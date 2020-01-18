 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(US Naval Institute)   Navy to name new $13 billion aircraft carrier after Pearl Harbor hero who manned machine gun to fight off Japanese aircraft, also first African American to receive the Navy Cross for valor   (news.usni.org) divider line
25
    More: Hero, World War II, Aircraft carrier, Attack on Pearl Harbor, Battle of Midway, icon Doris Miller, United States Navy, carrier name, first black recipient of the Navy Cross  
•       •       •

119 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2020 at 10:35 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



25 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wait until Stephen Miller hears about it, he'll have it named the USS George Lincoln Rockwell.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
GOOD.
About time for real honor to the enlisted folk.
And to POC, too.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Excellent.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Mess Attendant Third Class"?  Bus boy?
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Cuba Gooding Jr?
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's this about the Japanese?

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
rickythepenguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

ArkPanda: "Mess Attendant Third Class"?  Bus boy?



This might come as a shock to you, but IN 1941 there was this weird thing in America, called "segregation", where while Black folks could join the military, their job options were limited.

/USN 91-97
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: "Mess Attendant Third Class"?  Bus boy?


Mess attendants and cooks were responsible for the wardroom or officer's mess aboard ship and were a separate branch from the Commissary branch who were responsible for food service etc for enlisted men in WWII. The Navy was not only segregated at the time, it adhered to a tradition of clearly delineated class distinctions as well.  In army terms he would have a private assigned to mess duty.
 
stan unusual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

rickythepenguin: ArkPanda: "Mess Attendant Third Class"?  Bus boy?


This might come as a shock to you, but IN 1941 there was this weird thing in America, called "segregation", where while Black folks could join the military, their job options were limited.

/USN 91-97


The Navy recruited a lot of Filipinos to serve as mess attendants and cooks too.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hahaha, that's never going to happen. You've drawn attention to it so now it's going to be renamed the USS Donald J Trump. He's the commander in chief. You think he's going to stop with pardoning war criminals?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An aircraft carrier named Doris.
 
OblivionToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love the comments on that page. They're trying so hard to not sound racist that they end up exacerbating their own obvious biases. Lots of muffled whargarble through the sound of their feet in their mouths.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As long as the first Space Force base is still the Eric Trump Sooper Awesome Galactic Fort (No Gurls Allowed) this one should sneak through the approvals.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bravo Zulu. USN 86-95
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: As long as the first Space Force base is still the Eric Trump Sooper Awesome Galactic Fort (No Gurls Allowed) this one should sneak through the approvals.

Mistake Not My Current State Of Joshing Gentle Peevishness For The Awesome And Terrible Majesty Of The Towering Seas Of Ire That Are Themselves The Mere Milquetoast Shallows Fringing My Vast Oceans Of Wrath
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
When do we name one after Captain Mitsuo Fuchida?

Just kidding, good for Mess Attendant 3rd Class Doris Miller.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

fusillade762: An aircraft carrier named Doris.


Why not? Ships in the US Navy are routinely called "she"

Plus, Doris Miller is an actual goddamned hero
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

OblivionToad: Love the comments on that page. They're trying so hard to not sound racist that they end up exacerbating their own obvious biases. Lots of muffled whargarble through the sound of their feet in their mouths.


I had to go back and read the comments.

Holy shiat. Pretty much every one says he doesn't deserve it
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: When do we name one after Captain Mitsuo Fuchida?

Just kidding, good for Mess Attendant 3rd Class Doris Miller.


"I left my Mama in Texas, joined the Navy to see the world. They made me a cook. Not even that, I clean up after other sailors eat."
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: Closed_Minded_Bastage: When do we name one after Captain Mitsuo Fuchida?

Just kidding, good for Mess Attendant 3rd Class Doris Miller.

"I left my Mama in Texas, joined the Navy to see the world. They made me a cook. Not even that, I clean up after other sailors eat."


"Two years in the Navy, they never even let me fire a weapon"

The man shot down multiple zeros at Pearl with no training.

F*ck the racists
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

rickythepenguin: ArkPanda: "Mess Attendant Third Class"?  Bus boy?


This might come as a shock to you, but IN 1941 there was this weird thing in America, called "segregation", where while Black folks could join the military, their job options were limited.

/USN 91-97


Well of course.  It just struck me as odd that was an official job title/rank.  Almost as bad as Assistant Pig-Keeper.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's definitely better than a galley down in BFE Africa.
 
tinyarena [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Uncommon valor was a common virtue."
~ Chester Nimitz
 
machoprogrammer
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: What's this about the Japanese?

[i.imgur.com image 500x215] [View Full Size image _x_]


Or when the Pearl Harbor bombed the Germans

Content4BM Moment #59: Steiner's History Lesson
Youtube Z87sTjWgX5c
 
Rent Party
‘’ less than a minute ago  

SoupGuru: Hahaha, that's never going to happen. You've drawn attention to it so now it's going to be renamed the USS Donald J Trump. He's the commander in chief. You think he's going to stop with pardoning war criminals?


I think that is why they are doing it.  The habit of naming capital ships after still living people was disturbing enough, and naming them after Presidents was bound to become a political nightmare when someone decided they wanted to name the next carrier the USS Obama, and the attempt at naming so much as a garbage scow the USS Trump would have been good for nothing other than laughs.

The Navy shouldn't be allowed to name a ship after a person until 50 years after they die without congressional approval.

SN Miller certainly deserves the honor.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report