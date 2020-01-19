 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Man goes full Elvis, dies after pooping with excessive force   (worldofbuzz.com) divider line
23
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He had not had any bowel movements for three days and decided to go to the toilet one night.

I can sympathize. I had the worst f*cking constipation this past week. Combine it with hemorrhoids and it's basically hell.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh... my arse literally just hit the commode seat as I was pulling up Fark on my browser,and the first thing I see is a nice PSA about the importance of healthy eating. Thanks, Fark. I knew you cared.
 
Dick Hammer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid_6.7: He had not had any bowel movements for three days and decided to go to the toilet one night.

I can sympathize. I had the worst f*cking constipation this past week. Combine it with hemorrhoids and it's basically hell.


Bananas are a resource your government killed people all over Central & South America to keep cheap for you, so you wouldn't have to have that problem.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have goatse'd.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As someone who often sh*ts liquid fire at high velocity, I'm not going to rtfa.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dying on the toilet is way more common then you would think.
 
wildcardjack [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I ate a jumbo salad yestrday and haven't produced a BM. I hope to produce something before lunch, but if I don't I'm going to drink a glass of magnesium sulfate to flush everything.
 
lysdexic
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Was he supposed to be there today?
 
Porous Horace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Not that crazy about the song but I've always like the title.

The Unrestrained Use Of Excessive Force
Youtube Vi52gjqlcms
 
padraig
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Sid_6.7: He had not had any bowel movements for three days and decided to go to the toilet one night.

I can sympathize. I had the worst f*cking constipation this past week. Combine it with hemorrhoids and it's basically hell.


I actually spent three days in the hospital because of constipation, when I was six. Constipation may sound funny to some, but it's a farking nighmare.

Diarrhea, now THAT is some funny shiat right here.
 
PainSorrowLoss
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
3am and people are dropping poop jokes like taking the Browns to the Super Bowl.

Thanks, Fark, for keeping my boring work time entertaining!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If kids want advice of jobs that aren't going to be outsourced to other countries or robots, consider proctology.  It will be a well paying job for the foreseeable future.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Anyone check to see if there were a large number of robotic cockroaches around at the time of death? Maybe a research doctor by the name of "Bambi"?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Well shiat.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UCM
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As funny of a headline as it is, it isn't like it sounds.  I imagined a poop so powerful he lost his soul.  But it sounds like it was just pre existing cardiac conditions and vagal nerve stimulation :(
 
ryant123
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Lesser men should be careful.
 
dickfreckle
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
 Don't believe in poop threads? You beat start believing. You're in one.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: If kids want advice of jobs that aren't going to be outsourced to other countries or robots, consider proctology.  It will be a well paying job for the foreseeable future.


You would think that a proctology robot would be pretty damned high on the list of robots we would want to replace humans, right?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
He shiat out his mortal coil.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

padraig: Sid_6.7: He had not had any bowel movements for three days and decided to go to the toilet one night.

I can sympathize. I had the worst f*cking constipation this past week. Combine it with hemorrhoids and it's basically hell.

I actually spent three days in the hospital because of constipation, when I was six. Constipation may sound funny to some, but it's a farking nighmare.

Diarrhea, now THAT is some funny shiat right here.


Give me diarrhea over constipation any day.

When they're both bad you're still running to the bathroom more often with constipation.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a combination of continued constipation and immortality
 
Report