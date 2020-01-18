 Skip to content
(Politico (Europe))   Meet the Yanks who tried to take out the British monarchy. You better believe she's on there   (politico.eu) divider line
    More: Amusing, British Royal Family, Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, House of Windsor, Edward VIII of the United Kingdom, Monarchy of the United Kingdom, Charles, Prince of Wales, Prince of Wales, George V of the United Kingdom  
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
By OTTO ENGLISH

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
arkansized [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Author is stupid.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I'm fairly certain this is satire.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Keep on truckin', Megs. It'll all work out.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pamela Anderson?
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
King of the Britons
Youtube ITJFfUptaGo
 
crazydave023
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
WE HAVE WATCHED YOU TAKE OUR BELOVED YANKEES AND REDUCE THEM TO A LAUGHING STOCK!
Fark user imageView Full Size



/lifelong Yankees fan
//America, Baseball team, George Costanza
///Was that wrong? Should I not have done that?
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

crazydave023: lifelong Yankees fan


Oh, it's on.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: I'm fairly certain this is satire.


Satire, or not, anyone that gets into a relationship with a member of a royal family (in particular the British royal family) can't complain really. Unless you're completely brain-dead you know they are constantly sniped by the press. The only way to even attempt to avoid that is to be utterly boring, and that won't necessarily work if they need to sell some tabloids.
 
BMulligan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I Ate Shergar: I'm fairly certain this is satire.

Satire, or not, anyone that gets into a relationship with a member of a royal family (in particular the British royal family) can't complain really. Unless you're completely brain-dead you know they are constantly sniped by the press. The only way to even attempt to avoid that is to be utterly boring, and that won't necessarily work if they need to sell some tabloids.


Princess Grace of Monaco managed to stay out of the headlines, up until - well, you know
 
advex101
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: I Ate Shergar: I'm fairly certain this is satire.

Satire, or not, anyone that gets into a relationship with a member of a royal family (in particular the British royal family) can't complain really. Unless you're completely brain-dead you know they are constantly sniped by the press. The only way to even attempt to avoid that is to be utterly boring, and that won't necessarily work if they need to sell some tabloids.


This article is not blaming the Americans.  It is pointing out the ridiculousness of the House of Windsor.  Read the words.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Prince George, duke of Kent, fourth son of George V, was the original royal wild child.

Because no royal person, English or otherwise, was licentious before 1920.

/ My eyes ache from rolling back in my head
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Jenny McCarthy?
 
crazydave023
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BuckTurgidson: crazydave023: lifelong Yankees fan

Oh, it's on.


I have the best and most legitimate reason to be a New York Yankees fan EVER.

My parents met at Yankee stadium on a blind date. I owe my life to the Yankees. Literally.

Yeah, don't start no shiat, won't be no shiat, and I'll end that shiat.

/Yankees got cheated by both the Red Sox and Astros
//Yanks will be winning the World Series this year
///Yankees in life, Yankees in death
 
BuckTurgidson [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

crazydave023: BuckTurgidson: crazydave023: lifelong Yankees fan

Oh, it's on.


I have the best and most legitimate reason to be a New York Yankees fan EVER.

My parents met at Yankee stadium on a blind date. I owe my life to the Yankees. Literally.


*bow*

You get this one, sir.
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Koo Stark?

The chick from Star Wars who was left on the cutting room floor and missed out on all those sci-fi cons and kenner residuals?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
codswallop
 
zerkalo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ishkur: Koo Stark?

The chick from Star Wars who was left on the cutting room floor and missed out on all those sci-fi cons and kenner residuals?


She also did some soft-core porn, nerd!
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: I'm fairly certain this is satire.


Must be. I only read about Jefferson. Pretty sure that he wasn't responsible for George's mental/neural disorder which was passed on to some of his progeny.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

advex101: inglixthemad: I Ate Shergar: I'm fairly certain this is satire.

Satire, or not, anyone that gets into a relationship with a member of a royal family (in particular the British royal family) can't complain really. Unless you're completely brain-dead you know they are constantly sniped by the press. The only way to even attempt to avoid that is to be utterly boring, and that won't necessarily work if they need to sell some tabloids.

This article is not blaming the Americans.  It is pointing out the ridiculousness of the House of Windsor.  Read the words.


According to DRI:

Dirty Rotten Imbeciles - kill the words
Youtube VCiRpM_rbF0
 
Ishkur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

zerkalo: Ishkur: Koo Stark?

The chick from Star Wars who was left on the cutting room floor and missed out on all those sci-fi cons and kenner residuals?

She also did some soft-core porn, nerd!


She was the "Power Converters" that Luke was referring to.
 
