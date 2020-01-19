 Skip to content
(Twitter) Furries improve everything ... including stopping an assault on an Uber driver
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Thought you were a stone cold badass. Then you got beat down by Barney the dinosaur and his fuzzy friends.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The animal kingdom can be brutal.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Law of the jungle, baby: assault an Uber driver and get taken down by a dude in a fursuit!
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Cellmate:  How'd you get in here?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
When the police take the report..I hope they include that the suspect was pulled off the victim by people in
fur suits.. And then, that this is read into the record of the court proceedings.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

bloobeary: Thought you were a stone cold badass. Then you got beat down by Barney the dinosaur and his fuzzy friends.


Yeah, he isn't going to live this down for a long time.
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I like the one with The Smiths best.
Trigger Happy TV - Fighting Dogs (Updated with Bonus Footage)
Youtube WvOifbPLLxM
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Have to admit, they have decent protective instincts.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Furry thread? It is now!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone's headed straight for the Group W bench.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Matty isn't here yet.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He will never live this one down.

Taken out by Furry Force.

/Who knew it was a real thing?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
To the asshole farker who talked about Furries in another thread.

FarkYouStronglyWordedLetterToFollow.jp​g
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: I'm surprised Matty isn't here yet.


I just kind of assumed he was subby.
 
jimjays
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Yea, Furries! It just goes to prove what I've warned people for years: If you act like an ass in public places you never know who might step up and kick that ass. I usually mean don't discount the training or just toughness of women and small, seemingly--timid men, or that there is usually an unnoticed badass in a crowd. But the principle applies to Furries too. The video could only be better if the Furries removed their hoods to talk to cops and we learned they are teenage girls.
 
