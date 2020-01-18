 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   English royal will give up his official title for the woman he loves. This is not a repeat from 1936   (bbc.com)
58
    Prince Harry, Edward VIII of the United Kingdom  
•       •       •

58 Comments
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wasn't expecting this. There really was a falling out between the family.  Wow.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Wow. Good for them. Her health (mental & physical) and the baby are more important than some bullshiat title.
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

4seasons85!: I wasn't expecting this. There really was a falling out between the family.  Wow.


Charles had already said that when he becomes king, there would be a culling of the royals.  Harry just beat them to the punch.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I think he's whipped more than in love.
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: I think he's whipped more than in love.


I don't know. I'm not 100% convinced it's her doing. I think Harry has been unhappy for a while. And he married someone he cares about only to see her be treated like his mother. I think it was a mutual decision.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That picture is really something else.

I (normally) pay zero attention to this stuff since I think monarchies have as much relevance today as Neanderthals, but this article really does drive the point home that there is a noticeable disparity in coverage between Kate & Meghan:

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/​e​llievhall/meghan-markle-kate-middleton​-double-standards-royal
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: That picture is really something else.

I (normally) pay zero attention to this stuff since I think monarchies have as much relevance today as Neanderthals, but this article really does drive the point home that there is a noticeable disparity in coverage between Kate & Meghan:

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/e​llievhall/meghan-markle-kate-middleton​-double-standards-royal


Its disturbing really. She's been treated like dirt. There's something to the argument that she should have know what she was getting into. And it wasn't a fairy tale. But she has been treated far worse than Kate.
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Why can one hold all this asparagus?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Off with their 'eads !

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have the sudden urge to watch King Ralph.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: That picture is really something else.

I (normally) pay zero attention to this stuff since I think monarchies have as much relevance today as Neanderthals, but this article really does drive the point home that there is a noticeable disparity in coverage between Kate & Meghan:

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/e​llievhall/meghan-markle-kate-middleton​-double-standards-royal


Don't forget to consider the source. The tabloids where these came from are extremely right wing and racist. I did see another article that proved this list was pretty heavily cherry picked to prove the point. There was a lot of positive coverage of Markle as well, even in the racist tabs.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved members of my family," the statement continued.

So I assume the Queen means 'They are part of my biological family but no longer part of the Royal Family.' IICR, she rarely uses personal names when referring to other royals in official statements.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

4seasons85!: I wasn't expecting this. There really was a falling out between the family.  Wow.


The title is only really used for those in the family business.  Anne's kids don't use it either.  The monarch is as much a corporation as a person (perhaps more of a corporation than a person).  Being in the corporation means you have certain expected duties to perform.  And you receive certain bennies for that.  If you aren't employed by the corporation, you don't get the compensation.

I don't think they really had a falling out, as much as they realized they are not all really friends.  But not being friends with your sibling and sibling's spouse is usually a lot easier to deal with.  You just don't meet except on holidays.  But, if you are all four employed by the same business and have to work in close proximity on a regular basis, that is a different thing.  Since Harry is not in line for a promotion unless a really bad accident happens, so, he is the one who can afford to totter off, bang his wife, raise his kid, and see the family at Christmas.  This sounds more like "Let's do this thing here so we don't have a complete family meltdown in five years.  The British royal family has exiled members quite publicly when things go south (and straight-up murderized a few). "Here is a generous severance package and we'll see you at Easter" is way less ominous than the usual methods of that family (remember, one guy got fired in a hostile takeover by his wife shoving a red-hot poker up his ass)
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

tudorgurl: Wow. Good for them. Her health (mental & physical) and the baby are more important than some bullshiat title.


This.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Prince Harry:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thismomentinblackhistory [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: That picture is really something else.

I (normally) pay zero attention to this stuff since I think monarchies have as much relevance today as Neanderthals, but this article really does drive the point home that there is a noticeable disparity in coverage between Kate & Meghan:

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/e​llievhall/meghan-markle-kate-middleton​-double-standards-royal


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


You weren't kidding heh
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dodecahedron: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: That picture is really something else.

