Even country-looting foreign plutocrats can't afford Manhattan real estate these days
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not being able to use real estate to launder ill-gotten gain because of possible oversight in the next year is a big reason for not selling.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Not being able to use real estate to launder ill-gotten gain because of possible oversight in the next year is a big reason for not selling.


It's the libz!

/at least that's what's been concluded on the comments below the article
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No more anonymous LLCs.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why not just charge like quadruple property tax on unoccupied property that's not someone's homestead? Probably wouldn't sit vacant for much longer.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
look at the malls. poof, they're gone. people are sleeping online. it's just cheaper.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

koder: Why not just charge like quadruple property tax on unoccupied property that's not someone's homestead? Probably wouldn't sit vacant for much longer.


Because legislators need campaign contributions.
 
DubtodaIll
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Certainly they'll just lower the price.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: look at the malls. poof, they're gone. people are sleeping online. it's just cheaper.


How does one sleep online? Is this something the Chinese cooked up? Those people are ca-razy with their tiny dwellings. I guess it was only a matter of time before they thought of a way to sleep in the internet.
 
Fissile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: sinko swimo: look at the malls. poof, they're gone. people are sleeping online. it's just cheaper.

How does one sleep online? Is this something the Chinese cooked up? Those people are ca-razy with their tiny dwellings. I guess it was only a matter of time before they thought of a way to sleep in the internet.


They're clever people.  I recently bought a Chinese phone that does everything.  Makes pancakes, rubs my balls, etc.   Who needs a girlfriend.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Expected transition to a Government that isn't for sale, gnashing of teeth in NYC and po-dunk nowhere.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
foreign oligarchs appear to lose interest in the New York property market

In other words, they'd not betting on a second Trump victory... thank goodness.
 
Report