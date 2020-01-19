 Skip to content
(Orange County Register)   "All hail King Samuel the Burly, first of his name, king of Fantasyland, lord of the Magic Kingdoms and protector of the Happiest Realm on Earth"   (ocregister.com) divider line
    Excalibur, Merlin, Magic Kingdom, Disneyland Park, King Arthur, The Walt Disney Company, prop version of the legendary Excalibur sword, new king  
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I cannot believe that, only because the sword doesnt actually come "out". But it's a great tale.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Flexcaliburly.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I cannot believe that, only because the sword doesnt actually come "out". But it's a great tale.


According to TFA, it came out alright. But not in one piece - he snapped it.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: I cannot believe that, only because the sword doesnt actually come "out". But it's a great tale.

Merlin the Magician hosts a show in Fantasyland where visitors are invited to pull the sword from the stone. Typically a strong-looking adult fails to remove the sword before a small child is able to accomplish the feat. Throughout the rest of the day, visitors pose for photos with the immovable sword

.

I assume it's the old electromagnet gag.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mjolnir and Excalibur must have similar enchantments.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Gyrfalcon: I cannot believe that, only because the sword doesnt actually come "out". But it's a great tale.

Merlin the Magician hosts a show in Fantasyland where visitors are invited to pull the sword from the stone. Typically a strong-looking adult fails to remove the sword before a small child is able to accomplish the feat. Throughout the rest of the day, visitors pose for photos with the immovable sword.

I assume it's the old electromagnet gag.


Old indeed. In 1856, a French magician stopped a tribal rebellion with that trick NYT Link .

/"Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic." - (King)Arthur C. Clark
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Then he announced, in the voice of Al Swearingen, "Free whores at Club 33 for everyone for the next hour!".

And there was then much merriment.
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Mjolnir and Excalibur must have similar enchantments.


Please stop getting your mythology from Marvel.

Mjølner was repeatedly stolen by other gods and giants. Thor getting it back (through strength or deceit) is part of that mythology
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: NeoCortex42: Gyrfalcon: I cannot believe that, only because the sword doesnt actually come "out". But it's a great tale.

Merlin the Magician hosts a show in Fantasyland where visitors are invited to pull the sword from the stone. Typically a strong-looking adult fails to remove the sword before a small child is able to accomplish the feat. Throughout the rest of the day, visitors pose for photos with the immovable sword.

I assume it's the old electromagnet gag.

Old indeed. In 1856, a French magician stopped a tribal rebellion with that trick NYT Link .

/"Any sufficiently advanced technology is indistinguishable from magic." - (King)Arthur C. Clark


I imagine it was one of those scientific discoveries that went like this:
Monday: "Eureka! We can create electromagnets!"
Wednesday: "Hey, Roger, wanna fark with Joe down the street?  I've got an idea."
 
rjakobi
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I say give him what he wants.
 