I (normally) pay zero attention to this stuff since I think monarchies have as much relevance today as Neanderthals, but this article really does drive the point home that there is a noticeable disparity in coverage between Kate & Meghan:

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/e​llievhall/meghan-markle-kate-middleton​-double-standards-royal

Don't forget to consider the source. The tabloids where these came from are extremely right wing and racist. I did see another article that proved this list was pretty heavily cherry picked to prove the point. There was a lot of positive coverage of Markle as well, even in the racist tabs.


The Daily Mail was a fascist rag in the 1930s, for sure. But how many times does it have to happen before you take action to prevent it? If someone sucker punches you five times in a year, is it acceptable to say: "what about all of the other times I didn't sucker punch you? There are 360 documented instances of it not happening?" 

WTF kind of logic is that? I understand that she 'came to the nuisance' by marrying a prince, but at some point humanity has to prevail. And I say that knowing full well that she is in all likelihood no saint herself.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Someone told Meghan to stay away from Tunnels. She took the hint.
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: dodecahedron: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: That picture is really something else.

I (normally) pay zero attention to this stuff since I think monarchies have as much relevance today as Neanderthals, but this article really does drive the point home that there is a noticeable disparity in coverage between Kate & Meghan:

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/e​llievhall/meghan-markle-kate-middleton​-double-standards-royal

Don't forget to consider the source. The tabloids where these came from are extremely right wing and racist. I did see another article that proved this list was pretty heavily cherry picked to prove the point. There was a lot of positive coverage of Markle as well, even in the racist tabs.

The Daily Mail was a fascist rag in the 1930s, for sure. But how many times does it have to happen before you take action to prevent it? If someone sucker punches you five times in a year, is it acceptable to say: "what about all of the other times I didn't sucker punch you? There are 360 documented instances of it not happening?" 

WTF kind of logic is that? I understand that she 'came to the nuisance' by marrying a prince, but at some point humanity has to prevail. And I say that knowing full well that she is in all likelihood no saint herself.


Don't kill the messenger. I'm just saying that a) racist tabloids explains a lot of the issue, and that b) the buzzfeed thing was a little selectively slanted. I don't blame the two of them for bugging out, I think the royal family is an anachronism and they should have freedom of choice as long as they are off the public payroll.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So I don't have to bow to these citiots if I bump into them at Timmy's here in Canuckistan? Sweet!
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dodecahedron: Don't kill the messenger. I'm just saying that a) racist tabloids explains a lot of the issue, and that b) the buzzfeed thing was a little selectively slanted. I don't blame the two of them for bugging out, I think the royal family is an anachronism and they should have freedom of choice as long as they are off the public payroll.


Fair enough, I can agree that the tabloids seem bent on exploiting racist outrage these days.

And for someone who really doesn't care about them either, I have definitely said my piece haha.
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

dodecahedron: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: dodecahedron: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: That picture is really something else.

I (normally) pay zero attention to this stuff since I think monarchies have as much relevance today as Neanderthals, but this article really does drive the point home that there is a noticeable disparity in coverage between Kate & Meghan:

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/e​llievhall/meghan-markle-kate-middleton​-double-standards-royal

Don't forget to consider the source. The tabloids where these came from are extremely right wing and racist. I did see another article that proved this list was pretty heavily cherry picked to prove the point. There was a lot of positive coverage of Markle as well, even in the racist tabs.

The Daily Mail was a fascist rag in the 1930s, for sure. But how many times does it have to happen before you take action to prevent it? If someone sucker punches you five times in a year, is it acceptable to say: "what about all of the other times I didn't sucker punch you? There are 360 documented instances of it not happening?" 

WTF kind of logic is that? I understand that she 'came to the nuisance' by marrying a prince, but at some point humanity has to prevail. And I say that knowing full well that she is in all likelihood no saint herself.

