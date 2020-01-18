 Skip to content
(KMOV St. Louis)   "Next stop Boulder" "But Mr. Conductor, isn't this a St. Louis to Kansas City line?"   (kmov.com) divider line
14
624 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2020 at 5:05 PM



14 Comments
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
An Amtrak trifecta! How unexpected.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
....how unexpected that we don't see more of them...
 
AllYourFarkIsUs [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"I was stoned on my way to Kansas City."

"No, really."
 
Mock26
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Man, traveling on Amtrak sucks enough already. Having to be sent back to where you started would he horrific.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Oh, like Americans know geography....
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Hobbit - Stone Giants Epic Battle Scene Part I - Full HD
Youtube XORMBIm7DX8
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Oh, like Americans know geography....


I know that if you are in downtown Detroit and go south you will enter Canada.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Oh, like Americans know geography....


Apparently not as much as I thought.  I'm having to google to see where they would have possibly had a boulder fall on them.
 
germ78
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mock26: ArcadianRefugee: Oh, like Americans know geography....

I know that if you are in downtown Detroit and go south you will enter Canada.


In Panama, the Atlantic Ocean is west of the Pacific.

/I don't think of Missouri between StL and KC as being hilly
//really the above sentence needed only the first 5 words
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mock26: ArcadianRefugee: Oh, like Americans know geography....

I know that if you are in downtown Detroit and go south you will enter Canada.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
thehungrysuitcase.comView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This wasn't an idiot throwing rocks off over passes?

I once looked into a St Louis -> Washington DC Amtrak  trip.  It went via Chicago and New Orleans with something like St L -> Chicago, Chicago to New Orleans, New Orleans to East St Louis -> East to DC.  Things would have been much more reasonable doing a airline style spoke and hub out of St Louis.  It was also several times the price of a flight and days longer.
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

AllYourFarkIsUs: "I was stoned on my way to Kansas City."

"No, really."


Rock On!...
 
ifky
‘’ less than a minute ago  

khatores: [thehungrysuitcase.com image 600x325]


media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Report