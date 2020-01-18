 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Cruise line: here's shots of grandpa leaning out of window proving he knew it was open before dropping baby out. Family: well there are 11 other cameras that could exonerate him This is unfair   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
60
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

1425 clicks; posted to Main » on 18 Jan 2020 at 2:05 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



60 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
No one is in the right here.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Video of the parents and baby killing grandpa discussing how much they could get for a dead baby on a cruise ship to come out soon.
The quote of the mother say the baby is really young and she is not really attached to it yet will surprise some.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I hate everyone in this

rather than to accept that Royal Caribbean did not implement industry standards for toddler safety aboard its ships

A ships responsibility for toddler safety ends the second a grow man picks up a toddler and hangs them out an open window.
 
Galileo's Daughter [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I feel horrible for the family because the death of a child is something nobody should ever experience, but the cruise ship is clearly not at fault.  The grandfather is.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So let me get this straight, he lifted a toddler up to bang on glass of a window (6 stories up) when there was a toddler-height pane directly below? This is 100% BS He should be charged with murder.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They say there was not a single sign, decal or safety notice alerting Anello that the window he was lifting Chloe up against so she could bang on the glass as she loved to do at her older brother's ice hockey games, could be slid open.

Uhh, yeah, doing that is also universally dangerous. Those things shatter spectacularly--especially if a puck or player hits them the right way--and they don't put signs up because not letting your kid bang on any form of "glass" is basic farking parenting. You farking idiot. Also, you know what other windows don't have signs on them that they can be slid open? Every farking window. Because most windows can be slid open.

/Scammers.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

koder: They say there was not a single sign, decal or safety notice alerting Anello that the window he was lifting Chloe up against so she could bang on the glass as she loved to do at her older brother's ice hockey games, could be slid open.

Uhh, yeah, doing that is also universally dangerous. Those things shatter spectacularly--especially if a puck or player hits them the right way--and they don't put signs up because not letting your kid bang on any form of "glass" is basic farking parenting. You farking idiot. Also, you know what other windows don't have signs on them that they can be slid open? Every farking window. Because most windows can be slid open.

/Scammers.


They are really pulling out all the bullshiat

The hockey game story is completely irrelevant to the trial.  The lawyer was looking for a story to tell and simply asked the family "Was there any other times Chloe banged on glass? Oh her big brothers hockey games? Perfect! HEARTSTRINGS TO PULL!!!"

Also, the Gramps being colorblind shiat is absolutely the worst.
 
wkndfrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

styckx: koder: They say there was not a single sign, decal or safety notice alerting Anello that the window he was lifting Chloe up against so she could bang on the glass as she loved to do at her older brother's ice hockey games, could be slid open.

Uhh, yeah, doing that is also universally dangerous. Those things shatter spectacularly--especially if a puck or player hits them the right way--and they don't put signs up because not letting your kid bang on any form of "glass" is basic farking parenting. You farking idiot. Also, you know what other windows don't have signs on them that they can be slid open? Every farking window. Because most windows can be slid open.

/Scammers.

They are really pulling out all the bullshiat

The hockey game story is completely irrelevant to the trial.  The lawyer was looking for a story to tell and simply asked the family "Was there any other times Chloe banged on glass? Oh her big brothers hockey games? Perfect! HEARTSTRINGS TO PULL!!!"

Also, the Gramps being colorblind shiat is absolutely the worst.


In my head I screamed "how the fark does being colorblind even matter!?" When I read that part.

Terrible situation indeed but grampa needs to shoulder some responsibility for this one. Because, so far, every reason given by the family just doesn't make any sense.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

wkndfrk: styckx: koder: They say there was not a single sign, decal or safety notice alerting Anello that the window he was lifting Chloe up against so she could bang on the glass as she loved to do at her older brother's ice hockey games, could be slid open.

Uhh, yeah, doing that is also universally dangerous. Those things shatter spectacularly--especially if a puck or player hits them the right way--and they don't put signs up because not letting your kid bang on any form of "glass" is basic farking parenting. You farking idiot. Also, you know what other windows don't have signs on them that they can be slid open? Every farking window. Because most windows can be slid open.

/Scammers.

They are really pulling out all the bullshiat

The hockey game story is completely irrelevant to the trial.  The lawyer was looking for a story to tell and simply asked the family "Was there any other times Chloe banged on glass? Oh her big brothers hockey games? Perfect! HEARTSTRINGS TO PULL!!!"

Also, the Gramps being colorblind shiat is absolutely the worst.