Don't kill the messenger. I'm just saying that a) racist tabloids explains a lot of the issue, and that b) the buzzfeed thing was a little selectively slanted. I don't blame the two of them for bugging out, I think the royal family is an anachronism and they should have freedom of choice as long as they are off the public payroll.


I am also, almost, in the "Oh my God, who the hell cares?" frame of mind, BUT.

She is being treated like dirt, and has been the whole time.  I would want to get the hell out of there too, and they have the right to do so.

That being said, I have read elsewhere that a security detail for them is mandatory, regardless of their "status" and whether they want it or not.  That alone will cost roughly $800,000 a year, wherever they are.

I guess they could pay for that out of their own pockets, but some of that money will surely still come from British taxpayers.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Edwards and Wallis were fascists who were in love with Hitler and were in parades with him. Let's not take the comparison too far.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FNG: That being said, I have read elsewhere that a security detail for them is mandatory, regardless of their "status" and whether they want it or not.  That alone will cost roughly $800,000 a year, wherever they are.

I guess they could pay for that out of their own pockets, but some of that money will surely still come from British taxpayers.


You mean just like the families of our former heads of state?

what's you're point?

Should Bush's kids and Obama's kids have to foot the bill for their protection unless they work full time mugging for the camera while waving little flags?
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: FNG: That being said, I have read elsewhere that a security detail for them is mandatory, regardless of their "status" and whether they want it or not.  That alone will cost roughly $800,000 a year, wherever they are.

I guess they could pay for that out of their own pockets, but some of that money will surely still come from British taxpayers.

You mean just like the families of our former heads of state?

what's you're point?

Should Bush's kids and Obama's kids have to foot the bill for their protection unless they work full time mugging for the camera while waving little flags?


I don't disagree that they should have security.  My point was that someone will have to pay for it.

I am just wondering who that will end up being, since they are trying to cut all ties with the Crown.
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what are they going to do for work? I'm sure there won't be any easy and lucrative social media shilling and model work available for her or any cushy board of director sinecures from old private school, college and Army buddies for him. And by 'there won't be' I mean 'they'll be worn out from turning down opportunities.' Good for them in any case.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they just fire her already?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FNG: Giant Clown Shoe: FNG: That being said, I have read elsewhere that a security detail for them is mandatory, regardless of their "status" and whether they want it or not.  That alone will cost roughly $800,000 a year, wherever they are.

I guess they could pay for that out of their own pockets, but some of that money will surely still come from British taxpayers.

You mean just like the families of our former heads of state?

what's you're point?

Should Bush's kids and Obama's kids have to foot the bill for their protection unless they work full time mugging for the camera while waving little flags?

I don't disagree that they should have security.  My point was that someone will have to pay for it.

I am just wondering who that will end up being, since they are trying to cut all ties with the Crown.


They may be cutting formal ties but they are still family and ripe for extorting the crown (kidnapping, Russia, etc).
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

4seasons85!: cretinbob: I think he's whipped more than in love.

I don't know. I'm not 100% convinced it's her doing. I think Harry has been unhappy for a while. And he married someone he cares about only to see her be treated like his mother. I think it was a mutual decision.


Yep, I think he married Meghan because she could help him get out.


Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: That picture is really something else.

I (normally) pay zero attention to this stuff since I think monarchies have as much relevance today as Neanderthals, but this article really does drive the point home that there is a noticeable disparity in coverage between Kate & Meghan:

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/e​llievhall/meghan-markle-kate-middleton​-double-standards-royal


Kate has had just as many critical articles. Those are twenty cherry picked examples. Kate has been criticised lots of times. Here's a slideshow.  Google "Kate Middleton criticism" and you'll find lots of articles in the same tabloids criticising her.

And the press loved Meghan.

She's a megastar from her tiara to her ivory slippers: RACHEL JOHNSON on the magic of Meghan

Meghan Markle the Style Princess: Why Prince Harry's fiancée is now the most powerful woman in fashion

Yes, he's mine! Meghan puts a protective arm around Harry on her first outing as the Duchess of Sussex

In an era of doom and gloom, with Britain divided about Brexit and the US tearing itself apart over Trump, this glossy Californian might be the best addition to our dusty old monarchy in decades.

