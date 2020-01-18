 Skip to content
(Portland Press Herald)   "Bald eagles dying from lead poisoning caused by ammunition" is a single cheeseburger and a Coors Lite away from collapsing into a singularity of the American condition   (pressherald.com) divider line
    Murica, Bald Eagle, Eagle, bald eagles, levels of lead, Golden Eagle, byproduct of lead bullets, hungry eagles, lead-poisoning of eagles  
brantgoose
2 hours ago  
And yet steel shot is still used and promoted by industry and hunters. I remember some bans on lead decades ago, say, in the 20th century. Why isn't Trump making Amurka Graytte Agin?

Could it be people with guns and people who profit from their sale are stupid?
 
brantgoose
2 hours ago  
Lead shot banned in

Canada
California
UK.

Remember when British Columbia had more eagles than the Continental USA? Well, you should. It was very recently.

Get your ass in gear, Murkland.
 
Fingerware Error
2 hours ago  
*Dons red hat*
How are the windmills throwing lead around? Is it time to ban lead paint on windmill blades?
*Removes and burns red hat.*
 
IgG4
2 hours ago  
We need DDT back if we really want to get rid of the eagles again.
 
revrendjim
1 hour ago  
That's why I only use depleted uranium shot.
 
ImmutableTenderloin
1 hour ago  

IgG4: We need DDT back if we really want to get rid of the eagles again.


My aunt died from cancer caused by DDT exposure. How dare you!
 
ArcadianRefugee
58 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: IgG4: We need DDT back if we really want to get rid of the eagles again.

My aunt died from cancer caused by DDT exposure. How dare you!


Your aunt was an eagle?
 
Insain2
57 minutes ago  

IgG4: We need DDT back if we really want to get rid of the eagles again.


Didn't the "SeaHacks" did that a couple of weeks ago in the Wild Card playoffs???
The the "SeaHacks" lost last week......bad month for "Birds" live & Pro...........
 
Enigmamf
54 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: ImmutableTenderloin: IgG4: We need DDT back if we really want to get rid of the eagles again.

My aunt died from cancer caused by DDT exposure. How dare you!

Your aunt was an eagle?


Or just a bad egg?
 
Mukster
54 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: *Dons red hat*
How are the windmills throwing lead around? Is it time to ban lead paint on windmill blades?
*Removes and burns red hat.*


Sounds like that hat was a bit tight... good thing you doffed it!
 
gunther_bumpass
50 minutes ago  
What is this, news-from-45-years-ago week?
 
Chemlight Battery
49 minutes ago  
I once saw a crow that had strangled itself trying to reach through the bars of a shopping cart for some food. By my calculations, that's exactly 1/5 as big a problem as this.

/extrapolation
 
thehellisthis
45 minutes ago  

IgG4: We need DDT back if we really want to get rid of the eagles again.


You can still buy 2,4-D at the farm store if you're feeling uppity.

I could never figure out if it was the agent or the orange half of that ranch hand business.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
44 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: What is this, news-from-45-years-ago week?


There were hardly any eagles around back then to poison. Stories like this are the product of success in bringing their populations back up.

"Despite the fact that the bald eagle population is healthy, Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is concerned and recognizes that cases of bald eagle exposure to spent lead ammunition is an issue,"
 
LabGrrl
42 minutes ago  
Most of the fishermen and women I know banned lead from their tackleboxes years ago because you MIGHT lose a lead sinker and it MIGHT go into the food chain and it MIGHT poison something you like having around.
But the people who leave their shiat all over the forest can't be arsed to do the same?
 
dryknife
42 minutes ago  
Man, come on. I had a rough night and I hate the farkin' E​agles, man!

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
39 minutes ago  

dryknife: Man, come on. I had a rough night and I hate the farkin' E​agles, man!

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 302x209]


I can get you a toe.
 
kkinnison
37 minutes ago  
My CSB eagle story:

TLDR version: Kayaking on a river, got to within 10 feet of a bald eagle eating her meal.

