But once we flip through it we are limited to putting it back into the baggage of domestic passengers and telling them to have a nice day.

So, the question is: How did the DEA agent find out this woman was carrying cash?

If TSA made any sort of report to any law enforcement at that airport (local or federal), the people in the agency acted outside their authority. We have no authority to look at cash and suspect something is "wrong" with it and hand it off to another agency.

This family needs to sue the shiat out of TSA, and specifically sue whatever TSA officer snitched on them to the DEA.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kling_klang_bed: Andy Andy: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.

So, if he's a libertarian whacko (I don't know if he is) -he deserves to have all his money stolen?

Ayn Rand the welfare queen wouldn't had a problem with that, especially when her rape fantasy novels weren't selling, and Paul Ryan certainly had no problem dicking millions of people out of the government benefits that made his career and lifestyle possible. I wouldn't be surprised at the stupidity of a libertarian carrying their their life savings in a tupperware can because it might go to things that society functioning.


Ant possibility were are conflating Rand Paul with Paul Ryan?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Russ1642: Bovine Diarrhea Virus: Let me just see if I understand this:
You carry ~$83,000 in cash around in a Tupperware container, were too lazy to get up early enough to go by a bank, and decided that just carrying around an inordinate amount of cash wouldn't raise any red flags at an airport.
-TSA officer: "Do you have anything to declare?"
-Traveler: "a four-ounce bottle of shampoo, a water bottle, $83,000 in cash, and my heart medicine"
-TSA officer: "wait. Go back one"
-Traveler: "you're oppressing me!  Who is John Galt?! Government overreach!"
I would like interior photos of this man's living quarters. It's probably just a shrine to Ayn Rand and Paul Ryan.

Since when do TSA officers ask if you have anything to declare? Also, cash isn't going to bring down an aircraft. It isn't dangerous.

It was a joke, but the point still remains. Law enforcement looks for suspicious activity, and carrying around a large amount of cash could be viewed as suspicious.
Also, that comment about "running of time to go to the bank" is bullsh*t. He didn't come into that money

(Damn iPad)

......overnight.  They had plenty of time to deposit all that cash.
what's happened since is awful, but if they just went to the bank like normal human beings, this could have been avoided. I'd be worried about losing my Tupperware.
It's just stupidity all around.


This.

Walking around with $83k in cash is suspicious.  Unusual.  Not normal.  And stupid.

The DEA seizing anything over $5k "just because" is also stupid and I can't understand how it's legal.
 
willwall
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

hoodiowithtudio: I had this idea but it looks like someone else took it. Seriously though, how is this not a constitutional issue brought up before?


Most of the cases aren't against people. They charge the money with a crime. That's why you see things like United States vs $23429.21.

It's a work around. By charging the cash they get around 4th amendment protections and it makes it harder to prove that you have standing to bring a lawsuit in the first place. The drug war and war on terror have destroyed our civil liberties in the name of "security".
 
