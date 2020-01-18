 Skip to content
(NYPost)   These disasters could happen at any moment and kill us all. Supervolcano, asteroid, megathrust, or zombies? Pick your poison   (nypost.com)
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry Klaus. Still not voting for Trump.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When I was an exotic dancer to pay my way through booth-mopping school I did a set to "You've got the touch" under the name Megathrust.
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pick your poison

Ethanol!
 
tinyarena [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: When I was an exotic dancer to pay my way through booth-mopping school I did a set to "You've got the touch" under the name Megathrust.


go on..
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid_6.7: Pick your poison

Ethanol!


Cocaine. With L-Arginine, and l-citrulline, with a splash of Viagra.
 
labman
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Zombies, obviously.  As long as they're the slow variety, you could realistically beat them.  Can't do much individually against an asteroid or other mega disaster.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If I had a choice I'd take massive solar flares. Technology needs a good biatch slapping. I can hunt & fish, also garden fairly well, so my family would survive. Have to make some major lifestyle adjustments, but less than with Yellowstone or large asteroid.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Death by snu snu.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A megathrust earthquake will really really suck for those next to the fault line, for the rest of the world it'll just news. Supervolcanoes will give tons of warning before going boom. Asteroids are the only natural disaster that A) have the potential for life on Earth havoc and B) can come out of nowhere
 
LincolnLogolas
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Screw you guys. I'm moving to Western Montana.
 
LincolnLogolas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: A megathrust earthquake will really really suck for those next to the fault line, for the rest of the world it'll just news. Supervolcanoes will give tons of warning before going boom. Asteroids are the only natural disaster that A) have the potential for life on Earth havoc and B) can come out of nowhere


And for the people who live across the ocean from it.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Let's go Meteor!
 
Strongbeerrules
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: If I had a choice I'd take massive solar flares. Technology needs a good biatch slapping. I can hunt & fish, also garden fairly well, so my family would survive. Have to make some major lifestyle adjustments, but less than with Yellowstone or large asteroid.


All of that won't be much help when 5000 starving masses come knocking at your door looking for a handout.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This is the shiat people worry about when they don't have inlaws who like to drop by unannounced?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Oh come on, they didn't even bring up a "gray goo"/bio-engineered virus scenario.

The more you let humans Fark with stuff at exponentially smaller scales at exponentially cheaper prices, someone's gonna accidentally kill us before Yellowstone ever goes off.
 
chewielouie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The eruption of the Yellowstone super volcano sounds pretty cool. I would very much like to see that in my lifetime.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
All these things occur over geological timescales, the chances of them happening within your lifetime (next 80 years) drop to pretty much 0. So relax.

BTW, here's the best commercial about global warming (NSFW language at end):

"Global Warming" - Fosters - YouTube
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: If I had a choice I'd take massive solar flares. Technology needs a good biatch slapping. I can hunt & fish, also garden fairly well, so my family would survive. Have to make some major lifestyle adjustments, but less than with Yellowstone or large asteroid.


You can't do any of those things all that land belongs to someone else
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Let's see, the infinitesimal chance of any of those happening anytime soon vs. the batshiat accelerating anthropogenic global warming that we're certain of to at least 3σ and that's going to kill hundreds of millions of innocent people across the globe... hmmm that's a tough one.

/anyhow i'm kinda scared of zombies. that shiat is weird.
 
chawco
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Megathrust. I choose megathrust.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

chewielouie: The eruption of the Yellowstone super volcano sounds pretty cool. I would very much like to see that in my lifetime.


be sure to stay on the path though, don't jump under the rope markers.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Let's see, the infinitesimal chance of any of those happening anytime soon vs. the batshiat accelerating anthropogenic global warming that we're certain of to at least 3σ and that's going to kill hundreds of millions of innocent people across the globe... hmmm that's a tough one.

/anyhow i'm kinda scared of zombies. that shiat is weird.


We global warming will kill the zombies.
But make the volcano explode,
Which will cool the Earth.
 
nanim
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'll pick 'zombies' since they don't actually exist.

/ and I do like the movie 'Zombieland'
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Strongbeerrules

ShamanGator: If I had a choice I'd take massive solar flares. Technology needs a good biatch slapping. I can hunt & fish, also garden fairly well, so my family would survive. Have to make some major lifestyle adjustments, but less than with Yellowstone or large asteroid.

All of that won't be much help when 5000 starving masses come knocking at your door looking for a handout.


Sadly there is that. I'm a pretty good shot, but would really hate to waste ammo on hungry people. And my large electric fence idea needs electricity, which may be in short supply in this case.

Well, shiat.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

nanim: I'll pick 'zombies' since they don't actually exist.

/ and I do like the movie 'Zombieland'


Any chance you're hot redhead?
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

waxbeans: gameshowhost: Let's see, the infinitesimal chance of any of those happening anytime soon vs. the batshiat accelerating anthropogenic global warming that we're certain of to at least 3σ and that's going to kill hundreds of millions of innocent people across the globe... hmmm that's a tough one.

/anyhow i'm kinda scared of zombies. that shiat is weird.

We global warming will kill the zombies.
But make the volcano explode,
Which will cool the Earth.


Yeah ... yeah I'm feelin it
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LincolnLogolas: Screw you guys. I'm moving to Western Montana.


Come on down.

Fark user imageView Full Size


"So where's this 'caldera' we need to take out?"
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: This is the shiat people worry about when they don't have inlaws who like to drop by unannounced?


Move! Like 300 miles away, it works wonders!

/ actually did this because of my parents...
 
in flagrante [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Real initiatives to mitigate climate change won't happen until rich people in New York and California are directly affected.

The current Australian wildfires involve white people, that's making the first world take notice at least.  Australia's own governing bodies are struggling with denial however, so that doesn't bode well for the larger global reception.

A massive natural disaster that swept across wealthy enclaves would be a good shot in the arm for humanity.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

in flagrante: Real initiatives to mitigate climate change won't happen until rich people in New York and California are directly affected.

The current Australian wildfires involve white people, that's making the first world take notice at least.  Australia's own governing bodies are struggling with denial however, so that doesn't bode well for the larger global reception.

A massive natural disaster that swept across wealthy enclaves would be a good shot in the arm for humanity.


Or not enough  rich people understand the air conditioning will only work to a certain point.  That's something only Texans know about. When it gets hot enough, your lucky if the AC makes it 90.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The sooner the better. Nothing really matters since we're living inside a simulation.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The sooner the better. Nothing really matters since we're living inside a simulation.


Hopefully. I've maxed out the ccS.
 