Every year I like to take a Long (8 hour) kayaking trip on the LaCrosse River.  Start at the bottom of a dam at Lake Neshonoc and end up at the Mississippi.  The Terrain is varied and the wildlife is plentiful.  you go from Plains a farm land, to drift less canyons that the river cut through, wooded areas, and urban.  I pack a lunch and water.  usually there is a nice enough breeze the bugs don't bother me.

About 2/3rds of the way through in the wooded parts, there is a dead giant trunk fallen over with roots exposed of a tree in the middle of the river, about 3 feet wide and 10 feet long.  I see it 50 feet away and notice an eagle eating a meal on the log.  I pull up my paddle and float along with the river.  I can see the log as a flat spot and is covered in fish scales.  The Eagle, obviously female cause of her size, was pecking and tearing away at a pan fish.  I got to within 10 feet before she spotted me and flew off with the rest of her meal.  Worth the whole trip to be that close to such an amazing bird.

Also, HIGHLY recommend you visit the national Eagle center in Wabasha, MN if you are anywhere in the area.  Get to see eagles much closer, and a great place for Education on Eagles and saving them.
 
gameshowhost
37 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Lead shot banned in

Canada
California
UK.

Remember when British Columbia had more eagles than the Continental USA? Well, you should. It was very recently.

Get your ass in gear, Murkland.


Lead shot been banned in WI since forever ago.  I'll check exacties.
 
gameshowhost
36 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: brantgoose: Lead shot banned in

Canada
California
UK.

Remember when British Columbia had more eagles than the Continental USA? Well, you should. It was very recently.

Get your ass in gear, Murkland.

Lead shot been banned in WI since forever ago.  I'll check exacties.


1991, but everyone with a brain was transitioning years before that.
 
Resident Muslim
34 minutes ago  
Fake news.
Eagles that get poisoned with lead don't deserve to live any way.
Weak.
Probably immigrants. Real American eagles are tougher eagles.
 
Ecliptic
32 minutes ago  

LabGrrl: Most of the fishermen and women I know banned lead from their tackleboxes years ago because you MIGHT lose a lead sinker and it MIGHT go into the food chain and it MIGHT poison something you like having around.
But the people who leave their shiat all over the forest can't be arsed to do the same?


The lead gets in the eagles from the fish they eat, who eat the lead in the water, from shooting bird shot at ducks and geese.

Anyways, pretty sure lead is banned for over water hunting in NYS as well.
 
Zero Point Scalar Field
30 minutes ago  
I was taught eagles respond to whistles, so

I bought a wooden whistle. But it wooden whistle.

So I bought a steel whistle. But it steel wooden whistle.

So I bought a lead whistle. But it steel wooden lead me whistle.
 
jaytkay
30 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: IgG4: We need DDT back if we really want to get rid of the eagles again.

My aunt died from cancer caused by DDT exposure. How dare you!


DDT was banned for its effects on birds and fish, not people.
 
iheartscotch
27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BBH
26 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: gameshowhost: brantgoose: Lead shot banned in

Canada
California
UK.

Remember when British Columbia had more eagles than the Continental USA? Well, you should. It was very recently.

Get your ass in gear, Murkland.

Lead shot been banned in WI since forever ago.  I'll check exacties.

1991, but everyone with a brain was transitioning years before that.


Even for rifle bullets?
 
cryinoutloud
25 minutes ago  

LabGrrl: Most of the fishermen and women I know banned lead from their tackleboxes years ago because you MIGHT lose a lead sinker and it MIGHT go into the food chain and it MIGHT poison something you like having around.
But the people who leave their shiat all over the forest can't be arsed to do the same?


Oh. Someone who never heard of the 2nd Amendment. They have rights, you know.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/Surprisingly few pictures of what shooters can get up to in the woods. Wonder why? I"ve seen worse than that.
//They just closed all the local shooting hills around my house because of this crap.
 
jaytkay
25 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: brantgoose: Lead shot banned in

Canada
California
UK.

Remember when British Columbia had more eagles than the Continental USA? Well, you should. It was very recently.

Get your ass in gear, Murkland.

Lead shot been banned in WI since forever ago.  I'll check exacties.