My, hasn't she changed! From a smiley toddler clutching her favourite toy to her regal wave as a princess-to-be... the Mail looks at how Meghan Markle has blossomed year by year

TV exec who hired Meghan for Suits reveals how the bride-to-be loves to CUDDLE Kensington Palace staff - and tells them: 'I'm American, I hug'

According to a report by Us Weekly, the actress was introduced to Her Majesty on 3rd September at Balmoral while the couple were visiting Prince Charles at nearby Birkhall. 'It went well,' a source close to Harry reportedly told the magazine. 'It'll no doubt be the first of many encounters. 'She fits perfectly into the family. The difference in backgrounds means absolutely nothing.'

Meet the M-crowd: Meghan Markle's right-on social circle who are set to take London by storm as her romance with Prince Harry gets ever more serious

Meghan looked cool despite the 30 degree heat, sporting shades by Finlay & Co, a range loved by Pippa Middleton and Zara Tindall, while proud as punch Harry was in an Invictus branded shirt and sunglasses too. And the actress proved that she's ready to fit seamlessly into the royal fold by practicing her first royal handshake as she greeted children who were seated nearby. While Meghan attended the Invictus opening ceremony on Saturday

Prince Harry had a 'crush' on Meghan Markle's Suits character Rachel Zane for TWO YEARS before meeting her - and told a friend she was his 'ideal girl'

Harry and Meghan are cousins! Remarkable family tree dating back to 1480 reveals royal is related to his girlfriend

A source told the website: 'Meghan knows she can't really act at the same time as being a princess and is happy to make this career sacrifice. 'She really enjoys her charity work with Unicef and will broaden out her charity commitments when she becomes a full-time royal.'

Building people up and then criticising them is what the British press does. To everyone. It's part of having a free press and free speech.

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: The Daily Mail was a fascist rag in the 1930s, for sure. But how many times does it have to happen before you take action to prevent it? If someone sucker punches you five times in a year, is it acceptable to say: "what about all of the other times I didn't sucker punch you? There are 360 documented instances of it not happening?"


And what about the many times they criticised Kate? Diana? Fergie? And the many times they gushed about Meghan? Even before the wedding the coverage of her estranged father and family was positive about Meghan and portrayed her father as a publicity seeking person who she was rightfully shunning. The same press also covered Kate's family and were critical about them "cashing in" on her royal fame.

FNG: She is being treated like dirt, and has been the whole time.


Apart from the many many articles that loved her. The criticism didn't really start until she and harry started preaching to everyone about climate change while taking several private jet trips in a week. Something those same papers have criticised people like Leo Decaprio for as well.

How about two minority Britons saying the UK is not racist?

Britain is objectively the best place in the developed world to live if you are a person of colour. Trevor Phillips.

Meghan Markle will always be welcome in Britain
The UK is not a racist country and insisted people are 'very loving' Amir Khan.

Of course he's a boxer, so maybe everyone is just being nice to him.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Part of the woke crowd, can't take anything negative. Sigh...
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: How about two minority Britons saying the UK is not racist?


Fark user imageView Full Size


who what now?

Your list of positive articles is like an abusive significant other pointing out all the times they didn't kick your ass or crush your soul.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: Carter Pewterschmidt: How about two minority Britons saying the UK is not racist?

[Fark user image 850x494]

who what now?

Your list of positive articles is like an abusive significant other pointing out all the times they didn't kick your ass or crush your soul.


Americans calling Britain racist is deeply amusing. Fark runs a regular "latest ____ while black" thread, but It's the UK who are racist, because newspapers dared to criticise Meghan.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ha ha. You got dumped, England.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: 4seasons85!: cretinbob: I think he's whipped more than in love.

I don't know. I'm not 100% convinced it's her doing. I think Harry has been unhappy for a while. And he married someone he cares about only to see her be treated like his mother. I think it was a mutual decision.

Yep, I think he married Meghan because she could help him get out.


Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: That picture is really something else.

