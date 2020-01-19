 Skip to content
(Altoona Mirror)   "Good fences make good neighbors." Unless you are a church. And you want a spite fence because you have a beef with the antique shop next door. Then it is up for debate. A Frosty one, at that   (altoonamirror.com) divider line
Brawndo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"The proposal by Hicks United Methodist Church"

Yeah, that's about right for Altoona.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I recall a recent dispute between a church and a marijuana dispensary over a fence that will make it a 1000 yard walk between their entrances and therefore the dispensary legal despite it being near the "sensitive use" church.  The church considered it a kind of cheat.
 
ktybear [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Something there is that doesn't love a wall
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
For when someone purchases property you desire but failed to act upon, the LORD GOD approves of you acting like a passive-aggressive dick

~Book of Spite 3:16-18
 