In my head I screamed "how the fark does being colorblind even matter!?" When I read that part.

Terrible situation indeed but grampa needs to shoulder some responsibility for this one. Because, so far, every reason given by the family just doesn't make any sense.


Gramps needs to shoulder ALL the responsibility.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, I'm calling bullshiat.  They can't deal with the death - I can understand that.  They don't want to believe that Dad was so monumentally f*cking reckless as to hold their kid out an open window 6 stories up.  I can understand that.  What I can't get my head around is how they think the best way to deal with their grief is to sue the f*ck out of the floating building where their Dad/father-in-law did something idiotic.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cretinbob: No one is in the right here.


But one person is waaaaay more in the wrong here.

Don't hang a kid out a sixth story window. Just.  Don't.
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
ralphjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I'm calling bullshiat.  They can't deal with the death - I can understand that.  They don't want to believe that Dad was so monumentally f*cking reckless as to hold their kid out an open window 6 stories up.  I can understand that.  What I can't get my head around is how they think the best way to deal with their grief is to sue the f*ck out of the floating building where their Dad/father-in-law did something idiotic.


The problem is we have let too many instances go by where an innocent child dies due to a parent doing something monumentally stupid.

We can't prosecute the parent for leaving their baby in the car while getting their nails done.
We can't prosecute the parent because the 5 year old got hold of their parents gun, shooting and killing the 2 year old.
We can't hold grandpa accountable for dropping the baby out the window because OMG they have suffered enough.

etc, etc, etc.

Because they've suffered enough with the loss of the child that any additional punishment would be cruel.

Yes, they have my sympathy.  But they did something that requires punishment.  That's the only way other people are going to maybe learn their lesson and stop doing cruel things that hurt children.
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
34 seconds.  He held the kid out the window for 34 seconds before loosing his grip.

/case closed
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: 34 seconds.  He held the kid out the window for 34 seconds before loosing his grip.

/case closed


Sorry my rush to judgement.  The video we have not seen would help to determine if he was playing around for 34 seconds and suddenly dropped kid, or if he struggled for 34 seconds to hold on after accidentally shoving kid out window he certainly knew was open.

/important in sentencing phase?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: Nocrash: 34 seconds.  He held the kid out the window for 34 seconds before loosing his grip.

/case closed

Sorry my rush to judgement.  The video we have not seen would help to determine if he was playing around for 34 seconds and suddenly dropped kid, or if he struggled for 34 seconds to hold on after accidentally shoving kid out window he certainly knew was open.

/important in sentencing phase?


If he was struggling for 34 seconds to save her life, he had an obligation to yell for help.  Not hearing anythign abotu that, only hearing "How could he have known that window was open?? It's your fault for not putting a sticker there!"  Which is bullshiat, he knew is was open, he leaned out of it himself.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure it doesn't show that.

(watches video)

Dude 100% leaned all the way out of the window and dropped the fark out of that baby.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nocrash: before loosing his grip.


Inigo Montoya: You are using Bonetti's Defense against me, ah?
Man in Black: I thought it fitting considering the rocky terrain.
Inigo: Naturally, you must suspect me to attack with Capa Ferro?
Man in Black: Naturally, but I find that Thibault cancels out Capa Ferro. Don't you?
Inigo: Unless the enemy has studied his Agrippa... which I have.

/I always thought the quote was "grip," just spoken with an accent
//posting anyway, because this thread will need any levity possible
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This was a bullshiat case the minute they trotted out the "he's colorblind, so how could he tell if the window was open " defense.
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: I'm sure it doesn't show that.

(watches video)

Dude 100% leaned all the way out of the window and dropped the fark out of that baby.


Yeah.. he leans out.. looks down, comes back in.. picks up the kid and holds it out the window.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Xai: So let me get this straight, he lifted a toddler up to bang on glass of a window (6 stories up) when there was a toddler-height pane directly below? This is 100% BS He should be charged with murder.


He is.  He is out on bond.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
There's a reason windows in Las Vegas hotels don't open. Perhaps, cruise ships should weld the damned things closed
 
thurstonxhowell
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, I'm calling bullshiat.  They can't deal with the death - I can understand that.  They don't want to believe that Dad was so monumentally f*cking reckless as to hold their kid out an open window 6 stories up.  I can understand that.  What I can't get my head around is how they think the best way to deal with their grief is to sue the f*ck out of the floating building where their Dad/father-in-law did something idiotic.

The problem is we have let too many instances go by where an innocent child dies due to a parent doing something monumentally stupid.