And Wisconsin has lots of eagles. I've seen a dozen hanging out in trees at one time while fishing.
 
Vern
23 minutes ago  
People really need to stop using lead shot when bird hunting. In South Dakota it's illegal to use lead shot in state designated hunting areas. You can use it on private hunting grounds, but I'd still use steel shot.

Birds use small pebbles to help break down seeds, they pick up a piece of lead shot that looks like a pebble, ingest it, get lead poisoning. A bigger bird eats them, they get lead poisoning. Or, a fish eats that lead shot, and they get lead poisoning, and a bird, or a badger, or a raccoon, or a human, eats that fish, and it gets lead poisoning.

I'm sure there's other reasons, but from what I've been told there's two reasons people don't like steel shot.

One: Well, lead expands, so you're more likely to kill the bird!
My rebuttal: If you're shooting a small bird, pheasant, or duck with a projectile travelling at 1440 FPS or more, it doesn't matter if it's steel or lead. The lead isn't going to experience enough resistance within the animal to make expansion matter. If you hit it, it will be dead.

Two: I grew up using lead shot, and I can hit birds with it. I can't hit shiat with steel shot, it's just not accurate.
Rebuttal: Steel doesn't lose it's speed as quickly as lead when fired. You don't have to lead your target as much with steel shot. It's not the ammunition that's inaccurate, it's you, because you refuse to change your shooting habits.

I mean, I get it. Change is hard, especially changing your shooting method. Fowl hunting isn't exactly easy. But if you claim that you are a steward of the environment, maybe the least you can do is not spray pellets of toxic lead into a wetland environment, poisoning the very animals you claim to be protecting.
 
AquaTatanka
21 minutes ago  

LabGrrl: Most of the fishermen and women I know banned lead from their tackleboxes years ago because you MIGHT lose a lead sinker and it MIGHT go into the food chain and it MIGHT poison something you like having around.
But the people who leave their shiat all over the forest can't be arsed to do the same?


I still have lead sinkers in my tackle Box because are they are the ones I got from my  Grandfather and great grandfather.
 
Rik01
20 minutes ago  
A phased-in ban on the use of lead-based bird shot to hunt ducks and other waterfowl began in the 1987-1988 hunting season, went national in 1991, and still stands today. On the last day of the Obama administration, the outgoing director of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service expanded a ban on lead use on federal lands to include all ammunition and fishing tackle, but that was reversed by Trump appointee Ryan Zinke in 2017.

I knew we had a lead ban in place. I recall when people were getting lead poisoning from eating ducks they killed, which had gotten the lead when they dove down to a lake bottom for food. They scraped up a beakfull of the millions of small lead shotshell balls laying there. It didn't help any if the lake was also a favorite of fishermen because they would loose casting weights.

From the ones I found when fishing, they weighed in at a good quarter pound. Plus you can buy weight molds and melt your own lead to make them with. I picked up a good bucket of scrap lead along the Indian River when I used to fish a lot, used a blow torch and a cooking ladle to melt the stuff with and fill my molds.

Now, the Duck hunters were encouraged to use shotgun shells filled with steel or iron pellets, which was a whole lot cheaper than the copper they're going on about today, plus, 90% of the stuff rusted away within 100 years or less.

It figures a Trump supporter would have banned a bill from restricting gun owners from using ecologically safe ammunition. I mean, have none of them ever gone to lands where there have been wars and found vast acres of soil polluted with chunks of lead? Vietnam is still dredging up those bomb-lets dropped in bomb cases from aircraft and showering down on the enemy like rain. Many did not detonate. France has had problems with lead since WW1. Especially in it's fabled vineyards.

Here in the US I've seen videos of wood sawyers (guys who take old trees and cut them into slabs of lumber to build things with) have to stop their saws because they hit hidden bullets and other junk that the wood just grew around.

Bullets tend to dull their saw blades.

Just think, some of the lakes in the northern states have been duck ponds for 100 years or more. Must be a whole lot of old lead down in the muck at the bottom. Kind of like how in rivers and streams by old lumber mills, they found tons of Mercury. The poisonous liquid metal was used to help debark the trees ages ago. In certain areas it still is a problem.

