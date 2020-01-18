 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Another warehouse of undistributed FEMA aid revealed in Puerto Rico. Wait... "another one"?   (twitter.com) divider line
61
    More: Asinine, shot  
•       •       •

1186 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2020 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



61 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I speak a bit of Mexican, and I'm pretty sure that's a drug bust.

#MAGA!!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would be the Federal Emergency Mismanagement Agency.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find more hidden supplies in Ponce we want @wandavazquezg and @mayitaalcaldesa to face us in the face of this outrage and abuse. And we ask the @FBISanJuan to investigate this case. Many in the Ponce area passing needs and look at you.

Google translation.

I'd sure like to know who parked those supplies there and "forgot" about them.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh dear. Somewhere there's Puerto Rican militia members who are tarpless.

/I repeat, tarpless.
 
nitropissering [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Encuentran más suministros escondidos en Ponce queremos que @wandavazquezg y @mayitaalcaldesa nos den la cara ante este atropello y abuso. Y le pedimos al @FBISanJuan que investigue este caso. Muchos en el área de Ponce pasando necesidades y miren ustedes. Sigan hilo https://t.co/D9suZOK86J

More aid found in Ponce. We want@wandavazquezg and @mayitaalcaldesa to show face of this abuse. And we ask the @FBISanJuan to investigate this case.  A lot of people in Ponce are in need and just look at these people doing this.  Continue thread.... (more or less, but you get the gist of it.)
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know this is fake because there are no paper towels.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Federal supplies.  I am sure the fine people that Trump sent to help PR had nothing to do with hiding relief supplies or the failure to distribute them.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cyberspacedout: That would be the Federal Emergency Mismanagement Agency.


The Brownies. They're back
 
Rik01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No foul! The leaders of the nation are just holding onto some supplies for this years hurricane since Trump and company chose not to give them much in the way of assistance. I mean, the place is full of little brown Spanish speaking people that Trump doesn't like. (EX His wall.) Not that the leaders would bother doing a bit of double dealing to line their own pockets with.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, their president is a farkup.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh wow had it not been for the person's finger pointing in the image there, I'd have totally missed all the stuff.
 
abhorrent1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Find more hidden supplies in Ponce we want @wandavazquezg and @mayitaalcaldesa to face us in the face of this outrage and abuse. And we ask the @FBISanJuan to investigate this case. Many in the Ponce area passing needs and look at you.

Google translation.

I'd sure like to know who parked those supplies there and "forgot" about them.


IIRC in past stories like this, they blamed Puerto Rico. They said they turned over the supplies to local authorities who just didn't bother to distribute them or stole them for themselves. That was FEMA's story anyway.
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why Trump just doesn't give Puerto Rico all the federal aid money right away with no oversight. Clearly Puerto Ricans are great at managing the process and there will be no waste or theft.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pardon me, I speak brown jive.


We have found more supplies that were hidden in Ponce.

We want them to own up to this this outrageousness and abuse.

We want the San Juan FBI Office to investigate.

There are plenty of people in Ponce without basic necessities but look at you(contextually speaking you can read it as "ain't nobody got shiat, and look at your motherfarkas"

Follow the thread.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google tells me  María Meléndez aka Mayita is mayor of Ponce and Wanda Vazquez Garced is governor. So Keyla Otero isn't blaming FEMA.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Google tells me  María Meléndez aka Mayita is mayor of Ponce and Wanda Vazquez Garced is governor. So Keyla Otero isn't blaming FEMA.


Well technically the Mayor and the Governor are responsible for the people.

But if Fema brought over supplies and is not releasing(but paying rent to the warehouse owners) where the supplies are stored then it is FEMA.

Or it could be a case of local grift.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

theflatline: Pardon me, I speak brown jive.


We have found more supplies that were hidden in Ponce.

We want them to own up to this this outrageousness and abuse.

We want the San Juan FBI Office to investigate.

There are plenty of people in Ponce without basic necessities but look at you(contextually speaking you can read it as "ain't nobody got shiat, and look at your motherfarkas"

Follow the thread.


Hidden? They aren't in a private storage locker or some politician's garage. They're in the FEMA warehouse. That's not hidden.
 
TylerParry
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

theflatline: jaytkay: Google tells me  María Meléndez aka Mayita is mayor of Ponce and Wanda Vazquez Garced is governor. So Keyla Otero isn't blaming FEMA.

Well technically the Mayor and the Governor are responsible for the people.