We can't prosecute the parent for leaving their baby in the car while getting their nails done.
We can't prosecute the parent because the 5 year old got hold of their parents gun, shooting and killing the 2 year old.
We can't hold grandpa accountable for dropping the baby out the window because OMG they have suffered enough.

etc, etc, etc.

Because they've suffered enough with the loss of the child that any additional punishment would be cruel.

Yes, they have my sympathy.  But they did something that requires punishment.  That's the only way other people are going to maybe learn their lesson and stop doing cruel things that hurt children.


So you think otherwise loving parents will endanger their children if they think they might not go to jail if they die?
 
King Something
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
whatever else happened, the little one didn't have time to suffer.  so there's that.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I don't think these people are out to scam anyone. Their lawyer probably is, but they are probably just desperate to find any explanation for their loss besides "our father is so stupid that he killed our child with his idiocy".

Really sad all 'round.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: I don't think these people are out to scam anyone. Their lawyer probably is, but they are probably just desperate to find any explanation for their loss besides "our father is so stupid that he killed our child with his idiocy".

Really sad all 'round.


They have their answers, they refuse to accept them.  Just because you cover your eyes doesn't mean you don't know what's happened.

They literally have proof that their infallible father leaned all the way out the window "he didn't know was open" before he dropped baby out of the window.  They refuse to accept the truth.
 
BumpInTheNight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

thurstonxhowell: So you think otherwise loving parents will endanger their children if they think they might not go to jail if they die?


The part I bolded is purely your projection.  There are a lot of indifferent monsters out there, some are stuck with kids.  You know, the kind of that would intentionally dangle a toddler out a 6 story drop just to get a rise out of her.

Show up to the next fark thread about school taxes, you'll get to talk with some first hand.
 
MaKaM
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good thing there aren't physical senses other than sight that tell you if a window is open...like the breeze coming through it and junk like that.

Terrible tragedy, Gramps made a terrible decision to give the kid a "better view" kid probably wiggled, Gramps dropped her, wishes he could go back in time and not make a stupid decision. At least kids dropped into animal enclosures usually survive it.

Poor kid, but really what does locking Gramps up achieve? Sentence him to 10000 hours of community service or something useful. It isn't like he'll strike again if we don't get him off the street.
 
ace in your face
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cretinbob: No one is in the right here.


I don't know that anyone is in the wrong either. It was an accident that wouldn't happen to basically anyone. Most people aren't completely oblivious. But I don't think he purposely dropped the kid and I do think it's wise to have a safer window situation.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Video of the parents and baby killing grandpa discussing how much they could get for a dead baby on a cruise ship to come out soon.
The quote of the mother say the baby is really young and she is not really attached to it yet will surprise some.


I can make another one just like it.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Action Replay Nick: I don't think these people are out to scam anyone. Their lawyer probably is, but they are probably just desperate to find any explanation for their loss besides "our father is so stupid that he killed our child with his idiocy".

Really sad all 'round.

They have their answers, they refuse to accept them.  Just because you cover your eyes doesn't mean you don't know what's happened.

They literally have proof that their infallible father leaned all the way out the window "he didn't know was open" before he dropped baby out of the window.  They refuse to accept the truth.


Yes, I agree. Not surprising though, I imagine that this is the kind of event that destroys your mind and crushes a part of your soul and makes you go insane in any circumstance, so I can see why they don't want to accept it.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: There's a reason windows in Las Vegas hotels don't open. Perhaps, cruise ships should weld the damned things closed


Hell windows in most hotels don't open anymore. I can't even recall the last time I had a room with a functional window (not counting a balcony).
 
Excelsior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
You'd think any parent or grandparent who accidentally drops a toddler who is too young to swim out of the window of a boat would be jumping out him/herself three seconds later?
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Nocrash: 34 seconds.  He held the kid out the window for 34 seconds before loosing his grip.

/case closed


I'll be damned.  In this case it doesn't matter how you spell it.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Xai: So let me get this straight, he lifted a toddler up to bang on glass of a window (6 stories up) when there was a toddler-height pane directly below? This is 100% BS He should be charged with murder.


I also want to point out why are you letting your child bang on glass. I guess they let he bang on the plexiglass but still don't let them bang on random farking glass.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Nocrash: Nocrash: 34 seconds.  He held the kid out the window for 34 seconds before loosing his grip.

/case closed

Sorry my rush to judgement.  The video we have not seen would help to determine if he was playing around for 34 seconds and suddenly dropped kid, or if he struggled for 34 seconds to hold on after accidentally shoving kid out window he certainly knew was open.