BTW. If you hunters think your ammo has gotten expensive and you're using steel -- just wait until they start turning out solid copper slugs. People are stealing copper wire off electric poles, from inside old homes and ripping the coils out of a/c units on top of buildings --releasing the deadly Freon out into the air. They get good money for the copper at scrap yards. (Car Freon is not deadly. Big home and building units are filled with the poisonous version.)
 
AquaTatanka
19 minutes ago  

kkinnison: My CSB eagle story:

TLDR version: Kayaking on a river, got to within 10 feet of a bald eagle eating her meal.

Every year I like to take a Long (8 hour) kayaking trip on the LaCrosse River.  Start at the bottom of a dam at Lake Neshonoc and end up at the Mississippi.  The Terrain is varied and the wildlife is plentiful.  you go from Plains a farm land, to drift less canyons that the river cut through, wooded areas, and urban.  I pack a lunch and water.  usually there is a nice enough breeze the bugs don't bother me.

About 2/3rds of the way through in the wooded parts, there is a dead giant trunk fallen over with roots exposed of a tree in the middle of the river, about 3 feet wide and 10 feet long.  I see it 50 feet away and notice an eagle eating a meal on the log.  I pull up my paddle and float along with the river.  I can see the log as a flat spot and is covered in fish scales.  The Eagle, obviously female cause of her size, was pecking and tearing away at a pan fish.  I got to within 10 feet before she spotted me and flew off with the rest of her meal.  Worth the whole trip to be that close to such an amazing bird.

Also, HIGHLY recommend you visit the national Eagle center in Wabasha, MN if you are anywhere in the area.  Get to see eagles much closer, and a great place for Education on Eagles and saving them.


CSB

/not sarcasm.
// I see Peregrine falcons, red tail hawks, and northern harriers every week.   I only see a bald Eagle a few times a year where I live.
///eagles are cool
 
gameshowhost
18 minutes ago  

BBH: gameshowhost: gameshowhost: brantgoose: Lead shot banned in

Canada
California
UK.

Remember when British Columbia had more eagles than the Continental USA? Well, you should. It was very recently.

Get your ass in gear, Murkland.

Lead shot been banned in WI since forever ago.  I'll check exacties.

1991, but everyone with a brain was transitioning years before that.

Even for rifle bullets?


oh, i very much doubt that. waterfowl and bird/barn hunting, is what i was referring to. if canada and uk have included all fired projectiles, i applaud them.
 
gameshowhost
17 minutes ago  

jaytkay: gameshowhost: brantgoose: Lead shot banned in

Canada
California
UK.

Remember when British Columbia had more eagles than the Continental USA? Well, you should. It was very recently.

Get your ass in gear, Murkland.

Lead shot been banned in WI since forever ago.  I'll check exacties.

And Wisconsin has lots of eagles. I've seen a dozen hanging out in trees at one time while fishing.


yarp. we have us some eagles. even come around the city every once in a blue moon -- everyone running outside w/ cameras in a sprint to get the best photo.
 
GodComplex
15 minutes ago  

Vern: People really need to stop using lead shot when bird hunting. In South Dakota it's illegal to use lead shot in state designated hunting areas. You can use it on private hunting grounds, but I'd still use steel shot.

Birds use small pebbles to help break down seeds, they pick up a piece of lead shot that looks like a pebble, ingest it, get lead poisoning. A bigger bird eats them, they get lead poisoning. Or, a fish eats that lead shot, and they get lead poisoning, and a bird, or a badger, or a raccoon, or a human, eats that fish, and it gets lead poisoning.

I'm sure there's other reasons, but from what I've been told there's two reasons people don't like steel shot.

One: Well, lead expands, so you're more likely to kill the bird!
My rebuttal: If you're shooting a small bird, pheasant, or duck with a projectile travelling at 1440 FPS or more, it doesn't matter if it's steel or lead. The lead isn't going to experience enough resistance within the animal to make expansion matter. If you hit it, it will be dead.