I (normally) pay zero attention to this stuff since I think monarchies have as much relevance today as Neanderthals, but this article really does drive the point home that there is a noticeable disparity in coverage between Kate & Meghan:

https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/e​llievhall/meghan-markle-kate-middleton​-double-standards-royal

Kate has had just as many critical articles. Those are twenty cherry picked examples. Kate has been criticised lots of times. Here's a slideshow.  Google "Kate Middleton criticism" and you'll find lots of articles in the same tabloids criticising her.

And the press loved Meghan.

She's a megastar from her tiara to her ivory slippers: RACHEL JOHNSON on the magic of Meghan

Meghan Markle the Style Princess: Why Prince Harry's fiancée is now the most powerful woman in fashion

Yes, he's mine! Meghan puts a protective arm around Harry on her first outing as the Duchess of Sussex

In an era of doom and gloom, with Britain divided about Brexit and the US tearing itself apart over Trump, this glossy Californian might be the best addition to our dusty old monarchy in decades.

My, hasn't she changed! From a smiley toddler clutching her favourite toy to her regal wave as a princess-to-be... the Mail looks at how Meghan Markle has blossomed year by year

TV exec who hired Meghan for Suits reveals how the bride-to-be loves to CUDDLE Kensington Palace staff - and tells them: 'I'm American, I hug'

According to a report by Us Weekly, the actress was introduced to Her Majesty on 3rd September at Balmoral while the couple were visiting Prince Charles at nearby Birkhall. 'It went well,' a source close to Harry reportedly told the magazine. 'It'll no doubt be the first of many encounters. 'She fits perfectly into the family. The difference in backgrounds means absolutely nothing.'

Meet the M-crowd: Meghan Markle's right-on social circle who are set to take London by storm as her romance with Prince Harry gets ever more serious

Meghan looked cool despite the 30 degree heat, sporting shades by Finlay & Co, a range loved by Pippa Middleton and Zara Tindall, while proud as punch Harry was in an Invictus branded shirt and sunglasses too. And the actress proved that she's ready to fit seamlessly into the royal fold by practicing her first royal handshake as she greeted children who were seated nearby. While Meghan attended the Invictus opening ceremony on Saturday

Prince Harry had a 'crush' on Meghan Markle's Suits character Rachel Zane for TWO YEARS before meeting her - and told a friend she was his 'ideal girl'

Harry and Meghan are cousins! Remarkable family tree dating back to 1480 reveals royal is related to his girlfriend

A source told the website: 'Meghan knows she can't really act at the same time as being a princess and is happy to make this career sacrifice. 'She really enjoys her charity work with Unicef and will broaden out her charity commitments when she becomes a full-time royal.'

Building people up and then criticising them is what the British press does. To everyone. It's part of having a free press and free speech.

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: The Daily Mail was a fascist rag in the 1930s, for sure. But how many times does it have to happen before you take action to prevent it? If someone sucker punches you five times in a year, is it acceptable to say: "what about all of the other times I didn't sucker punch you? There are 360 documented instances of it not happening?"

And what about the many times they criticised Kate? Diana? Fergie? And the many times they gushed about Meghan? Even before the wedding the coverage of her estranged father and family was positive about Meghan and portrayed her father as a publicity seeking person who she was rightfully shunning. The same press also covered Kate's family and were critical about them "cashing in" on her royal fame.

FNG: She is being treated like dirt, and has been the whole time.

Apart from the many many articles that loved her. The criticism didn't really start until she and harry started preaching to everyone about climate change while taking several private jet trips in a week. Something those same papers have criticised people like Leo Decaprio for as well.

How about two minority Britons saying the UK is not racist?

Britain is objectively the best place in the developed world to live if you are a person of colour. Trevor Phillips.

Meghan Markle will always be welcome in Britain
The UK is not a racist country and insisted people are 'very loving' Amir Khan.

Of course he's a boxer, so maybe everyone is just being nice to him.


This is very important to you.  Ha ha.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: Wow. Good for them. Her health (mental & physical) and the baby are more important than some bullshiat title.