/important in sentencing phase?

If he was struggling for 34 seconds to save her life, he had an obligation to yell for help.  Not hearing anythign abotu that, only hearing "How could he have known that window was open?? It's your fault for not putting a sticker there!"  Which is bullshiat, he knew is was open, he leaned out of it himself.


But he was colorblind!
 
drayno76
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Yeah, don't take your toddlers on a booze cruise with your aging parents. There's absolutely no reason to take a child on an alcoholic boomer swingers party boat. Having been forced to analyze the logic of taking a child on one these when my in-laws invited us on one during the last month of school before summer break a few years ago. They went apeshiat that we opted to keep her in school during standardized testing instead of going on their floating open bar.

My MIL: "... but, but, but it has an open bar and it's really cheap."
My wife: "We haven't drank in over 10 years, and the 6 year old doesn't have any large body water survival education, there's no point to us going."
My MIL: "but it has an open bar."
My wife: "Yes and that's only the start of the reasons we won't go."
Fark cruise lines in general. I'm looking forward to them being the next industry that us Xer's and Millennials are accused of killing off.
 
Monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: I'm sure it doesn't show that.

(watches video)

Dude 100% leaned all the way out of the window and dropped the fark out of that baby.


I am not watching that video, this story is horrible enough without visuals, but good lord, that is a very different story than what was originally reported. It was "baby crawls out of open window on cruise ship" or some such.

Grandpa is a dumb-assidiotmoranmurderer if he actually did that.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Excelsior: You'd think any parent or grandparent who accidentally drops a toddler who is too young to swim out of the window of a boat would be jumping out him/herself three seconds later?


The baby hit the deck, not the water
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sixth story is irrelevant.  You never hang a baby out a damn window of any height, except

1. That window is one foot off the ground
2.  You're handing him/her to a fire fighter 'cause shiat's on fire yo
3.  You're trying to teach it to fly
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

not enough beer: Xai: So let me get this straight, he lifted a toddler up to bang on glass of a window (6 stories up) when there was a toddler-height pane directly below? This is 100% BS He should be charged with murder.

I also want to point out why are you letting your child bang on glass. I guess they let he bang on the plexiglass but still don't let them bang on random farking glass.


As someone else pointed out, he held the kid for 34s there "Oh i'll hold them up to this window like 6 stories above the concrete dock to 'bang on glass' - but they aren't banging anything and when i move them forward they go right through it, as though there was no glass there... ah well, nothing i'm sure" ... "sure is breezy up here"

At the very least he was doing a micheal jackson and farked up, but the fact that the parents are supporting him makes me suspect this was premeditated.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

MaKaM: ? Sentence him to 10000 hours of community service or something useful. It isn't like he'll strike again if we don't get him off the street.


Actually one day of cleaning windows of the Sears Tower or some other skyscraper. Alone. After a quick lesson of the mechanics of doing the job. 🤔😂☠🙃☠🤯☠
 
T.rex
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Video is here.... He leaned out of window and admired the view for 8 seconds, then dangled the kid out the window for 30+ seconds.
Toddler dropped from cruise ship
Youtube ycQVf9Z861Y
 
Abox
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: whatever else happened, the little one didn't have time to suffer.  so there's that.


Boy that's a dark view of life.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ace in your face: cretinbob: No one is in the right here.

I don't know that anyone is in the wrong either. It was an accident that wouldn't happen to basically anyone. Most people aren't completely oblivious. But I don't think he purposely dropped the kid and I do think it's wise to have a safer window situation.


Sometimes people fall off ledges
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Chris Ween [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Xai: So let me get this straight, he lifted a toddler up to bang on glass of a window (6 stories up) when there was a toddler-height pane directly below? This is 100% BS He should be charged with murder.


He is
 
dkulprit
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FarkingSmurf: Sixth story is irrelevant.  You never hang a baby out a damn window of any height, except

1. That window is one foot off the ground
2.  You're handing him/her to a fire fighter 'cause shiat's on fire yo
3.  You're trying to teach it to fly


Flying is pretty easy.  Just miss the ground.  If you try to do anything but miss the ground, you will fail.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

not enough beer: .

I also want to point out why are you letting your child bang on glass. I guess they let he bang on the plexiglass but still don't let them bang on random farking glass.


I'm curious, does this mean leaning on a bus window is at one's peril?
 
Displayed 50 of 60 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Report

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
Report
On Twitter

Report
In Other Media
Top Commented
Top Commented
Javascript is required to view headlines in widget.

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.
Report