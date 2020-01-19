 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 35 Orlando)   Slow and low barbecue soothes tensions of everyday life, right? (note the tag)   (fox35orlando.com) divider line
7
    More: Florida, Criminal law, English-language films, Felony, box cutter, short chase, COCOA BEACH, Cocoa Beach police, Arrest  
•       •       •

649 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2020 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sigafoos?

They're just making up names at this point...right?
 
zez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Slow And Low
Youtube mFESmuzaAek
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd hate to imagine what Florida barbecue consists of. Possum with a crystal meth dry rub.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Props to cops for not just shooting the stupid bastard. I guess.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Threatening restaurant employees with a boxcutter"
*looks at picture*
Please don't have a Muslim name, please don't have a Muslim name....phew.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
And thanks, Subby, now I want BBQ.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sound like that guy had a red ass about something.

Excuse me, "burnt ends".
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report