Ironically, they picked up new HRH titles:  His / Her Royal Hoser.
 
xebec
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And they're going off the dole!
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It's not the amount of criticism, its the nature of it. Harry and Meghan feel (rightly or wrongly) that Meghan is being targeted for criticism because of her race, her "class" (which is still a big thing in Britain), and her heritage. And they feel that everything they do is being scrutinized with a warped lens because of that, and probably rightly--as in the headline I saw just yesterday claiming they were being "exiled to Canada" because the "Queen had had enough".

In fact, Queen Elizabeth has doted on  her grandchildren and showed them incredible leniency, and I doubt she is forcing either of them to do anything. Harry has always been angry at the press for the way they treated his mother--he was just a child when she died, and may have an understandably skewed view of what happened; but that's irrelevant. He wants to raise his family free of that crushing malice, and the royal family is allowing him to do so. End of story.
 
bcbc2365
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: FNG: That being said, I have read elsewhere that a security detail for them is mandatory, regardless of their "status" and whether they want it or not.  That alone will cost roughly $800,000 a year, wherever they are.

I guess they could pay for that out of their own pockets, but some of that money will surely still come from British taxpayers.

You mean just like the families of our former heads of state?

what's you're point?

Should Bush's kids and Obama's kids have to foot the bill for their protection unless they work full time mugging for the camera while waving little flags?


Yes. You shouldn't get security details unless your an active member of the gov. Then really on the president should get one.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Americans calling Britain racist is deeply amusing. Fark runs a regular "latest ____ while black" thread, but It's the UK who are racist, because newspapers dared to criticise Meghan.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jjorsett
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Farksworth [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Think they'll go with a car crash again or will they do something different this time around?
 
Stretchy Cat [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

stuartp9: Carter Pewterschmidt: Americans calling Britain racist is deeply amusing. Fark runs a regular "latest ____ while black" thread, but It's the UK who are racist, because newspapers dared to criticise Meghan.

[encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


No no no, only one country in the world at a time can have issues with racism. Try to keep up.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Giant Clown Shoe: Carter Pewterschmidt: How about two minority Britons saying the UK is not racist?

[Fark user image 850x494]

who what now?

Your list of positive articles is like an abusive significant other pointing out all the times they didn't kick your ass or crush your soul.

Americans calling Britain racist is deeply amusing. Fark runs a regular "latest ____ while black" thread, but It's the UK who are racist, because newspapers dared to criticise Meghan.


I know we'd lose any contest over who has more overt racism, but that doesn't at all erase or reduce the reality of the UK's own problems with racism.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

xebec: And they're going off the dole!


Sort of
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This is like feeling sorry for teachers at Catholic schools that get fired because they broke a bunch of religious rules. The royal family is the ultimate in classist and old ancient school. Of course they're not going to be happy about Harry and Meghan. I don't have even the slightest bit of sympathy for them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Russ1642: This is like feeling sorry for teachers at Catholic schools that get fired because they broke a bunch of religious rules. The royal family is the ultimate in classist and old ancient school. Of course they're not going to be happy about Harry and Meghan. I don't have even the slightest bit of sympathy for them.


I don't get it. Who are we supposed to feel sorry for?
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
First book deal will have a, what, $30-40m advance or so?
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is very important to you.  Ha ha.


Well, it appears to be very important to lots of others who post in threads on this topic. Why shouldn't I post some facts and opinions of people with direct experience in the matter?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: Giant Clown Shoe: Carter Pewterschmidt: How about two minority Britons saying the UK is not racist?

[Fark user image 850x494]

who what now?

Your list of positive articles is like an abusive significant other pointing out all the times they didn't kick your ass or crush your soul.

Americans calling Britain racist is deeply amusing. Fark runs a regular "latest ____ while black" thread, but It's the UK who are racist, because newspapers dared to criticise Meghan.


The UK is farking racist, drop the WhatAboutIsm
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Subby, they keep the Sussex titles; they just can't use HRH.
 
