Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 768: "Farkitecture 3".
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: "Farkitecture 3"

Description: Buildings, bridges and other human-made structures.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however). See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Stats can be found here.
 
biznatch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Greystone, MD
 
verchad [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Field Museum - Chicago
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
U.S. 31 Bridge over the Tennessee River in Decatur, AL.

I was hoping for a break in the clouds to get the full Moon rising over the bridge.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
The National Memorial for Peace and Justice in Montgomery, Alabama. A memorial to lynchings that took place in the United States.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Miami-Dade Animal Shelter.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Taken with a 4x5 view camera on Ilford FP4+ film.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0012 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



Miami apartment house
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fortheloveofgod [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Remember . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

NOTE: Those are bats flying around above the bridge
 
SoCalChris [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Chacchoben Ruins, Quintana Roo
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CiliarySpasm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tulum
 
bobug [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Sugar Mill, St. Croix, USVI
 
FuLinHyu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lucas Oil by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
median eminence
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bridge Cables by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Batman Building by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
DSC_0118 by jambayalajo, on Flickr



lifeguard shack
/Miami Beach
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Halifax River Bridge, Ormond Beach FL
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Casements.
front door. Ormond Beach FL
 
reddfrogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Casements.  Front windows.  This was John D. Rockefeller's winter home.
 
sdkOyOte
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/PAgoda hang out in Scotland
 
sdkOyOte
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ruthven barracks, Scotland
 
freidog
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

John Oliver Cabin - Built ~1822.
 
sdkOyOte
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rhode Island
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I took this while on a bicycle ride in east San Diego county, back when I did such things.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pershing123 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Birdbarn", from yet another bicycle ride, this time in the Otay River Valley south of San Diego.  This is a quail barn. It is twelve-sided and was built around 1937 or '37.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
https://planning.lacity.org/StaffRpt/​I​nitialRpts/Item%2009%20CHC-2018-5811-H​CM.pdf
Fark user imageView Full Size

Allegedly there are bricked up tunnels to prohibition era speakeasies under some of these
 
