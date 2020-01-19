 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Reader's Digest)   Pilot: Flight attendants, prepare for takeoff. *Short Pause* Pilot: Flight attendants, prepare for landing   (rd.com) divider line
12
    More: Interesting, Orkney, shortest commercial flight, Scotland, 1.7-mile flight, Shetland, Northern Isles of Scotland, flight, Scottish regional airline Loganair  
•       •       •

570 clicks; posted to Main » on 19 Jan 2020 at 7:05 AM (45 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
RogueWallEnthusiast
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Makes it really difficult to get in the mile high club on that one.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hate when I have to use the bathroom on one of these flights. They always make you wait until they land.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
From Reader's Digest?

Source checks out.
 
MBooda
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
While the flight is scheduled for 90 seconds, typically it runs closer to 60 seconds. The record time for the flight between the Orkney islands was 47 seconds.

You can't take a guess for another 47 seconds?
 
mattj1984
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Recently had to take the like 17 minute flight from Minneapolis MN to Rochester MN. Felt kinda pointless. But it's like an hour and a half drive. So after security it's kind of a wash.
 
The Minstrel Boy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
You missed the part where the flight attendants chucked peanuts at the passengers.
 
wxboy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's not even enough time to choose steak or fish.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I've heard about this route before... always wondered how this was financially competitive against a ferry.
 
MBooda
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Probably the shortest commercial plane flight I ever took in terms of distance was from Jackson Hole to Idaho Falls. I think it's about 60 miles. But the flight takes an hour or more because it has to get over the Tetons. The plane takes off, spends 20 minutes in a steep upward corkscrew bank, then flies west 20 minutes, then descends in a steep downward corkscrew bank. Not for the faint-hearted.

/more skis at baggage claim than I've ever seen anywhere
//had plenty of very short balloon flights
 
Summoner101
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
jetzzfan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

mattj1984: Recently had to take the like 17 minute flight from Minneapolis MN to Rochester MN. Felt kinda pointless. But it's like an hour and a half drive. So after security it's kind of a wash.


I was on a flight to MSP and we got diverted to RST due to weather. I was flying from ROC, which is Rochester, NY. So I flew Rochester-Rochester.

/I got Delta to give me credit for another segment
//Got me Silver Medallion that extra 500 miles
///CSB
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I sometimes have to do the Colorado Springs to Denver hop. It's about 20 mins.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report