(Click On Detroit)   Want to be fat and stupid? Use marijuana
bigfatfattyfatfat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, kids, stick to alcohol. Best way to keep that youthful figure.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bigfatfattyfatfat: Yeah, kids, stick to alcohol. Best way to keep that youthful figure.


( User name checks out ;)...)
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Jokes on you! I got fat and stupid without using marijuana!
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe it's a Colorado thing, but I only know one or two pot smokers who aren't in good shape.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who lot of anti-pot propaganda being launched this week.  Which means a group of large corporations somewhere are losing money.  Good.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fact:Jazz piano burns a surprising amount of calories.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: Fact:Jazz piano burns a surprising amount of calories.


Yeah it does, but then you jump out of a window right after playing.  Weed:  Not even once.

/packs bowl
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
fitnessvolt.comView Full Size
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: Jokes on you! I got fat and stupid without using marijuana!


Well, I'm not needed here.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Smackledorfer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Pot never gave me more munchies than a belly full of booze at 2 am.

Ymmv I guess.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Meet Your Second Wife - SNL
Youtube MJEAGd1bQuc
 
Number 216
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the Alex Jones of pot propaganda to chime in. Maybe if this was factual then his imaginary friend who got hooked on meth due to smoking pot once and then turned into a mass murderer wouldn't have gone that route if he'd just have gotten the munchies and gone out for Taco Bell.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
As a former teenager, I remember anti-drug campaigns, and my takeaway was that adults were liars or idiots or both.  Then I matured a little and realized I'd been right all along.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Browsing the comments section of Fark doesn't help either, Subby.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Just look at this fatass:

billboard.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I like how there's no mention of Canada. I can literally walk right next door to the weed store if I want and buy pretty much whatever I want, and so can everybody else in the entire country. Somehow we must be immune to these crazy effects.
 
JS555333
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm 44 years old, I've been smoking weed every day since I was about 19. I have a BFA degree, I make $300k/yr working from home, I'm married to a cancer research scientist and we live in a $900k 5,000 sq. ft. house in the mountains with no debt other than our mortgage and utilites. Oh, and we have $400k in our joint 401k. If you think pot makes you lazy and stupid, then you're just lazy and stupid.
 
robbrie
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I live/work in Detroit...well, at least in the nearby suburbs proximate to Detroit's city limits.

Donuts are 1000x more harmful to the locals than weed will ever be.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Maybe it's a Colorado thing, but I only know one or two pot smokers who aren't in good shape.


You know what makes cardio less boring for long periods of time?

It's performance enhancing. Just not verbal performance.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

peachpicker: [media.npr.org image 800x1320]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Simpsons did it!

/all the way back in 2002
 
Destructor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Hehe. I got fat and stupid WITHOUT using marijuana.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
See.  now I've been re-assured by TheAntiDrug that you'll deflate like a flat tire.

//at least they're getting closer to the actual danger of marijuana : a comfort zone that you don't want to leave...
 
Trump's Merkin
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I dropped 60lbs when I started smoking weed on a pro level. Over 50 and back to high school weight. All vital are excellent.
 
Whar'sMuhWhiskey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

peachpicker: [media.npr.org image 800x1320]


What's the deal with his thumb?
 
Report