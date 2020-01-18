 Skip to content
(St. John's Telegram)   Lord tunderin jaysus, 'tis a real screecher today, b'y   (thetelegram.com) divider line
19
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Canadian Armed Forces have been called in to help Newfoundland and Labrador dig out from a record-breaking blizzard.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

ak6.picdn.netView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If a chick from Newfieland tries to drink you under the table you should let her win because even if you win you lose.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Not fit.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a heads up. Residents of Newfoundland are smart, capable, hospitable beyond belief and they don't like the term Newfie. Conduct yourself acordingly.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read the headline in this guy's voice:
thetrychannel.comView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Canadian Armed Forces to help blizzard-ravaged Newfoundland"

Ah yes. The reason Canada formed a military to begin with: Combat snowmen.

/I was going to rewrite that but I'll leave whether I meant it as "acquiring combat snowmen" or "to combat snowmen" up to the reader's imagination.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fragMasterFlash: If a chick from Newfieland tries to drink you under the table you should let her win because even if you win you lose.


With the way these two can't plow a straight line, I'd say that chick is probably driving one of these after drinking somebody under the table.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dickrickulous: Just a heads up. Residents of Newfoundland are smart, capable, hospitable beyond belief and they don't like the term Newfie. Conduct yourself acordingly.


That's a rumor some hoser started.
 
Meat's dream [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Knows subby, knows.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

dickrickulous: Just a heads up. Residents of Newfoundland are smart, capable, hospitable beyond belief and they don't like the term Newfie. Conduct yourself acordingly.


Just don't deny them their pogie.
 
Call the Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks like all ten residents of Newfoundland commented. God bless
 
swamp_of_dumb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
You Herring Chokers just keep it up there, eh.
 
germ78
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now they can head along to Yonge Street!
 
Glenford
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Approves.

bowjamesbow.caView Full Size
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Benjimin_Dover: fragMasterFlash: If a chick from Newfieland tries to drink you under the table you should let her win because even if you win you lose.

With the way these two can't plow a straight line, I'd say that chick is probably driving one of these after drinking somebody under the table.

[Fark user image 800x535]


I don't see any snow plow markers on that road so, they know where the road edge is how?

What a snow plow marker looks like as I believe you may not have seen them or were not paying attention.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
goodncold
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Benjimin_Dover: fragMasterFlash: If a chick from Newfieland tries to drink you under the table you should let her win because even if you win you lose.

With the way these two can't plow a straight line, I'd say that chick is probably driving one of these after drinking somebody under the table.

[Fark user image 800x535]

I don't see any snow plow markers on that road so, they know where the road edge is how?

What a snow plow marker looks like as I believe you may not have seen them or were not paying attention.
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


Read about this.  Ya they can't find the edges of the road so they weave back and forth making a "cow path". Seeking the edges of the road.
 
Benjimin_Dover
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Benjimin_Dover: fragMasterFlash: If a chick from Newfieland tries to drink you under the table you should let her win because even if you win you lose.

With the way these two can't plow a straight line, I'd say that chick is probably driving one of these after drinking somebody under the table.

[Fark user image 800x535]

I don't see any snow plow markers on that road so, they know where the road edge is how?

What a snow plow marker looks like as I believe you may not have seen them or were not paying attention.
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


Well, in that particular stretch there are two giant markers. They could have aimed for the center from way back and made a straight shot for it.
 
no_tan_lines
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

goodncold: no_tan_lines: Benjimin_Dover: fragMasterFlash: If a chick from Newfieland tries to drink you under the table you should let her win because even if you win you lose.

With the way these two can't plow a straight line, I'd say that chick is probably driving one of these after drinking somebody under the table.

[Fark user image 800x535]

I don't see any snow plow markers on that road so, they know where the road edge is how?

What a snow plow marker looks like as I believe you may not have seen them or were not paying attention.
[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]

Read about this.  Ya they can't find the edges of the road so they weave back and forth making a "cow path". Seeking the edges of the road.


I knew that. I was pointing out why the area they plowed was somewhat zig-zagged. It is obvious to me that the woman driving the plow was trying to find the edge of the road where there were no plow markers.
/This woman has in fact plowed snow :)
 
