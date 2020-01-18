 Skip to content
(Visual Capitalist)   America: Try and stop us
69
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Can we see the results from 10 and 20 years ago?
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But, we can't afford single-payer healthcare, or student loan cancellation.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bobtheme: But, we can't afford single-payer healthcare, or student loan cancellation.


Debt.  Student debt cancellation.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"To," subby. It's "try tostop us."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I guess Mexico isn't part of North America anymore.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd like to see that "United States" chunk broken into "the top 200 people in the United States" and "everyone else."
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
FNG [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet, here we are.
 
SlashBlot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, however what is the point of all that accumulated capital if it isn't taxed in order to provide a higher living standard for the rest of the country like for e.g.; healthcare, higher education, functional bridges and roads that aren't about to collapse?
 
Jesterling
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: bobtheme: But, we can't afford single-payer healthcare, or student loan cancellation.

Debt.  Student debt cancellation.



We have more urgent funding priorities!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Quadlok [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crazy, if I'm reading the chart correctly, the 130 or so least wealthy countries combine for less than a tenth the total wealth of the US.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hong Kong and Taiwan are hitting above their weight. I wonder why.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asian nations: Hold my beer
 
LordJiro [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SlashBlot: Sure, however what is the point of all that accumulated capital if it isn't taxed in order to provide a higher living standard for the rest of the country like for e.g.; healthcare, higher education, functional bridges and roads that aren't about to collapse?


Remember when the powerful, dangerous monsters sitting atop massive hoards of wealth were the bad guys?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a rather awkward looking chart. Next time just use a bar graph.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This only motivates the globalists/socialists to give away the wealth of the USA. In a Travis McGee novel, I forget which one, the narrator says something like, "There are other countries that have talented people and people to feed. They have no chance of success. We have taken it all."(1) That was in the 1970s or maybe early 1980s. That was about the time that many people here in the US decided we didn't "deserve" what we had acquired, and the attempts to give it away began.


(1) Everything by John D. MacDonald is worth reading.
 
johnny_vegas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bobtheme: bobtheme: But, we can't afford single-payer healthcare, or student loan cancellation.

Debt.  Student debt cancellation.


Fark that.  Put that money towards free (or greatly reduced) education going forward at state schools or a specified grant amount if going private
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Quadlok: Crazy, if I'm reading the chart correctly, the 130 or so least wealthy countries combine for less than a tenth the total wealth of the US.


Some systems work better than others.  Ric Romero has more on this late-breaking story at 10.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow it's like capitalism works or something.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: I guess Mexico isn't part of North America anymore.


Russia got grouped into Asia, which is fair because most of their land is there.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nekom: [frinkiac.com image 850x637]


I got an unlicensed shirt with that on CafePress back in the day. I'm kind of scared to wear it, though, in case people don't get the reference and think it's serious.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Divide up US wealth by red versus blue states to see where it comes from, and where all of the moochers live.
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

bobtheme: bobtheme: But, we can't afford single-payer healthcare, or student loan cancellation.

Debt.  Student debt cancellation.


I think a good first step would be to make student loan payments (not just interest) a refundable deduction, since the income phase out would target benefit that towards those for whom the promise of education went unfulfilled.
 
cman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

NeedlesslyCanadian: "To," subby. It's "try tostop us."


"Try and stop" is cromulent
 
kbronsito
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So we're 1/3 of the global wealth but wish to wage economic war on pretty much the full other 70 percent (minus the .85 percent represented by Russia) at the same time instead of trying to divide and conquer. That sounds like a great plan that could only had been thought of by someone familiar with The Art of the Deal.
 
Red Shirt Blues [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yet we have no money for everyone to have a home or food?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Kubo: I'd like to see that "United States" chunk broken into "the top 200 people in the United States" and "everyone else."


Yeah, my first thought. If you peel off the top 200 people in each country, what's it look like overall then?
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

bobtheme: bobtheme: But, we can't afford single-payer healthcare, or student loan cancellation.

Debt.  Student debt cancellation.


Not cancelation, all plans are calling for the government/tax payer to pay off the lenders.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bonzo_1116: grokca: I guess Mexico isn't part of North America anymore.

Russia got grouped into Asia, which is fair because most of their land is there.


One of my profs in undergrad took it further still, and insists that there are only four continents, and not seven. He listed the four as such: (1) Afrasia, (2) America, (3) Australasia, and (4) Antarctica.  Essentially, his take-home message is that Europe is nothing more than a peninsula of Afrasia, and that North/South America likewise have no actual separation between them other than the Panama Canal. Likewise, the artificial separation between Africa and Asia via the Suez Canal.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

gopher321: That's a rather awkward looking chart. Next time just use a bar graph.


Who cut this damn pie?!
 
Quadlok [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Quadlok: Crazy, if I'm reading the chart correctly, the 130 or so least wealthy countries combine for less than a tenth the total wealth of the US.

Some systems work better than others.  Ric Romero has more on this late-breaking story at 10.


Yes, all those systems where their nations where ground under the imperial boot for a couple centuries and multinational corporations are still free to bribe and pollute to their hearts content because they were left too weak to defend themselves. What a bunch of stupid assholes those guys are.
 
Uranus
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
why? you're doing a fairly good job of stopping yourself, America.
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Since we are not a egalitarian communism, this is not individual wealth but the wealth of a small amount of individuals.

The US, a third world nation that lives vicariously through it's first world owners and lenders.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

grokca: I guess Mexico isn't part of North America anymore.


"America" is universally used to refer to the United States of America.

Pretending not to understand that is useless obtuse dumbassery. It's not even pedantic because it's wrong.
 