But if Fema brought over supplies and is not releasing(but paying rent to the warehouse owners) where the supplies are stored then it is FEMA.

Or it could be a case of local grift.


It's Puerto Rico, let's go with grift.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This has been a terrible tragedy, Mr. Ambassador. I can only stress that if you'd come to us earlier, it might have been avoided.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DrewCurtisJr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

theflatline: But if Fema brought over supplies and is not releasing(but paying rent to the warehouse owners) where the supplies are stored then it is FEMA.

Or it could be a case of local grift.


It is often the state and local government's responsibility to distribute supplies after FEMA delivers them after the first couple weeks of a disaster.
 
Not_Todd
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But some people want the government to be in charge of all healthcare.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And you wonder why Trump doesn't want to give them tens of billions in aid to "rebuild" because, you know, how do we supervise where the money actually goes?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: But some people want the government to be in charge of all healthcare.


It would work.....as long as Congress has to use the same healthcare as the rest of us.
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
...but... But... This doesn't fit the hate Trump for not helping narrative!

(But that won't stop the mindless blaming)
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They should impeach the President of Puerto Rico.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Why don't we fire the President of Puerto Rico over this?
 
sdd2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: They should impeach the President of Puerto Rico.


shakes tiny Trump sized fist at this!
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I visited Puerto Rico last summer with my brother-in-law's family.  (His wife's family are Boricua.)  We drove through Ponce, had lunch there.  It was still a long way from recovered from Hurricane Maria.  That aid could have helped a lot of people there.
 
aseras
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This is FEMA the shadow govt everyone was afraid of in the xfiles days.

These days almost anything the federal govt is involved in is just as big a mess or worse.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: But some people want the government to be in charge of all healthcare.


Not Todd? But you're clearly a tahd.
 
kindms [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: And you wonder why Trump doesn't want to give them tens of billions in aid to "rebuild" because, you know, how do we supervise where the money actually goes?


Americans i think you mean.

its the US same as you would in MA ? Not wanting to and not able to are totally different things
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Between the government corruption and the incompetence in Puerto Rico, it's a miracle the island hasn't sunk into the ocean.

I personally believe that a major reason there is so much government resistance to statehood is they know their gravy-train would be shut down and serious jail time would be in their future.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: theflatline: Pardon me, I speak brown jive.


We have found more supplies that were hidden in Ponce.

We want them to own up to this this outrageousness and abuse.

We want the San Juan FBI Office to investigate.

There are plenty of people in Ponce without basic necessities but look at you(contextually speaking you can read it as "ain't nobody got shiat, and look at your motherfarkas"

Follow the thread.

Hidden? They aren't in a private storage locker or some politician's garage. They're in the FEMA warehouse. That's not hidden.



I am going out on a limb that you did not follow the thread nor do you speak Spanish.

The below pic is where the supplies were found, and it is a local privately owned company. And people in the thread are calling out for the owners to be question.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
mrschwen
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Federal supplies.  I am sure the fine people that Trump sent to help PR had nothing to do with hiding relief supplies or the failure to distribute them.


Federal doesn't distribute supplies. FEMA sends supplies to local government who is then responsible for distributing the supplies.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Cut PR loose.  They want to play games, let them have the ball and let's go home.  Make them their own fully sovereign nation and let them be free to do what they want.  If they want people to suffer, fine.  Let them.  But don't let them blame us for the suffering because they play games.  If they don't want to be cut loose, they must provide a cannibal blood sacrifice.  Have them eat their leaders in a zombie style mob.  Then they can get more help.
 
skinink
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good job, Blondie!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Dewey Fidalgo: Find more hidden supplies in Ponce we want @wandavazquezg and @mayitaalcaldesa to face us in the face of this outrage and abuse. And we ask the @FBISanJuan to investigate this case. Many in the Ponce area passing needs and look at you.

Google translation.

I'd sure like to know who parked those supplies there and "forgot" about them.

IIRC in past stories like this, they blamed Puerto Rico. They said they turned over the supplies to local authorities who just didn't bother to distribute them or stole them for themselves. That was FEMA's story anyway.


Maybe I misunderstood your post, but this looks like evidence of that.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mrschwen: winedrinkingman: Federal supplies.  I am sure the fine people that Trump sent to help PR had nothing to do with hiding relief supplies or the failure to distribute them.

Federal doesn't distribute supplies. FEMA sends supplies to local government who is then responsible for distributing the supplies.