Two: I grew up using lead shot, and I can hit birds with it. I can't hit shiat with steel shot, it's just not accurate.
Rebuttal: Steel doesn't lose it's speed as quickly as lead when fired. You don't have to lead your target as much with steel shot. It's not the ammunition that's inaccurate, it's you, because you refuse to change your shooting habits.

I mean, I get it. Change is hard, especially changing your shooting method. Fowl hunting isn't exactly easy. But if you claim that you are a steward of the environment, maybe the least you can do is not spray pellets of toxic lead into a wetland environment, poisoning the very animals you claim to be protecting.


You use lead shot for two reasons. More inertia and less likely to chip a tooth if you don't get all the shot out.
 
common sense is an oxymoron
15 minutes ago  
Single cheeseburger, subby?  Anything less than a triple is unAmerican these days.
 
waxbeans
15 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: LabGrrl: Most of the fishermen and women I know banned lead from their tackleboxes years ago because you MIGHT lose a lead sinker and it MIGHT go into the food chain and it MIGHT poison something you like having around.
But the people who leave their shiat all over the forest can't be arsed to do the same?

Oh. Someone who never heard of the 2nd Amendment. They have rights, you know.

[Fark user image image 405x304]

[Fark user image image 425x314]

/Surprisingly few pictures of what shooters can get up to in the woods. Wonder why? I"ve seen worse than that.
//They just closed all the local shooting hills around my house because of this crap.


Thanks NRA
 
AquaTatanka
14 minutes ago  

jaytkay: ImmutableTenderloin: IgG4: We need DDT back if we really want to get rid of the eagles again.

My aunt died from cancer caused by DDT exposure. How dare you!

DDT was banned for its effects on birds and fish, not people.


Nest omelettes dont make healthy populations.
 
gameshowhost
11 minutes ago  

GodComplex: Vern: People really need to stop using lead shot when bird hunting. In South Dakota it's illegal to use lead shot in state designated hunting areas. You can use it on private hunting grounds, but I'd still use steel shot.

Birds use small pebbles to help break down seeds, they pick up a piece of lead shot that looks like a pebble, ingest it, get lead poisoning. A bigger bird eats them, they get lead poisoning. Or, a fish eats that lead shot, and they get lead poisoning, and a bird, or a badger, or a raccoon, or a human, eats that fish, and it gets lead poisoning.

I'm sure there's other reasons, but from what I've been told there's two reasons people don't like steel shot.

One: Well, lead expands, so you're more likely to kill the bird!
My rebuttal: If you're shooting a small bird, pheasant, or duck with a projectile travelling at 1440 FPS or more, it doesn't matter if it's steel or lead. The lead isn't going to experience enough resistance within the animal to make expansion matter. If you hit it, it will be dead.

Two: I grew up using lead shot, and I can hit birds with it. I can't hit shiat with steel shot, it's just not accurate.
Rebuttal: Steel doesn't lose it's speed as quickly as lead when fired. You don't have to lead your target as much with steel shot. It's not the ammunition that's inaccurate, it's you, because you refuse to change your shooting habits.

I mean, I get it. Change is hard, especially changing your shooting method. Fowl hunting isn't exactly easy. But if you claim that you are a steward of the environment, maybe the least you can do is not spray pellets of toxic lead into a wetland environment, poisoning the very animals you claim to be protecting.

You use lead shot for two reasons. More inertia and less likely to chip a tooth if you don't get all the shot out.


which was an hilarious tragedy because we now know you're way better off chipping a tooth than you chewing on one #8 lead shot

/ate so much waterfowl meat and lead when i was younger. explains a lot.
 
cryinoutloud
8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Fake news.
Eagles that get poisoned with lead don't deserve to live any way.
Weak.
Probably immigrants. Real American eagles are tougher eagles.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
5 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, they're alive and thriving down here in Mississippi.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Took this pic just east of my house four weeks ago.
 
common sense is an oxymoron
less than a minute ago  

MBooda: Meanwhile, they're alive and thriving down here in Mississippi.
[Fark user image 425x566]
Took this pic just east of my house four weeks ago.


Eugene as well.  Here's a juvenile from last month:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