Quadlok [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jaytkay: grokca: I guess Mexico isn't part of North America anymore.

"America" is universally used to refer to the United States of America.

Pretending not to understand that is useless obtuse dumbassery. It's not even pedantic because it's wrong.


Canada is grouped in America. They grouped all Latin American and Caribbean countries in a single group.
 
kyleaugustus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
$360 trillion of global wealth.  7.5 billion people.  So everyone gets $48,000 of wealth?  That seems fair.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

genner: Wow it's like capitalism

oligarchy works or something.

FTFY

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fissile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The UK doesn't even crack 4% and they want to go it alone.  BLAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH...*SNORT, CHOKE*..HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH......*CATCH BREATH*...HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAH,,,,

Srsly, *gasp*...what's up with Israel?  I was sure the Learned Elders of Zion would have sucked up most of the world's moolah for themselves.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Quadlok: jaytkay: grokca: I guess Mexico isn't part of North America anymore.

"America" is universally used to refer to the United States of America.

Pretending not to understand that is useless obtuse dumbassery. It's not even pedantic because it's wrong.

Canada is grouped in America. They grouped all Latin American and Caribbean countries in a single group.


No, Canada is grouped in North America.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Jesterling: bobtheme: bobtheme: But, we can't afford single-payer healthcare, or student loan cancellation.

Debt.  Student debt cancellation.


We have more urgent funding priorities!


[Fark user image 376x249]


And the value of camouflage in space is?
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Fissile: The UK doesn't even crack 4% and they want to go it alone.  BLAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH...*SNORT, CHOKE*..HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH......*CATCH BREATH*...HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAH,,,,

Srsly, *gasp*...what's up with Israel?  I was sure the Learned Elders of Zion would have sucked up most of the world's moolah for themselves.


Seriously, DON'T. Just... farking... DON'T start flipping over those particular rocks, and summoning the FARK Anti-Semites to this thread. They already get enough of a platform as it is.  Oy vey!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: This only motivates the globalists/socialists


Those who use the term globalists seem to be suffering from an infantile disease known as nationalism, which is the measles of mankind.  It's also nothing more than an idealistic rationalization for militarism and aggression.
 
Fissile
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Kriggerel: Fissile: The UK doesn't even crack 4% and they want to go it alone.  BLAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH...*SNORT, CHOKE*..HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAH......*CATCH BREATH*...HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA​HAH,,,,

Srsly, *gasp*...what's up with Israel?  I was sure the Learned Elders of Zion would have sucked up most of the world's moolah for themselves.

Seriously, DON'T. Just... farking... DON'T start flipping over those particular rocks, and summoning the FARK Anti-Semites to this thread. They already get enough of a platform as it is.  Oy vey!


OK....*secret handshake*.  ;)
 
kbronsito
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image image 450x281]


There was no need to be such a dick to Canada.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Some of you will know I 'borrowed' the quote from a man much smarter than us.  The rest of you will argue against true genius.  But yeah, I'm trollin' because it's sleeting outside and I'm bored.
 
Quadlok [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Quadlok: jaytkay: grokca: I guess Mexico isn't part of North America anymore.

"America" is universally used to refer to the United States of America.

Pretending not to understand that is useless obtuse dumbassery. It's not even pedantic because it's wrong.

Canada is grouped in America. They grouped all Latin American and Caribbean countries in a single group.

No, Canada is grouped in North America.


Well shoot, I forgot to say North. Gonna nip off and shoot myself in shame I suppose.
 
Fissile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: [Fark user image 450x281]


Wow!  NY/NJ are South Korea and Taiwan respectively.  Impressive.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Quadlok: Man On Pink Corner: Quadlok: Crazy, if I'm reading the chart correctly, the 130 or so least wealthy countries combine for less than a tenth the total wealth of the US.

Some systems work better than others.  Ric Romero has more on this late-breaking story at 10.

Yes, all those systems where their nations where ground under the imperial boot for a couple centuries and multinational corporations are still free to bribe and pollute to their hearts content because they were left too weak to defend themselves. What a bunch of stupid assholes those guys are.


[shrug]

That's one way to look at it, an overly-simplistic and extremely racist way to look at it. After all, those poor benighted nations of color can't possibly be expected to out-compete the stronger and more powerful nations of white once they've been ground under for a couple hundred years, right?

Another way to look at it is to examine more closely WHY those nations were exploited in the first place, and why they continue to be exploited, and which nations are doing the exploiting. What you often find is that the exploited nations are rich in raw resources: oil, timber, minerals, jewels, which require an initial large capital expenditure, and afterward nothing more than labor to extract them. Poor nations are often resource-rich and it seems like they should have more income; but consider oil. A place like Nigeria extracts a lot of oil; it goes straight from the fields onto tankers and the only money the nation sees is for the land leases; it goes straight to the government coffers and enriches the people not at all. That has NOTHING to do with Nigeria having been under anyone's boot for hundreds of years, and everything to do with the fact that Nigeria is sitting on a big pool of oil that someone else wants and it doesn't need.

If Nigeria pumped, the oil, refined it, and held it for price fluctuations in gasoline and fuel oil, then maybe; but they don't. That would require a bigger capital expenditure than they can afford. The same is true for Sierra Leone with their gold and diamonds--diamonds are mined in open pits by slave miners for pennies; but they go straight out of the country without any further improvement. Why? Not because of imperialistic boot grinding, but because the market for diamonds is not in West Africa, but in London and New York.

The countries that are big and powerful got that way because typically they are lacking in either raw resources (like Britain or Japan) or manpower. America is a weird throwout; we got big and powerful because we were untouched after WWII when the rest of the world was flattened after seven years of combat. Our need for resources outstripped the availability.
 