That is true but Fema also rents warehouses under their "disaster leasing policy" and this could be very well the case.

https://www.gsa.gov/cdnstatic/LDG-Cha​p​ter%2012%20%20FEMA%20Disaster%20Leasin​g_02_05_19_finalc.pdf
 
No1farker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

theflatline: mrschwen: winedrinkingman: Federal supplies.  I am sure the fine people that Trump sent to help PR had nothing to do with hiding relief supplies or the failure to distribute them.

Federal doesn't distribute supplies. FEMA sends supplies to local government who is then responsible for distributing the supplies.

That is true but Fema also rents warehouses under their "disaster leasing policy" and this could be very well the case.

https://www.gsa.gov/cdnstatic/LDG-Chap​ter%2012%20%20FEMA%20Disaster%20Leasin​g_02_05_19_finalc.pdf


Yeah I am pretty sure female does not own a building in every city and just rent what they need since they contract everything.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's not old supplies, it's pre-supplies for the next disaster.  See?  They're being proactive!

/s
 
meintx2001
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Federal supplies.  I am sure the fine people that Trump sent to help PR had nothing to do with hiding relief supplies or the failure to distribute them.


This is all about Puerto Rican corruption.  But of course we already knew that existed.  So quit trying to make it about something it isn't.
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sdd2000: [Fark user image 850x656]


[Fark user image 640x360]


It looks like an insult, it sounds like an insult, but the well-oiled Charlie Sheen had a house full of porn-star girlfriends and more cocaine than Rick James while earning hundreds of millions of dollars from his own TV show. That might not be "the" dream, but it's one of them.
 
Al Tsheimers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jim32rr: theflatline: jaytkay: Google tells me  María Meléndez aka Mayita is mayor of Ponce and Wanda Vazquez Garced is governor. So Keyla Otero isn't blaming FEMA.

Well technically the Mayor and the Governor are responsible for the people.

But if Fema brought over supplies and is not releasing(but paying rent to the warehouse owners) where the supplies are stored then it is FEMA.

Or it could be a case of local grift.

It's Puerto Rico, let's go with grift.


They were just holding on to them, in case they were needed for another disaster in the future, like an earthquake. Yeah, that's the ticket.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: But some people want the government to be in charge of all healthcare.


How's your Medicare working out, Gramps?
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

theflatline: mrschwen: winedrinkingman: Federal supplies.  I am sure the fine people that Trump sent to help PR had nothing to do with hiding relief supplies or the failure to distribute them.

Federal doesn't distribute supplies. FEMA sends supplies to local government who is then responsible for distributing the supplies.

That is true but Fema also rents warehouses under their "disaster leasing policy" and this could be very well the case.

https://www.gsa.gov/cdnstatic/LDG-Chap​ter%2012%20%20FEMA%20Disaster%20Leasin​g_02_05_19_finalc.pdf


But who runs the warehouse in question?  Even if fema leased it, if they handed over oversight to the local government, fema isn't to blame.  In most cases, fema leaves the details to the local government, only ensuring the supplies get to them.  Fema's mistake is assuming the local government is competent and somewhat not corrupt.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Not_Todd: But some people want the government to be in charge of all healthcare.


Nope.  We want a centralized system to use tax dollars to pay for healthcare.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: theflatline: mrschwen: winedrinkingman: Federal supplies.  I am sure the fine people that Trump sent to help PR had nothing to do with hiding relief supplies or the failure to distribute them.

Federal doesn't distribute supplies. FEMA sends supplies to local government who is then responsible for distributing the supplies.

That is true but Fema also rents warehouses under their "disaster leasing policy" and this could be very well the case.

https://www.gsa.gov/cdnstatic/LDG-Chap​ter%2012%20%20FEMA%20Disaster%20Leasin​g_02_05_19_finalc.pdf

But who runs the warehouse in question?  Even if fema leased it, if they handed over oversight to the local government, fema isn't to blame.  In most cases, fema leaves the details to the local government, only ensuring the supplies get to them.  Fema's mistake is assuming the local government is competent and somewhat not corrupt.


Fema leases warehouses and then they deem when to turn over the supplies.  So Fema could have leased the warehouse, and is currently still leasing it, all without turning over the supplies.

The locals will find out if it is local grift or Trumpian.

It is hard call on this because there were a lot Trumpers grifting in Puerto Rico.

Hell, I knew some government contractors during Plan Colombia who were grifting military supplies they were transporting to Colombia, and then trying to resell them to Colombia.
 
Displayed 50 of 61 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report